I’ve only had a couple of hours sleep so this is a very short comment on lessons from the polls at the election. The two best performing traditional polls seem to be those from Survation and Surveymonkey. Survation had a one point Con lead in their final GB poll, Surveymonkey had a four point lead in their final UK poll. The actual lead is 2 or 3 points depending on if you look at UK or GB figures. Congratulations to both of them. While it wasn’t a traditional poll, YouGov’s MRP model also came very close – it’s final GB figures were a four point lead (and some of the individual seat estimates that looked frankly outlandish, like Canterbury leaning Labour and Kensington being a tossup, actually turned out to be correct).
Looking across the board the other companies all overstated the Tory lead to one degree or another. The actual share of the Tory vote was broadly accurate, rather it was that almost everyone understated Labour support. I have a lot of sympathy with Peter Kellner’s article in the Standard earlier – that to some degree it was a case of pollsters “trying too hard”. Companies have all been trying to correct the problems of 2015, and in many cases those changes seem to have gone too far.
A big gulf between pollsters that many commented on during the campaign was the attitude to turnout. The pollsters who were furthest out on the lead, ComRes, ICM and BMG, all used methods that pumped up the Tory lead through demographic based turnout models, rather than basing turnout on how likely respondents said they are to vote. This was in many ways a way of addressing an issue in 2015 polling samples that contained too many of the sort of young people who vote, weighting down young turnout (and turnout among working class respondents, renters, or less well educated – different pollsters used different criteria). This wasn’t necessarily the wrong solution, but it was a risky one – it depends on modelling turnout correctly. What if turnout among young people actually did rise, then pollsters who were replicating 2015 patterns of turnout might miss it. That may be what happened.
That said, one shouldn’t jump to conclusions too quickly. It may be a case of how demographic turnout models were applied (by weighting the whole sample to match 2015 recalled vote and then separately weighting different demographic groups up or down based on likelihood to vote there’s a risk of “double-counting”). Most importantly, the YouGov MRP model and the Surveymonkey survey both based their turnout models on demographics too, and they both got the election right, so clearly it’s an approach that has the potential to work if done correctly.
Personally I’m pleased the YouGov model worked, disappointed the more traditional YouGov poll had too big a lead… but that at least gives us something to learn from (and for most of the campaign the two showed a similar lead, so rolling back some decisions and learning from the model seems a good starting point).
And with that, I’m going to get some sleep.
@ IanW
“Labour lost.”
So did the Tories. The difference is that the Tories lost even though they had a massive head start, while labour almost won after coming from a long way behind. If the Tories “won”, it’s possibly the worst win ever.
Shelts. It would be high risk for Con to call a General Election against what is now an energised and invigorated Labour. They may well lose if they go to the polls in October.
@CambreidgeRachel
“It’s difficult to know what campaigning was effective because so much happened on facebook. Yesterday my whole Facebook feed was full of people saying they had voted, encouraging people to vote. Emphasising how important it was to vote, offering lifts to people to get to the polling station. None of this was organised, it just happened”
Very interesting. I spent polling day running a ward campaign centre in a marginal Lab defend (well, it was a marginal until yesterday :-)). We had unprecedented support from canvassers and knocked on every known Labour door in the ward, most of them 4 or 5 times. This worked well, and we got nearly all the ‘promised’ vote out but nobody had a clue we would have a quite stonking victory. I wonder if something similar was going on here.
And by the way, turns out you were right all along about JC – his campaign has been magnificent. I hope he can get a better shadow cabinet together – onus both on him and the wider PLP to make it work for the good of the party and country
From what is being written about the situation in NI, it could easily be that the arrangement with the DUP has to be terminated. If power-sharing is not restored (which isn’t going to happen while Arlene Foster stays as party leader), direct rule with the UK givernment as honest broker will have to be imposed – which simply CANNOT happen if the DUP are propping up the government.
Exactly how will the 49.9% (or whatever it is) of nationalists view being ruled by a UK government that includes (whether formally or otherwise) the DUP? What will that mean for peace in NI?
May doesn’t even know yet what the DUP will want in exchange for their support. She’s supposedly reassured Davidson about LGBTQ* rights, but how can she know? She’s desperate to keep power, and it seems will do whatever it takes, no matter what the cost.
The Tories are going to let her get her Queen’s Speech through, to establish the continuation of Tory rule. But I think there is a far from small chance that they will then immediately ditch her. She’s a toxic brand, and the quicker she’s gone the better for the Tories (and IMHO the country).
Mike Pearce
Yes agree with that, they will soldier on I think until they lose enough by-elections or the DUP refuse to support them! They failed to get an OM this time around from a position of supposed strength, from a perceived weaker position their outlook would in all likelihood be worse!
Theresa May is in denial. She wants to cling on to power in order to avoid embarrassment. If the Tories actually cared about the national interest she would resign and they would call another general election so that the country has a clear direction and a government with enough authority to negotiate with the EU. This coalition stinks of desperation and it cannot last.
Robin
I agree that she’ll push through a limited queens speech in order to establish Tory feet under the table in terms of government. If she resigned before this point constitutionally Corbyn would at least have a claim to try and make a minority government work.
Once the conservatives establish themselves as the party of power they can pass the baton between themselves as they see fit.
I suspect they will arrange it for before the conference season
I also agree with you on the DUP, although the arrangement might be as loose as “If you vote us down, you will get Corbyn for a while and you don’t really want that do you?”
I can certainly see NI secretary being in a very difficult position
Conservative commentators are calling it “the crackpot coalition” if it last a week I’d be surprised
the scottish situation is funny. While in NI the people usually vote for the same groups everytime, in scotland there are alternate periods of more or less nationalism
Police Community twitter:
Dear Theresa, it’s not the number of MPs that counts it’s how you use them. You have to do more with less that’s all
The young vs old election
Someone has plotted age of constituency by result, showing those age cross breaks were accurate – age one of the strong predictors of vote in this election
https://twitter.com/alexandreafonso/status/873289038760955904/photo/1
The Problem JC has now is he has milked the naive young vote as much as possible and it will be a lot harder to convert the rest of the electorate to his fantasy economics. The reason most people tend to become more conservative as they get older is practical experience and pragmatism, knowing the pitfalls of being too idealistic. I can’t see without moving towards the centre and having a more realistic tax/spending plan he can hope to move into majority territory
@AR558
I don’t think it’s naivety – quite the opposite. Most young people get their news from a variety of internet sources whereas a lot of older people just trust their daily newspaper. As those young people get older they are not going to suddenly stop using the internet. I think the Conservatives have to take the problem of low support among young people very seriously.
Surely, the Europeans are going to want Labour at (or almost at) the negotiating table. So Corbyn will get to play the statesman sorting out the mess.
AR558 – Fantasy economics is growing inequality. At some point, capitalism will end and you’ll be back with Feudalism.
STEVEN WHEELER
When I say naivety I mean uncritically believing enormous unfunded spending promises. The Conservatives are fundamentally a fiscally responsible party and would never make the kind of promises the JC made at this GE as they are responsible when it comes to unnecessary borrowing.
FREDDO
If JC wants to offer the kind of promises he did at this election credibly he could have done so by fully costing everything including all the nationalisation and syaing he will have to raise income tax by 5p or whatever the true cost is. But Politicians won’t ever say they will raise taxes as they want to win elections.
Just a thought. We know have a good idea of how much the polls were underestimating the labour vote. Many of Corbyn’s opponents in the PLP used those polls as evidence that he wasn’t a good leader and needed to be replaced. I suppose it wouldn’t have made much difference if the polls had been more realistic but I can’t help but wonder how much polls drive events.
@ALEC
Yes given the voting breakdown of this election the conservatives are in catastrophic and terminal decline. If nothing else they’ve made it far far worse for themselves with this election.
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DB41EmkWsAADhlu.jpg
CAMBRIDGERACHEL
I’m guessing using the actual 18-25 turnout the original 20 ish lead in the polls would have been closer to 10-12 pts. That alone probable would have made TM not call it in the first place!
AR558 – Really? Corbyn was very upfront about there being tax rises on the wealthy and companies. Couldn’t be more transparent.
AR558. John Kenneth Galbraith nailed it:
“The modern conservative is engaged in one of man’s oldest exercises in moral philosophy; that is, the search for a superior moral justification for selfishness.”
@Candy
“In each case the cult frenzy took place on the left – they seem to be looking for The One, The Messiah, someone who will solve all their problems without them having to lift a finger.”
——–
Well it’s possible Theresa might have been over-egged a tad…
@ CAMBRIDGERACHEL
Just a thought. We know have a good idea of how much the polls were underestimating the labour vote. Many of Corbyn’s opponents in the PLP used those polls as evidence that he wasn’t a good leader and needed to be replaced. I suppose it wouldn’t have made much difference if the polls had been more realistic but I can’t help but wonder how much polls drive events.
—————————————————————————
Good notion… however, I can’t help but wonder how much attention the polls that evidenced that Corbyn was a good leader, would have driven his opponents in the PLP.
@Alex W
Wow. That graph communicates it far more coherently than I could!
Almost most interesting is the behaviour of those “middling” age bins: in 1987, 35-44 was unmistakably in with “the oldies” in terms of political behaviour. By 2005, that age bracket was solidly in the “youngsters” category.
@Ar558 re “The Problem JC has now is he has milked the naive young vote as much as possible and it will be a lot harder to convert the rest of the electorate to his fantasy economics.”
Are you so sure it’s not more about early onset dementia and long term alcohol abuse and environmental toxins in products/pollution that affects the minds of older voters versus your theory of “….practical experience and pragmatism, knowing the pitfalls of being too idealistic.”
I never knew that abandoning one’s higher noble ideals was a positive attribute for anyone, anywhere, in any age of human endeavor.
But it certainly has become a populist project for Neo-Liberals, Libertarians and across the tabloid press.
“The young vs old election” and those cpl of graphs provided above.
May I remind people of what happened in the UK and across the ‘West’ during the 1960s period of great popular music, protests and riots on the streets. History repeats you know.
The older generation (now becoming distinctly all Baby Boomers – aka the 60s Generation on psychological Mogadon who have forgotten their teens and 20s) and the establishment never “get it” until it’s too late or they demand a Pinochet / Franco come to power.
Syzygy “polls drive events”
More than that they and the media/political hype surrounding them also powerfully create Public Opinion rather than reflect it.
Public Opinion has always contrived and manipulated and sold to the Public like a Product they consume.
Modern tech social media etc is merely more effective and targeted at pushing pre-ordained views and beliefs. Nothing has changed much in essence.
The notin of May resigning and then the Tories calling another election is fantasy.
The Fixed Term Parliament Act makes it extraordinarily difficult to call a snap election.
Calling another election anytime soon would antagonise he electorate and the politicians themselves have no stomach for it.
And a new Leader, without and electoral mandate would be at a distinct disadvantage. Labour would constanty taunt them.
I am beginning to think May will probably resign as party leader, but stay as Prime Minister until March 2019 and Brexit is done and dusted. That would be a logical time to ask Parliament to allow an early election.
@Candy
“In each case the cult frenzy took place on the left – they seem to be looking for The One, The Messiah, someone who will solve all their problems without them having to lift a finger.”
One’s primary Psychological Reality is not determined by what one is looking AT, but from where one is looking FROM.
I suggest respectfully that what you are SEEING is only to be found behind your eyes and not out in front of them.
I don’t think the ‘coalition of chaos’ party leaders actually grasp the meaning of the term ‘democracy’.
The Tories have just won a General Election with the biggest share of the popular vote for any party in the past 20 years, and the highest number of actual votes for 25 years.
Labour lost its third consecutive election, winning only 4 seats more than it won in the first of those defeats in 2010, and received 800,000 fewer votes this time than the Tories.
The Tories won 318 seats, whereas the five parties of the ‘coalition of chaos’ between them, won 313 (Sinn Fein don’t become ‘Members’ of Parliament).
Labour, won 56 fewer seats than the Tories, the SNP lost 21 seats, the Greens, won only 1 seat and lost 55% of the votes it got two years ago, Plaid Cymru recorded its’ lowest share of the vote for 20 years, and the Lib Dems received their lowest share of the vote in history winning only 12 seats, and losing all their seats in Wales.
The ‘coalition of chaos’ however claim they’ve all ‘won’.
In any case these five parties have already said that they won’t form coalitions with one another. even if they had enough seats, which seeing they all stood against each other in the General Election isn’t surprising.
This all leaves the only possible deal which can achieve a majority as the one between the DUP and the Tories who between them, now have majority of 15, easily sufficient to see them through the five year Parliament.
The ‘coalition of chaos”s response? ”We don’t agree and the Tories should resign”. Which one of them would then govern the country isn’t clear. I assume they mean Labour, but Labour has 126 seats fewer than the other parties, and 56 fewer seats than the Tories.
Labour even says it’s actually going to form a ‘minority government’!! How it proposes to do that is anyone’s guess because Mrs May is Prime Minister, and along with her partners the DUP, has an overall majority!!
Meanwhile in Scotland Nicola Sturgeon’s SNP, received 38% of the vote compared with Mrs May’s UK wide 42.5% . Nicola however claims she has ‘won’ the election in Scotland, and Mrs May has ‘lost’ the UK wide one.
Nicola is also governing Scotland with a smaller share of the popular vote in the 2016 Holyrood Election (where her vote plummeted from the previous one), than Mrs May received UK wide this time. Nicola however claims she is entitled to govern Scotland, yet despite her party’s vote having risen by 5.5%, Mrs May isn’t.
In Wales Labour’s Carwyn Jones is doing the same thing in e Senedd, with an even lower share of the vote than Nicola but with the help of the Lib Dems. He however, manages to do so, without having a majority of the Assembly Members in tow, even when you take the Lib Dem into account.
Carwyn however accuses Mrs May of ‘clinging on’ by governing with the acquiescence of the DUP. The Tories and the DUP at least have the advantage of not having stood against each other in the election.
Labour saw no difficulty in trying to cling on to power at Westminster in 2010, despite having lost nearly a hundred of its seats, and falling 50 seats behind the Tories.
Finally we voted in a Referendum to Leave the EU and, in a Scottish Referendum for Scotland to stay in the UK. Four of the parties of the ‘coalition’ of chaos’ want to ignore the EU result completely, and one the SNP, wants to ignore the Scottish one as well.
You couldn’t make it up!!!!! No wonder they all lost.
We now have a Tory Government dependent on the DUP in power for the next five years, the ‘Hardest’ Brexit possible to look forward to, and the end of any hopes of Scottish Independence for decades.
Well done the ‘coalition of chaos’.
@POPEYE
I think it is/was a general slow trend that has been going on all along. The conservatives have been tracking the Thatcherite generation throughout their lives, always tailoring their policies to the concerns of that group. Labour have gone too and fro trying to get support across the generations. However the 2008 economic meltdown changed things entirely.
After that point tax monies became scarce and so any handouts and largess thrown to the old by the conservatives could only come at direct expense to the young. The conservatives made the cynical decision to throw money at the old like confetti by protecting them entirely from the effects of the 2008 meltdown, believing that the young being apathetic would just sit there and take it. Big mistake. Older voters of course gravitated to the conservatives because they wanted that largess.
This all would not have mattered too much if the young were doing well and the old poorly, so that the transfer could be justified on fairness or social justice grounds, but as we all know the young are on track to be far poorer than the thatcherite generation at every stage of their lives. Home ownership, debt loads, career progression, pension savings, you name it, they are doing far worse than their elders ever did.
The young complained and the old called them sn*wflakes, immature, naive, etc, as we see on this board. Then we have brexit which added to the sense of betrayal, as older voters many with little lifespan left and thus unlikely to live for long after brexit occurred, decided they had the right to decide the future of the young for the next 50 years.
This all set up and primed the young for a political awakening in which they would fight against their elders at the voting booth. It just needed someone to come along and voice their concerns, someone who they could put their trust in….. then along came Jeremy Corbyn and this election and the rest is history. They won’t be going back to sleep any time soon.
ANDY WILLIAMS “The notin of May resigning and then the Tories calling another election is fantasy. The Fixed Term Parliament Act makes it extraordinarily difficult to call a snap election.”
They could still be brought down by a vote of confidence.
The plan will be to repeal the FTPA anyway – its in the manifesto.
The FTPA helps protect junior coalition partners from the PM asking the Sovereign for an early dissolution for political advantage to steal their seats. But the DUP do not need that protection like the LDs did in 2010-15.
We’ll have to see what any confidence and supply arrangement will look like and whether it will be as robust as the Liberal Party one was for Callaghan or not.
Nobody can accuse British politics as boring at the moment!
@SEA CHANGE manifesto
And? Just because its in a manifesto doesnt mean they will do it – and even if they decide to, they can wait until year 5 , it doesn,t have to be done straight away. Its not to their advantage to change it because it stops the opposition trying tonoust them.
I’m up with the larks – thought the last couple of days was a weird dream – but switched on the news. Whoa! Still a weird dream.
When will we see another poll re. voting intentions? Following May’s performance and DUP arrangement, I suspect we will see a Labour lead.
@ PHILOTES
“The difference is that the Tories lost even though they had a massive head start, while labour almost won after coming from a long way behind. If the Tories “won”, it’s possibly the worst win ever.”
No. The Tories almost won – Labour didn’t even win enough seats to allow them to form a coalition.
@Alex W
Absolutely, although I’d (maybe naively) like to ascribe slightly less ignoble intentions. I think the older generation on the whole genuinely don’t understand the difference between their expectations and reality. They don’t understand that all they’d expected for themselves is unsustainable, and requires a massive intergenerational wealth transfer to fulfil.
But even as someone who’s been interminably boring on about generational division for ages, that graph is stark. And sadly so, that it wasn’t addressed on a more communal (i.e. cross-generational) manner before it ever came to such a head.
@ANDY WILLIAMS
The opposition can only oust them on a vote of confidence. Which is the same as before the FTPA.
The point is the FTPA is a restriction on the Government and not on the opposition! It allows the opposition or coalition partners to stop the Government calling an election.
It is not in the interests of the Governing Party.
That is why the Tories want to scrap it. And I believe they will. It is up for review in 2020 anyway, manifesto commitment or not.