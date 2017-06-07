So, here goes – the eve of the election means we get the final call polls. We already got Opinium’s final poll yesterday and Ipsos MORI won’t be till tomorrow, but everyone else should be reporting today.
ICM have tended to show the strongest leads for the Conservatives during the campaign – their final poll for the Guardian continues that trend with topline figures of CON 46%(+1), LAB 34%(nc), LDEM 7%(-1), UKIP 5%(nc), a Tory lead of twelve points. Fieldwork was yesterday and today. Note that these are preliminary figures and that ICM are continuing to collect data through the evening, so they will confirm final results later. The tables for the preliminary results are here.
ComRes for the Independent have final figures of CON 44%(-3), LAB 34%(-1), LDEM 9%(+1), UKIP 5%(+1). Fieldwork was between Monday and today. Along with ICM ComRes tend to show the largest leads for the Conservatives, and the ten point lead is actually their lowest of the campaign. Tables are here.
Surveymonkey for the Sun report just a four point lead for the Conservatives: CON 42%(-2), LAB 38%(nc), LDEM 6%(nc), UKIP 4%(nc). Fieldwork was Sunday to Tuesday and changes are from a week ago.
Surveymonkey aren’t a BPC member so I don’t have more details, though we should be getting some later. Regular readers will remember that Surveymonkey polled at the last general election and got the Conservative lead right, albeit getting both main parties too low. There are more details of Surveymonkey’s approach here.
Panelbase have final figures of CON 44%(nc), LAB 36%(nc), LDEM 7%(nc), UKIP 5%(nc), GRN 2%(-1). Fieldwork was between Friday and today, and obviously shows no substantial change from their previous poll.
Kantar‘s final poll has topline figures of CON 43%(nc), LAB 38%(+5), LDEM 7%(-4), UKIP 4%(nc). Fieldwork was between Thursday and today and shows a narrowing of the Tory lead to just five points – Kantar have previously tended to show larger leads. Note that there is a very minor methodology change here, Kantar have fixed the share of the 2017 vote coming from 2015 Conservative and Labour voters at 61% – I’m not sure exactly what that means, but it has only a minor effect anyway, increasing the Tory lead by one point. Tables are here.
YouGov‘s final poll for the Times has topline figures of CON 42%, LAB 35%, LDEM 10%, UKIP 5%, GRN 2%. Fieldwork was Monday to today. Minor method change here too – adding candidate names to the voting question, and reallocating don’t knows using past vote (which knocked down Labour support by just over a point). Full details here.
Survation‘s final poll (using their phone methodology, rather than their online one) has topline figures of CON 41%, LAB 40%, LDEM 8%, UKIP 2%, GRN 2% – the one point Tory lead is the closest we’ve seen, though effectively the same as Survation’s last poll. Fieldwork was Monday and Tuesday and tables are here.
BMG, who haven’t polled since back in 2016, have also put out a final poll. Their topline figures are CON 46%, LAB 33%, LDEM 8%, UKIP 5%.
To me in London , there is a higher turn-out of people under 45.I asked the returning officer and he said it looked that way to him?
but different things happen in different places .I believe the ex -ukippers will not turn for the tories , they hardly ever vote.
Tory Majority of 30
Trevor where has the money been going in Twickenham?
@ MILLIE – LibDems
Lots of people using UNS style models which given LDEMs national drop in support will show them net losing seats. However…
1/ LDEMs might be thinking tactically in LAB seats (as are Greens and on the flip-side LAB in LDEM seats). This might explain at least some of their drop in the polls (you can see that in VI versus 2015 vote cross breaks).
Lots of tactical seat stuff going around, one of the better ones here:
https://www.tactical2017.com/key-seats/
2/ LDEM have tiny pockets of support so a drop in % does not necessarily mean a drop in seats. In particular S.W.London and richer suburbs in Scotland have several seats that they might win (especially if aided by tactical voting)
3/ Note some LDEMs are really soft CONs and as you see in VI versus 2015 they have moved to CON (forced to chose between Champagne OR Socialism rather than waste their vote (or support Farron) they’ve had to make a chose :) )
Of course it might also just be that people don’t like the LDEMs!! Several weeks ago I thought they would steal Remain votes and hand a lot of extra seats to CONs via a split opposition (see SNP in 2015!). However, now they seem like UKIP – the Brexit battle is over, why still exist – decide if you prefer champagne or socialism and let’s get back to a 2party nation.
AW
Many thanks.
Good afternoon from a rather cloudy and dull day in the PSRL (obvs now Tory landslide as no one under the age of 35 ever turns out to vote if the temp falls below 20 degrees).
TBH only poll I’m going to pay any attention to is the exit poll later – too many of the final polls are gravitating towards a result which reflects what you get with some educated guess work and if you are being cautious.
The empirical evidence is all over the place – which may reflect strong regional variations in the nature of the election. Neither side has a ‘spring’ in its step – and if anyone is proven right in their predictions I think this time round it will be through luck rather than design.
@Dr Goebbels
“You seem pretty ignorant of young people if I may say so. In fact the under-25’s are now the least likely demographic to drink alcohol”
That’s because they are all on glue mate – as a result I predict a sticky end for the Labour voting youth of today
The debt free education incentive for youth to turn out is compelling.
Such a shame they haven’t thought about the job losses and huge immigration wave under Corbyn that will put houses even more beyond their reach. It’s a giant con-trick.
@TonyBTG
Yes, perhaps I should have been clearer. I was not disputing your point. I was merely giving a reason for why newspapers don’t do as you suggest and prefer to highlight the figures after all the “predictive” adjustments.
They even do their own voodoo polls as well!
@DrMibbles
Just saw a little discussion on under 25s being likely to drink less alcohol. This is of course taken across the group as an average. I would hazard a guess that as this group is 25% from an ethnic minority compared to 5% of the over 60s that due to religious and cultural reasons this could skew the perceived activities of the rest of the group.
@DRMIBBLES
You are distorting the facts … the youth surge everyone is talking about that will make the difference is in the under 25’s i.e. a proportion who are unlikely to have voted before and are hacked off that Brexit happened when they didn’t vote. All I was pointing out was per constituency that is very few votes (assuming a uniform spread)
I don’t believe that in the 25-45 age bracket there is a hard shift to the left … on that basis the people aged 35+ only didn’t vote Milliband last time because he wasn’t left enough ?
Remember there is only two years between this and the last election. People who voted Cameron two years ago and rejected centre left politics are not about to switch to a hard left candidate – which labour would need on top of any boost from a more youth voting.
@RichardB
They don’t mind immigration and being in the EU gives more chances to work and study abroad. Talking with young people that’s often an item high on the agenda. And they know being out the EU doesn’t necessarily reduce non-EU migration, might even increase it cos parties supporting business might cater to business…
SCEPTIC VOTER
“It sounds like the youth turn out is strong but patchy. Some areas swamped others nothing.”
This is the impression I’ve been getting too (I trust reports on sites like this more than Dr Mibbles’s twitter feed, which I suspect may have a partisan tinge).
Question is, which areas are being swamped? Is it urban areas? Remain areas? marginals?
@ Redrich
“Good afternoon from a rather cloudy and dull day in the PSRL (obvs now Tory landslide as no one under the age of 35 ever turns out to vote if the temp falls below 20 degrees).”
You forgot to add that no one under the age of 35 turns out when the temperature is over 20 either, because they are
a) sunbathing in the park*
b) sipping expensive lattes in pavement cafes*
c) falling over drunk in beer gardens*
* Select pejorative cliché of choice according to personal prejudice. ;-)
CARFREW……..And young entrepreneurs are riding much more sophisticated bikes, I put it down to the unreliability of cars around here, due to a lack of hydrogen filling stations, and of course, a racing bike is the ideal vehicle from which to operate ones phone snatching service. ;-)
Just a thought…many of the final polls show a fall in Lab VI. There may be various reason for this including some Lab voters have only just decided to vote tactically for the LDs?
SPACEMAN: every recent poll I have seen has had Con to Lab switchers outnumbering Lab to Con switchers – usually something like 8-10% of 2015 Conservative voters now plumping for Labour. So I think you may be wrong that Corbyn is not going to attract anyone who chose Cameron over Miliband.
@Jon Urpens
That might be part of it, but in surveys of young peeps and trying to find out why, it seems it’s also driven by things like concerns over social media. People worried they’ll wind up in pics showing them in a state of ill repair. Can be embarrassing but might also affect employment prospects. Also, bit like smoking, health reasons are becoming more prominent, links to cancer etc.
On alcohol, most of the studies had found that background religious/cultural changes have contributed but in themselves do not sufficiently describe the drop in drinking in the young. There is generally a drop even amongst white, non religious.
Perhaps brewdog’s free beer for voters offer is misplaced.
This is becoming REALLY boring.
This is a web site where we discuss polling – opinion polls, pollsters, polling methodology.
It is now just the same repetitive drivel where certain people try to convince everyone that the youth are turning out in droves to upset the odds.
Data counts for nowt, the polls count for nowt, the evidence counts for nowt.
The only things that matter to these people are the desparate fantasies bouncing around in the vacuums between their ears.
Its clearly a desparate effort to use this platform to influence the voting intentions of the casual reader and undecided voter.
That is not what this web site is for. Its tedious and irrelevant. Please pack it in – you’re spoiling things for serious commentators who know what they’re talking about.
Can I join in the prediction game?
Prediction (share/seats)
CON 45% / 361
LAB 35% / 214
LD 8% / 7
UKIP 3% / 0
GRN 2% / 1
SNP 4% / 46
Plus 18 seats in NI
CON majority of 72
Mossy +1
@ ED G – Twickenham is roughly 3-1 CON (or 1-3 LDEM)
If you use a regional model taking London LDEM then it should go back to Vince Cable for LDEM with about that implied probability (2/3s)
https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/politics/market/1.131324214
I used to live nearby, have lots of facebook “friends” still there…
Today’s facebook ranters slinging the usual insults (I’ve banned myself from comments on facebook since Brexit) but for a pointless anecdote my sample of around a dozen (mostly bankers one side, lawyers the other) would suggest the fear of national socialism might see some shy Tory affect in that seat!!!
I put some money on a CON win there early on but think the odds are probably about right and actually posted some hopeful carrots on the other side of the market to thin the stake down.
ANTHONY WELLS
Thanks Anthony for the reply.
Yes, I am aware that the data is available for geeks like us!
But I was just arguing for an additional set of headline polling data to be actually published, in addition to the weighting/reallocated.
Basically so everyone has a clear and unbiased weather vane of public opinion. i am aware of the so-callled voodoo polls and appear on website etc.
However, let’s take YouGov. they have been doing a commendable experiment using a rolling 50000 sample and publish a headline VI poll and their election forecast based on their new method.
With such a large sample space, it surely is possible to release un tainted info, just showing the people’s preferences. Including the “dont knows” and “wont votes”. I don’t want to Yougov to reallocate don’t knows. I want to know how many people are still undecided. i also want to know how many people are saying they are “none of the above”. I know I can get this data if i Trawl through the rawe data they publish. But my argument is that I think this raw “OPINION POLL” – becuase that is what it is – would be as useful barometer of public option too.