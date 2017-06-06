Opinium have put out their final poll of the election campaign. Their final figures are CON 43%(nc), LAB 36%(-1), LDEM 8%(+2), UKIP 5%(nc). Fieldwork was between Sunday and today, so it is also the first poll we’ve seen with fieldwork conducted after the terrorist attack in London Bridge, though there’s no significant change from Opinium’s previous poll at the weekend. Full details are here.
This is the first poll to be badged as a final poll. Survation put out their final poll for Good Morning Britain this morning (showing topline figures of CON 42%, LAB 40%, LDEM 6%, UKIP 3% – tabs here) but final poll for GMB is not necessarily the same as final poll. We shall, no doubt, have a flurry of final polls from ICM, ComRes, YouGov, Panelbase, Kantar and others tomorrow, MORI on Thursday.
I mentioned yesterday that Ipsos MORI normally do their final poll on polling day itself, and got a few comments about whether this is allowed. Yes – it is. The rules on election day is that you cannot publish an exit poll (or any poll that’s based on the opinions of people who have already voted) while polls are still open. It’s perfectly fine to publish polls conducted before polls opened. MORI do their fieldwork on Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday like everyone else’s final poll… they publish on Thursday because they partner with the Evening Standard who publish around midday, rather than overnight.
Regarding terrorism:
The YouGov poll showed the prime minister is 22 percentage points ahead of Corbyn on the issue of keeping Britain safe from terrorism. An ICM poll this month showed 44 percent of voters trust May the most to “protect people from threats at home and abroad” compared with just 14 percent for Corbyn.
I think previous non voters turning out for Labour is something the polls are getting wrong . Many people are saying I couldn’t vote for brown Miliband Clegg Cameron or farage…..but I will vote for Corbyn. This is very difficult to weight or predict and I think it will give a higher Labour vote than the polls are predicting.
Anecdote alert! I’ve realised over the past few days that I can’t bring myself to vote. I would usually vote Labour. But, although I’ve been very impressed with like JC, I don’t trust some of the others.
I believe that Theresa May deserves to lose, though, as this election is totally unnecessary and she has been utterly disingenuous about the reasons for calling it. The funniest thing would be it all ends up exactly as before.
I’m middle aged and in a safe Tory seat.
The polling is utterly fascinating, though, this time.
None of us has ever seen this report and rumours about it are not really helpful just look at Trump and the alleged russia story. Much talk from the Dems, no proof for any of your claims.
Macron’s newbie party, Le Republique en marche, is set for a massive majority in the two-stage assembly elections: one rarely equalled in recent French history, according to French opinion polls, which are deemed “very accurate”.
The Far right and left parties, both anti-EU, are slated to do badly, as are the poor old Socialists. Macron’s lot are “centrist” & pro-EU.
Whether this constitutes another earthquake in the politics of Western democracies it is hard to say, but it does seem that the remarkable shake-up of French politics is set to continue.
If you investigate you’ll find that the Tories have done secret security deals with the Saudis (Cameron even even elected the Saudis on to the Human Rights Council) and the Saudis fund global terrorism (even got accused of it by Germany).
She called the election so she could focus her time on planning for the Brexit negotiations. That’s why she didn’t turn up to any of the debates and didn’t have time to put together any kind of proper coherent campaign strategy. Brexit is so important that she had to call an election that would give her a majority that would enable her get it done. Even though she already had a
majority and the opposition parties were cooperating and voting the Brexit legislation through parliament. Still the election was competely necessary and the most important one of her lifetime. That’s why she decided to f*** it up so badly and fail to provide any kind of positive vision for what Brexit will actually look like.
It all makes total sense doesn’t it??
TM wont win over any Guardian readers at this late stage over anything. But her comments on human rights in relation to terrorists probably will find sympathy with many voters. It will also firm up kippers who are wondering whether to go Con this time.
I suspect a lot of people, probably a clear majority, would think terrorists dont deserve any benefits at all from human rights acts.
The problem is if a human rights act doesn’t apply to all humans then it ceases to be a human rights act. You can’t have selective rights. Either everyone has them, or no one does.
Re The Sun & DM headlines.
Some people have told me they are waiting to see what the newspaper headlines say on polling day before deciding how to vote.
Do newspaper sales increase on polling day?
I sympathise with your situation a lot. Spoiling your ballot isn’t preferable to not voting? I’d like to think that we should all spare 15 minutes to vote, even if it’s to give the middle finger.
The thing about newspaper headlines is that you see them everywhere, at the garage, in the local shop and the supermarket
I know that, and agree, at least legally. But ask your average ‘man in the street’ if there is such a person what they think and I expect they would agree with my prior comment. Which is why TM making the comments she just has will help the Con vote.
But it would already help a lot if european law will never overrule british decisions anymore.
“You can’t have selective rights. Either everyone has them, or no one does.”
I doubt it. Look at voting rights being important tomorrow. A child has no right to vote and a foreigner has also no right to vote.
And on crime and terrorism we have to act a lot tougher. More deportations, closing more mosques, exposing radical Islam in its belief system, more rights to the police, more armed forces, make joining a terrorist camp a crime and do not let them in if they return brutalized.
‘It has never underestimated yet). ‘
Oh yes it has! Labour was underestimated in 2010 – 1983 – and February 1974.
https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2017/jun/06/labour-dominating-twitter-discussions-researchers-say-fake-news
Swing voters giving Jeremy a look-over in the last week?
“Spoiling your ballot isn’t preferable to not voting?”
That doesn’t appeal to me. Don’t know why. I must have strange taste though because I really liked EdM!
I did predict on here on GE 2015 night that it would prove a pyrrhic victory for Cameron. So, at least I got that right!
Do any of the fellow commentators here know something about postal voting, its turnout and whether or not it looks good for certain parties?
I mean for 20 to 25 percent of the likely electorate this election is already over.
“There speaks a true socialist”
Well of course, socialists like to work for themselves. Like many business peeps. And it’s normal for business peeps to borrow to invest, I believe they have banks for that, which were not an invention of Marx…
But those active in twitter conversations are not at all representative of the electorate. Its highly skewed to the young. If Labour were not dominating twitter discussions that would of course be seriously bad news for them.
I know people who dont have any kind of internet access at all, not a smartphone or any kind of computer. But they all vote – without exception.
I’m sure you are right about May’s motivation in suggesting that some “non-British” folk are less human than those whose votes she seeks.
Such appeals can be very successful. Reinforcing the concept that “we” deserve protection by denying “them” any rights satisfies atavistic instincts.
Such instincts may have been necessary among the early hominids, but are counter-productive in the modern world..
Sadly, the political leaders of English/British Nationalism seems to have reverted to “othering” as a strategy to attract votes.
The UK political establishment originally created the concept of “civic nationalism”. Now, it seems to be one of the many things that they are happy to dump, if it gets in the way of their hunger for power.
I find it sad that some political leaders in democracies are so willing to abandon principle and long term benefit for those in their polity, for a temporary grab for power, but it isn’t new, and will happen repeatedly again.
It’s always worth opposing, though.
Baldbloke. All true. I was only interested in the number of people now accessing Corbyn’s wiki page. I don’t see why that curiosity isn’t representative of the younger sections of the community, or indeed all sections.
The Sun at the end of the day is the paper of the ‘riff raff’ and the ESN -ie Educationally Subnormal.
“May will not fight another GE campaign in my view.”
Did she fight this one?
Baldbloke
“But those active in twitter conversations are not at all representative of the electorate. Its highly skewed to the young. If Labour were not dominating twitter discussions that would of course be seriously bad news for them.”
I’m impressed! You read every tweet, and check the profile of all the tweeters, so that you know that as a fact. Wow!
Most folk are like me, I think. I choose which people to follow, or interact with, on Twitter. Most of them are journos, pollsters, folk who write witty tweets, and indy supporters (lots of whom are aged like myself).
But you know about all of the Twitter users! Again, Wow!
“The thing about newspaper headlines is that you see them everywhere, at the garage, in the local shop and the supermarket”
Yes, but now you’ve got DrMibble’s ubiquitous ads. Wonder if he could do one on storage taxes, inquity of, etc.
Graham
“The Sun at the end of the day is the paper of the ‘riff raff’ and the ESN -ie Educationally Subnormal.”
I have little regard for the merits of the Sun (or any other tabloid paper), but your comment would have struggled to get an E in the old Standard Grade Exams!
The language used in the Sun is normally around a Reading Age of 13-14. Wanting to look at women’s breasts is so ESN that every major art gallery in the world is full of representations of nude women.
“Borrowing to invest against a reliable source of income is the basis of safe capitalism”
And governments of all stripes do it too. Only when Labour do it, it’s suddenly socialism and therefore beyond the pale.
I didnt mention, or even mean to imply, anything in relation to the nationality of terrorists or about ‘non-British’ folk. A terrorist is a terrorist whether he/she is British or not, white or otherwise. The white British man who murdered Jo Cox is a terrorist just as much as the people involved in the recent atrocities.
I agree there is a problem with some politicians jumping onto the “populist” trends and supporting anti-immigrant policies for their own self interest e.g. as seen in France and the Netherlands. But I dont see the immediate focus on terrorism here in the UK by mainstream politicians as ‘othering’. I think its just about getting tougher with this particularly abhorrent form of criminal behaviour and at the same time seeking to increase public protection.
The faces of the terrorists and their backgrounds are dominating the BBC and other TV bulletins and websites. Why did the police and security services not respond to tip offs is the big one.
New election stories are not breaking through very strongly. The Tories will be most disappointed with this, they and their supporters in the press usually apply a few killer blows. But Surely most voters have decided after a 7 week campaign.
Thank goodness it is nearly all over, I can’t take any more soundbites.
Labour preparing for defeat?
https://www.bloomberg.com/politics/articles/2017-06-06/labour-said-to-privately-be-preparing-for-a-u-k-election-defeat
Manchester Evening News is reporting some polling figures “run in partnership with Google Surveys, was completed online by more than 8,300 people across Britain.”
http://www.manchestereveningnews.co.uk/news/greater-manchester-news/labours-backing-rise-north-west-13145399
The hell as like. Ne’s an outright avowed neo-liberalist. He stood on a platform of slashing the public sector to ribbons. He intends to get rid of 100,000 public sector jobs by the end of this year alone, privatisations, increase the working week, etc etc etc.
Where in my post did I say I read every tweet? I didnt. But its common knowledge that social media, fb, twitter etc are used much more by young people than older. Nothing controversial there.
The root cause of terrorism is mental illness. “Getting tough” with terror suspects is actually quite likely to make the problem worse.
The way to prevent potential/suspected terrorists from carrying out terrorist attacks is to treat their mental illness. Unfortunately that involves being nice to them.