There is only one GB poll so far today – ICM’s weekly poll for the Guardian, their penultimate of the campaign. Voting intentions are almost identical to their poll for the Sun on Sunday yesterday, with topline figures of CON 45%(nc), LAB 34%(nc), LDEM 8%(-1), UKIP 5%(nc). Fieldwork was Friday to Sunday, so will have been largely before the terrorist attack in London Bridge. Full tabs are here.
Survation will have a telephone poll out later tonight (probably midnight judging by past weeks’ timings) for Good Morning Britain, delayed for a day because of the terrorist attack. Other than that I expect most companies will now be looking towards their final call polls tomorrow, Wednesday or (if MORI stick their usual timetable) Thursday morning.
Rich- I’m surprised at how hostile the crowd are. Ring to Sturgeon. The SNP honeymoon is over somewhat. I’m a committed Unionist but I think Sturgeon is a talented politician.
So, with only Survation poll to go before the eve of poll polls, I guess it’s time for me to stick my neck out and make a prediction. Hard as it is, I want to make a prediction based upon my opinion as to the reliability and accuracy of the polling data, rather than pick figures that best reconcile my own wishes, my echo chamber and the polls combined.
This is the third GE I’ve followed on UKPR and whilst there seems to have been more partisan claptrap than previously (from both the red and blue teams) there have been more than a fair share of insightful comments and explanations to help me understand the polls. My thanks to all who have commented in this way.
In terms of VI, there are two questions in my mind; the youth turnout question and the shy Tory / shy loser question.
On the first, to oversimplify, the question is whether you believe the turnout will be closer to 2015 or 2010. Whilst I am sure that the impact of Corbyn on the youth vote has been overstated by many, I do not think it can be ruled out in its entirety. I therefore think YouGov have got it about right; the youth turnout will be roughly what it was for Clegg mania in 2010; not much more, not much less.
Re shy Tory/shy Loser: IMO the generation gap in VI is much more markednthan previously, and we all operate in our own echo chamber. My suspicion is that there are shy Tories amongst the Youth but also shy Labour amongst the older generation (particularly since the so called dementia tax phase of the campaign). I’m going to work on the principle that the two will cancel each other out.
In terms of turning the vote share into seats, the Yougov model has certainly added to the debate. Having learned the basic principles of how it works, I would challenge the assumption of correlating one constituency to another; I think that there are too many variables going on and there will be a lot of surprise results on the night (i.e. constituency correlations of the past may not be so true this time around) The other factor, that hasn’t been discussed here is any effect of the campaign encouraging tactical voting. I’ve had no visibility of it, but I live in a fairly safe seat, so I wasn’t expecting to. However, I am aware that there was quite a bit of money being pumped into it, so I suspect it will have had some impact, somewhere. The combination of these two opposing factors drive me somewhere between the Yougov estimate and what other models are saying.
Actual predictions follow in a moment in a separate comment…
@Mike88
If we’re talking Yougov here you earn points for participation, I do one every week or so but have never been asked for a direct political preference.
…how hostile the crowd are being to Sturgeon…
Given that Survations last poll was Saturday nights +1 CON, and that that has been the most extreme of all the polls so far, are we all assuming that tonight’s poll will show an increase in the CON lead?
What figures in tonight’s poll would really make you sit up and take notice?
I think a -2 or even a -3 for LAB would be a good poll. -4/-5/-6 would be meh,, -7 or more would be a bad poll for Labour. Anything -1 or above would be pretty earth-shattering.
Sturgeon is getting almost mauled by this crowd, I honestly thought it would be quite a few under arm balls. genuinelly surprised.
@rich
May ran into sticky questions today – thoughts?
“CATMANJEFF
Is this election a referendum on Diane Abbott?
I think there are much bigger issues….”
Well, clearly so, though one could make that remark about almot anything being discussed. However the potential problem is reflected in polling and, whilst Corbyn’s ratings have gone in one direction and May’s in the other, Abbott’s just seem to be stuck in a very, very low groove.
So there is at least some relevance to the bigger picture.
RICH
“Sturgeon’s just run in to a few sticky questions…Thoughts?”
