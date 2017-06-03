On the final Saturday night of the campaign I expect we’ll see plenty of polls. We already have figures from Opinium and ComRes. I know were are definitely due a new YouGov poll for the Sunday Times, ICM for the Sun on Sunday and Survation (presumably for the Mail on Sunday), and I’d expect a new ORB poll for the Sunday Telegraph too.
So far Opinium for the Observer shows topline figures of CON 43%(-2), LAB 37%(+2), LDEM 6%(-1), UKIP 5%(nc). Fieldwork was on Tuesday and Wednesday and changes are from a week ago. Again, we see the Tory lead continuing to drop down into single figures. Full tabs are here.
ComRes for the Sunday Mirror and Independent has topline figures of CON 47%(+1), LAB 35(+1), LDEM 8%(nc), UKIP 4%(nc). Fieldwork was Wednesday to Friday and changes are from a week ago. The Conservative lead is static at twelve points (currently the equal largest any company is showing). Some of the other questions in the poll are less positive for the Conservatives – asked if they have a favourable or unfavourable opinion of politicians and parties Theresa May now has a negative score. 39% have a favourable view, 42% unfavourable, giving her a net score of minus 2 compared to plus 9 in February. Jeremy Corbyn’s net score is now minus 15 – worse, but significantly up from minus 33 in February. Full tabs are here.
I’m out tonight, so will update on the other four polls tomorrow morning – though feel free to discuss them here as they come in.
@R Huckle
I have been pondering comments on here and on twitter – many people from Labour a lot more cautious, lots of suggestions that what is being seen in the polls is not what they are seeing on the doorstep- the consensus seems to be that JC is still a problem on the doorstep.
Is this just more of the labour civil war, preparing for the next leadership battle, or are the polls wrong and we are still heading towards a Tory landslide?
But that article makes me wonder if it is also a men vs women on the doorstep issue? Men seem to be more interested in politics, perhaps women are ‘shy’ on the doorstep, not wanting to start a domestic, but they are honest in polls?
@BAZINWALES
Exactly that. Either the lead is ~4 points or ~11 points based on polling. One or the other. The other possibility is neither methodology is correct and its neither of those.
SPACEMAN
Well the calamity of the campaign stopped them holding on to maybe 12-15pt lead which would have given her 150+ Maj. If the CONs had run a good campaign the polls would have narrowed but could have ended at 47-32 or 46-33 but still been a landslide. The disaster of a campaign has lost a load of undecides and Red Kippers.
@ Old Nat
Bully for you! Is it cream first or jam first on scones (as in dons) in bonny Aberdeenshire?
Is there a Scottish poll tonight?
BAZINWALES
I believe the 1,4,6 much more. The others methodology is just nonsense.
Jonm “Clearly these are no longer all within a margin of error”
which means one or more of the extremes is wrong, which means the one which is wrong should be excluded from any averaging – if you know which it is!
You could of course hedge your bets and exclude both, averaging the middle results. You could then expect the wrong-un to be outside the MoE for that average, but with all the companies ‘weighting’ their data differently (= applying fudge factors instead of taking bigger samples) averaging is a dodgy process anyway.
Given some of the bitterness coming through from those who would have preferred different polling figures this evening, I’ll leave this site now and perhaps be back tomorrow.
Cheers
The ukip era going back to labour is senseless. There is much way Corbyn will stand up to the EU like May would so either we won’t ever leave at all.. so they won’t get to leave the eu, or he will hand over a 100 billion euros from his money tree in order to remain in the single market but they n return we will continue to have mass immigration thru thecfree mvement of people which we will be made to stay a part of. Most Of the red kippers are unhappy with immigration so why on earth go with Corbyn who will do nothing no about it
@RICHARD
My own experience on the doorstep is that the ‘Corbyn factor’ more or less evaporated when the GE was called. It focused the minds of Lab supporters, probably a bit like the way I used to rant about Blair but ended up campaigning for Lab when a GE came up.
It still comes up but the vast majority can be persuaded.
Brexit is different: there are undoubtedly a (smallish) number of Lab voters who are determined to lend a vote to Tory, but the same thing is true of Tory remainers
@Dave
I did a post a couple of days ago which split out the extreme results but my head hurt afterwards. I have no idea which of the polls are correct, if any, so looking at balance of probabilities it’s probably some where between.
FloatingVote your posts are boring partisan claptrap.
@ADAM
Lol its not about bitterness its about proper psephology.
Only ONE methodology can be correct. Trying to average them does not make sense.
I think the Opinium poll is much more authentic than the Comres poll because they ask their respondents if they voted in the EU referendum and how they voted.
I assume they then downrated their samples accordingly as they found 81% of their 18-34 sample voted in the EU referendum and 97% of 65+ year olds
I note that 37% of their 18-34 year olds prefer Corbyn as Prime Minister compared to 28% supporting May, which is again a more realistic figure.
So Opinium who are now closer to YouGov show a 6 point lead for Con overall in the UK.
But if I take the England only figures after removing the won’t vote and undecided:
Con 43.2% +2.3%
Labour 38.7% +7.1%
LD 8% -.2%
UKIP 5.6% -8.5%
Green 3.2% -1%
That is half the lead that Cameron had over Labour at the end of the 2015 campaign and it would appear that in the churn Labour are picking up 73% of the shifting votes.
Patrickbrian
I take it that from your language you are not entirely sympathetic to my view. However the logic is inescapable. But perhaps you can explain why labour supporting Maguire is telling his mirror readers (labour leaning?) that they should not vote for Corbyn.?
I will not be surprised to see Blair intervening this week against Corbyn.
I am sorry that the new alignment has not included you in its plans. Im sure that your invitation got lost in the post
Barnaby
Not happy about tonight’s polls then ? Never mind.
Speculating about the results of polls is futile.
Only one thing is certain – some of the pollsters are using methodologies that are more representative of the population as a whole than others, and ONE pollster is producing more representative data than all the others. It may well not be one “somewhere in the middle” of the mob, but might be at either extreme.
We simply don’t know (and neither do they). Friday will start a postmortem of all aspects of survey methodology – sample design, estimation techniques, weighting, the whole lot and the like we have never seen.
Bantams
Ayrshire, not Aberdeenshire. Wife and I couldn’t remember which was the Cornish, and which the Devonian method, or what weightings were to be applied to each – so we varied the order and the weightings differently o each half scone – and it made sod all difference to the outcome!
i doubt that there is any polling lesson in that tale – which makes this post as relevant to this site as the vast majority of other ones!
Yes. Survation has a Full Scottish due tonight, so I thought it might be amusing to compare that with their Scots crossbreak.
Talking of the polls as one ‘group’ and looking at averages makes no sense any more.
Better to split them into two groups.
GROUP ONE (some degree of self-report turnout included)
— YouGov (excluding the rolling daily polls which distort the average)
— Survation
— Ipsos MORI
— Opinium
GROUP TWO (turnout filters based on 2015 GE numbers)
— Kantar
— ComRes
— ICM
The average voting intention in these groups is as follows
GROUP ONE
— CON +11
GROUP TWO
— CON +4
The question is then simply this: do you believe youth turnout will be 43% as in 2015? If yes, group one is for you. If you think it will be 55%, group two is for you. But this still downweights self-reported youth votining intention considerably.
So if you believe that youth turnout could be as high as 60% or more, then you are approaching dead heat territory.
Which is correct? Fine out on polling day.
Personally, I’d hazard a guess at 55% youth turnout, which makes for about a +2 CON lead.
@ Triguy
Any idea what percentage of the sample changes daily? It could mean that the smallest 1/2 point change in a particular direction actually means considerably more in the direction of travel.
I’m having to end my experiment with tabulating Lab voters views on the GE result as I am drowning in paperwork already.
Anyway, the two who posted, added to my own vote, gives a 100% vote for a clear Con. majority.
My own rationale, despite very contradictory polls, is that I still think the election has passed most people by. That being the case it would suggest the status quo will win.
The only caveat is the very few marginals that need to go just very slightly one way, rather than the other, even whilst the overall Tory lead is still steady at around 8%. That could skew things dramatically and could, just conceivably, lead to N.O.M.
However, that is not predictable at all.
Focus on Copeland result in early hours of June 9.
Private polling in Copeland is the key to how it is going !
After all this by-election result on 23 February is why we are having this General Election.
Conservative win in Copeland, then big majority.
Conservative loss, then interesting night.
I am looking forward to the Full Scottish though I think they are best enjoyed in the morning rather than last thing at night .
CORRECTION
The average voting intention in these groups is as follows
GROUP ONE
— CON +4
GROUP TWO
— CON +11
Britain Elects? @britainelects · 2m2 minutes ago
? More
Well / Badly ratings:
T. May: 42 / 47
J. Corbyn: 42 / 44
(via @YouGov)
Last election the pollsters all produced incredibly similar results. The experience of doing that and being massively wrong may explain why they are glorying in differing methodologies this time. Unfortunately there is no reason to think that the people who are right this time will be right when the next election comes.
Drmibbles
Youth turn out Zzzzzzzzzz.
You sound like a broken record. Even if they do turnout in bigger numbers they won’t all vote JC, they aren’t all sucked in and can see the word for the trees. Plus where are the voting.. as has been said on other threads .. some uni students have finished, gone home, no longer in their student addresses so the votes could be spread around the country. May not be in marginals seats at all . Could be anywhere at all and not affect many seats if they are already safe.
@ OldNat
I wonder if the Tory mini surge in Scotland will continue, If it does, you never know, I might actually move back :)
DRM
Have you mixed up your group numbers??
Very bad weather predicted for election day, with torrential rain for most of the UK, througout morning and afternoon.
This might put off some from voting and affect the result ?
Those volunteers working for parties driving people to voting stations are going to be kept busy !
The Survation Polls at the start of May 2015 (just before David Cameron- surprisingly-got his 12-seat majority) had Labour ahead by 2 to 3% and- on average- the Opinion Polls during the first week of May 2015 had a ZERO Tory lead. That ought to give Tory-supporters some hope that the actual result will be better than the polls at present, even if there is some further tightening of the lead.
However, whilst it is true that Conservative Governments usually do better than the polls indicate (so called Shy Tories); that is not always the case. We have in Theresa May a Prime minister who is now perceived as weak after the disastrous Manifesto launch and U-turns whereas Jeremy Corbyn looks more assured and “statesmanlike”.
There may even be shy Labour voters too, those who might not publicly admit to liking him because he is considered quite controversial in Marginals yet they may secretly approve of his “gravitas” and decide to vote in the quietness of the Polling Booth.
Theresa May has lost a lot of the respect and the perception attributed to her of dependability- she is now seen a bit as “being blown about as the wind blows”.
Margaret Thatcher had similar poll leads prior to the 1987 General Election but people knew she was “tough but firm”, they knew “The Lady’s Not For Turning” and Voters might not have admitted it, but in the quietness of the Polling Booth they voted Conservative. Likewise, at the 1992 Election with John Major- polls in early April 1992 indicated Neil Kinnock would win a Majority yet we all know what happened on 9th April 1992.
But, after the disastrous Conservative performance of the last three weeks I fear a situation more like David Cameron in 2010 when the polls immediately before the General Election were actually a little more generous to the Tories than the actual result. But the Conservatives today are the incumbent party of Government, so I expect the actual result to be about 1 to 2% better than the overall average of polls in the immediate run-up to the Election.
I’m not convinced the rot has stopped completely and with a possible slight movement towards Labour I predict now that Theresa May will get about the majority she has now, although likely to gain a few Seats in Scotland and the North but lose them in Wales and London (where there has actually been a sharp swing against the Conservatives). She may well lose more Seats and with it, the Majority
Theresa May is unlikely to survive the Autumn Conference- especially if she loses the conservative Majority- as furious Conservatives in the 1922 Conservative Back-Bench Committee get together a Stalking Horse and have her relieved of her post!
Boris Johnson may well be Prime Minister by Christmas (possibly leading a Minority Government)!
As a Tory supporter I am a little relieved however by no
means relaxed on these updates.
We appear to be holding at 40 or above, the apparent
closeness of the contest ensures our vote turns out,
there is no complacency on our side.
As the big day looms we are hoping it increasingly
focuses the publics mind on whether they want the
dream team of Corbyn, McDonnell and Abbott to lead the UK,
propped up by the SNP. The unholy trinity in charge( we hope) will make more think twice.
@ Old Nat
What’s the feeling in your water about Thursday in Scotland?
You Gov find May now has a worse approval rating than Corbyn
Well / Badly ratings:
T. May: 42 / 47
J. Corbyn: 42 / 44
(via @YouGov)
Bit cynical…I am assuming sky news are owned by the same people as sky bet…is that not a little bit of a conflict of interest…sky news can choose just what it wants to show and manipulate how it wishes the news to come across, this is not partisan because it can work the same for both parties…
It may even apply to which newspapers you choose to buy…ie they will do anything to get a story…
I seem to understand most things but I don’t understand how these polls really work…
And it still would not surprise me if things did not change again between now and Thursday ???
Blue Bob
“I wonder if the Tory mini surge in Scotland will continue, If it does, you never know, I might actually move back :)”
Unless your legs would be an attractive sight in a surging mini-kilt, you might be better to stay where you are. :-)
Oh great, another terrorist attack.
I’m really enjoying the discussions taking place (ignore the whingeing from some posters).
I’m still predicting a Tory majority of around 50. I’m just happy that this election has become interesting rather than the total cakewalk I thought it would be.
From survation site / tweet:
The 73% with various levels of awareness (of the qt special) told us:
Has this event made you more or less likey to:
Vote C more likely 24; less likely 32; no diff 38
Vote L more likely 36; less likely 24; no diff 34
It would be amusing if TM just scraped in next week, felt she should resign and we had yet another new PM by default, elected by neither the public or the Tory Party.
I wonder what majority she would feel was too embarrassingly small.
@ R. Huckle
Source for your weather predictions?
Met Office shows pretty clear for Wigan and London, although their forecasts for Wigan are always a little bit optimistic in my humble opinion.
Before turnout weighting the CON lead with ICM was 2%
@DrMimbles
I’m not sure how you equate a 5% difference in turnout for 18-24 into a 2% change in overall lead. You’re grossly over-weighting that section of society
Almost as crazy with the figures as @adam!
btw..I forgot to add in my post above that the Polling Companies have adjusted their Polling to more accurately reflect turnout, the young and unemployed being less likely to Vote. However, the young have an enthusiasm for Jeremy Corbyn as if he were their hero, like a revolutionary. And if it is sunny across the country on Thursday 8th, the weather is not going to put them off.
1 to 2% ahead of the polls for the Conservative lead is likely, but if it’s warm and sunny over the Marginals the Polls for Mon-Wed may even under-estimate those who actually intend to Vote “Labour”.
YouGov net leader ratings now have Cobyn (-2) slightly ahead of May (-5). Quite a transformation over the campaign.
Of course YouGov weighting & turnout methodology comes up with stronger Lab support than some of the other polls, so a good leader result for Corbyn is consistent with this. It really does look like this time it is going to be methodology rather than sampling that is the issue.
I think Survation’s poll is a whacky as Comres.
Their crossbreaks show Conservatives with a 16.4% lead in Wales and a 9% decline in Southern England, the latter leaving Labour only 7% behind them.
Wow! That really would be an election surprise, especially if the LD vote had increased the 1% to 2% shown.
Conservatives with an 11.9% lead in the Midlands is feasible, but from earlier in the campaign.
Sorry Survation is not credible.
@SHEVH
Metcheck