Ipsos MORI’s penultimate election poll has topline figures of CON 45%(-4), LAB 40%(+6), LDEM 7%(nc). Changes are from their previous poll in mid-May, hence the drop in the Tory lead here is probably largely just reflecting the post-manifesto drop that we’ve seen in other polls. The forty point figure is the highest Labour have recorded since early 2014 (though of course, back then it gave them a substantial lead… now it still puts them five points behind).
The UKIP figure isn’t in the Evening Standard’s write up – I’ll add it when the tables appear.
UPDATE: Tables are here. Note that there is a minor methodology change, filtering out unregistered people and adjusting turnout to account for overestimation. The effect of that was to increase the Conservative vote by one point, to decease Labour by one point, so without it we would have been looking at a three point Tory lead.
Not quite sure what you mean. Nige wasnt there.
Neither was 'I feel your pain' Bill Clinton.
Anyone who thinks use of nuclear weapons makes any sort of sense, should ask themselves why our cold war nuclear bunkers are now tourist attractions rather than still in use.
Why did the Conservative governments in early 1990s abandon the idea that these had any purpose?
Phil White – that is a beautiful, beautiful poem you have written there. Really tugged at my heart strings.
Gosh….. this is the transcript that the Plymouth Herald used after their interviewer realised that he had nothing upon which to base an article after interviewing Theresa May. It’s rather awkward, even just to read.
“Plymouth Herald: “Two visits in six weeks to one of the country’s most marginal constituencies – is she getting worried?”
Ms May: “I’m very clear that this is a crucial election for this country.”
Plymouth Herald: “Plymouth is feeling the effects of military cuts. Will she guarantee to protect the city from further pain?”
Ms May: “I’m very clear that Plymouth has a proud record of connection with the armed forces.”
Plymouth Herald:“How will your Brexit plan make Plymouth better off?”
Ms May: “I think there is a better future ahead for Plymouth and for the whole of the UK.”
Plymouth Herald: “Will you promise to sort out our transport links?”
Ms May: “I’m very clear that connectivity is hugely important for Plymouth and the south-west generally.”
@ Paul Croft
"Great !!!! Willy jokes, the site is looking up this evening."
"It is indeed. I just hope it stays up, now that we've got it up."
Oh dear…. don't you start.
In Scotland, one of our political obsessives (I don’t think he would object to the description) has run the Scottish polling data through all the seat predictor sites.
https://twitter.com/WeAreThe59/status/870787709492748288
Comes up with an average of SNP 48 : SCon 8 : SLD 2 : SLab 1 – which seems a reasonable estimate as to what FPTP would deliver in this election.
Anyhow, I don’t think May’s performance tonight or the front pages of the Times or Sun are going to reverse the basic trend we are seeing in the polls – which point to the Tory lead being some where between 4-8%. In reality this points to at best only a marginal gain in seats for May.
If you were to have said to me a month ago that after a snap election it would be May rather than Corbyn who would be potential facing the chop I would have thought you deluded. But given the apparent state of play currently, I think May is in more at threat than Corbyn.
Quite a few people missing something that even the Telegraph admits.
Political geeks folllowing May and Corbyns performance over the last few weeks, of which there are a small number, are saying “oh at least May performed better, it was a score draw, a plus for the Tories”.
This is insanity. Why?
Because for 90% of viewers, this was very likely their first or only second exposure. And they will have seen what we already know – Corbyn not a swivel-eyed crazy lefty, and Theresa wooden and lacking consistent fluency.
Estimations of Corbyn will have been raised in the eyes of the majority who didn’t watch the O’Neill interviews or Sky ‘debate’.
The very fact people are even talking about it as a score draw is a massive win overall for the Corbyn campaign, in the context of where we started, and where we are now.
https://www.theguardian.com/uk/2009/jan/16/trident-is-20bn-waste-say-generals
@Redrich,
“If you were to have said to me a month ago that after a snap election it would be May rather than Corbyn who would be potential facing the chop I would have thought you deluded”
Interestingly she’s fought the election on a very personal/presidential campaign, emphasising “Theresa May” as the brand. So if the Conservatives decide to ditch her after the election then they risk some voters saying that they intended the mandate to be for TM. Of course, constitutionally any such protests will come to naught – perhaps rightly.
@PHIL WHITE
That is incorrect. Our nations investment rates, both public and private sector, are atrocious. Yet we have one of the lowest corporate tax rates in the world.
Moreover corporation tax is paid on profits. I.e. after all expenditures on the business and that includes reinvestment. If anything high corporation taxes promote increased investment because it becomes more costly to take money out of the business and thus its more preferential to plow it back in than have large chunks taken out via taxes.
Are there any posters in seats in which LD are second to Cons who know whether it is now [given possibility of a closer result than expected at the start of the campaign] more likely that Labour candidates, with no chance of winning, will tacitly get their supporters to shift to the Lds?
It seemed at the beginning that nationwide % totals were more important for the Labour Party than tactical considerations.
Surely this is no longer the case?
“The SNP spectre” ??? hahaha
When did wanting self rule become so scary for Tory supporters…..thats the whole point….small state….towards libertarianism…..self rule for all…….whats your problem with the SNP doing the same….
Im left of centre so would rather vote green in Scotland to be honest
TRIDENT cant defend us from cyber warfare / a dirty bomb or other terrorist attacks….big weakness
Just checked the yougov rolling constituency pool and see it is still predicting no majority. But amusingly I saw it had gone up 2 seats for each of con and lab since I last checked. Presumably 2 party concentration still at work.
Drmibbles, i think you might have a point that Corbyn might still be trying to improve on very low expectations of himself in the eyes of people not paying much attention, and conversely May still be defending very high ones.
@RP
Interestingly she’s fought the election on a very personal/presidential campaign, emphasising “Theresa May” as the brand
And I think that its become increasingly apparent that that has been a mistake. If they do win I think it will be due more to concerns about Corbyn and Brexit rather than a positive vote May.
Increasingly I am coming to the conclusion that the whole reason why we are having this election is that about 2 months ago a large section of Labour’s core vote were indicating that they were DK due to concerns about JC. However, when push came to shove they were always going to vote Labour. But the polling would have given the Tories a perception that they could get a landslide. Add in the underestimation of Corbyn’s campaigning skills and you get to a situation where they may have seriously miscalculated.
RP
“@MikeB (“Given that he is very unlikely to use nukes voters will wonder exactly what he would do to defend us, if anything. What would he do if Spain invaded Gibraltar for instance?”)
What’s that got to do with nukes? Surely using, or threatening to use, nuclear weapons wouldn’t be an appropriate response to the invasion of Gibraltar?”
Mike was actually quoting me, but forgot the quote marks. Obviously I was not suggesting that we should nuke Spain in those circumstances, but that voters will wonder whether he would be prepared to use any sort of military response. After all, a nuke is just a big bomb. Is JC ok with small bombs, or no bombs at all? (Just realised this sounds a bit like Danny Baker’s sausage sandwich game!).
@ Paul Croft
well from local knowledge I know Labour focus is more on Croydon South than Sutton & Cheam.
Any tactical voting in the area will be unofficial. But I know from personal contacts that anit-Tory tactical voting is a factor in the London area,
JOSEPH1832
“However, he needs Labour + Nationalists = majority. At some point, it will be expedient for the LibDems – assuming there are any left – to bring him down.”
I think he has made it clear he will not seek a coalition with anyone.
Running a minority administration (how strange we are talking about this, and no-one is laughing!) would be audacious, but quite in character. Everything he’s done since Ed Milliband resigned has required superhuman reserves of audacity and chutzpah. Why not top it off by becoming the PM without a majority?
He can probably expect the SNP and Lib Dems to offer some sort of de facto support in exchange for Labour backing Private Members’ Bills.
It would probably be a short-lived administration, but the taste of power would probably be enough to bring the Refuseniks off the back benches, creating a much stronger team (Diane can look after foreign aid) and scotching the problems of disunity; and if minority government proves too difficult, he would be able to justify another campaign on (ironically, given it was May’s justification) “give us the tools so we can do the job.”
Pete B
So, when you said “nuke”, you didn’t mean that all and your comment was wholly unrelated to the issue raised tonight.
What, it appears, you actually meant was “voters should think about whether any party leader in the UK would be willing to start another European war?”.
OK. I’ve thought about it – and come to the conclusion that anyone willing to consider that would be clinically insane.
@ Paul Croft
‘Are there any posters in seats in which LD are second to Cons who know whether it is now [given possibility of a closer result than expected at the start of the campaign] more likely that Labour candidates, with no chance of winning, will tacitly get their supporters to shift to the Lds?’
I think it highly likely in some constituencies … however, not officially but in the privacy of the voting booth, and particularly if there has been a previous history of tactical voting being successful. I have heard a number of Labour voters quote Theresa May saying that she only had to lose 7 MPs to lose her majority which has added impetus to putting pegs on nose. A possible unintended own goal.
It will be interesting to see what happens in the south west where the LDems suffered their greatest losses in 2015 and essentially gave the Conservatives their majority win. I suspect that in Remain constituencies, tactical voting will be very significant but probably much less so in Leave ones.
@PETE B
No we are not going to wonder because its an obviously stupid question. There is a difference between using our armed forces to fight the armed forces of another nation, with the likelihood of some thousands of deaths, and nuking dozens of cities full of innocent civilians causing hundreds of millions of deaths.
Lurgee
I realise that England hasn’t experienced minority government before but, in other parts of the UK, it isn’t unusual.
Government has enormous administrative power to do things without bothering MPs, as long as they don’t get voted down on a confidence issue or Finance Bills.
If Lab had one more MP than the Tories (still seems unlikely), there is no reason why they couldn’t govern England (and, as appropriate, Wales) as a minority. All that would really be required is a guarantee that the UK Government wouldn’t interfere with Scottish matters or block decisions of the Scottish Parliament.
@PETE B
Oh and the idea that “trident” is just a “big bomb” is literally insane. It is vastly more than that.
Crikey! A lot of posters seem rattled by tonight’s debate. It’s almost as if it didn’t turn out as they had anticipated.
@ Rob Sheffield
What debate would that be?
Norbold
Again, Mike B was quoting me.
The chances of Spain invading Gibraltar may be small, but not 0%. They are constantly testing our responses, e.g the recent invasion of territorial waters. And let’s not forget that they were a military dictatorship until the 1970s. Corbyn’s weakness on defence could affect VI.
“He did not equivocate at all. He quite clearly said he did not support IRA Terrorists and that he would not use nuclear weapons.”
He said that he condemned all terrorism. He could not bring himself to answer the specific question whether he condemned IRA terrorism. I didn’t hear him say that he would not use nuclear weapons. He waffled about how peace was a better way etc etc. But perhaps I missed something.
AD/AS
“It is well known that, as people age, they become ever more marooned in the mental world of their youth. They struggle to adapt to change and keep harking back to yesterday’s issues. ”
This is exactly the problem with Corbyn in the eyes of some.
AlexW
“No we are not going to wonder because its an obviously stupid question.”
Perhaps to you, but I think that some voters will be wondering what exactly he would do to defend the country, if anything.
Anyway enough of this. I’ll just leave you with the thought that those who do not remember history are doomed to repeat it. G’night all.
Alex W,
“Oh and the idea that “trident” is just a “big bomb” is literally insane. It is vastly more than that.”
Its a big bomb which flies up as well as down!
I thought I would see what is happening in constituencies with large car manufacturers. How is ‘no deal is better than a bad deal’ going down at the coal face.
Lets start with Bridgend
2015 result – Labour 37, Cons 32, UKIP 15, PC 7, LD 4
EU referendum 50% leave.
Using the Cons+UKIP rule that is so popular, it looks like a shoo in for the Tories.
But the Yougov nowcast shows
Lab 47%
Cons 36%
UKIP 6%
PC7%
So has actually gone the other way, large swing to Labour.
Next- Sunderland Central
2015 result – Lab 50, Cons 23, UKIP 19
EU referendum 59% voted to leave
Using the Cons+UKIP+strong leave vote, this should now be a marginal seat.
But the Yougov nowcast shows
Lab 55, Cons 31, UKIP 6
So yes, a very small swing to the Tories, but what happened to all those UKIP voters from 2015?
I think I am revising my ‘strong remain’ areas are turning red into ‘ areas strongly reliant on the single market for jobs’ – are turning red. London, University towns, key manufacturing bases.
Voted for Brexit voted for a hard Brexit in these cases.
The pundits have failed to understand this, the Yougov nowcast is showing how it is the hard Brexit message from the Tories that is actually driving the Labour gains – areas with a lot to lose from no deal are fleeing the Tories/ UKIP.
Drimbbles
Think you have hit the nail on the head.
Just for Corbyn to be involved in this type of debate is an enormous boost to Labour. Particularly as voters are seeing he isn’t the person they were told he was and can be quite articulate. Mrs May can be Prime Ministerial with the lectern in Downing Street etc, so she starts well ahead and doesn’t need the debates at all.
Which is why Theresa May refused a head to head
Next constituency with a large car manufacturing employer – South Swindon
2015 vote
Cons 46%, Lab 35%, UKIP 12
Voted 51% leave.
So a very safe Tory seat that should not be in contention this time round.
BUT
The Yougov nowcast shows:
Con 45%
Lab 43%
UKIP 5%
So what could possibly be happening here? My guess is that large car manufacturing employer reliant on the single market to stay operating in the UK.
Corbyn stumbled badly on trident – he should have been better prepared for that one, its not like hes been not asked before. His postion as a peacenik will lose him votes with some – but its not new so may already be “priced in”. Until then he was doing quite well.
He generally gave clear, articulate detailed answers spelling out what his government planned to do with each are of policy -i.e what they want to get from brexit, how getting rid of zero hour contracts would work, how and why they were going to invest more in public services, NHS, education etc
may – by contrast – was totally opaque about any specifics whatsoever – socail care cap? let you know after consultation. Mental health care? we want it to be better. education – we will make it better. brexit – we will get the best deal. She did a fair bit of dead air waffling as well. and she pretty much said “tough s—” to the angry nurse facing an ongoing pay cut.
She didn’t stumble too badly- but she was starting to get a bit frazzled by the end.
So yeah – torys will be a bit relieved that may coped ok and labour will be a little disappointed that corbyn wasn’t as self assured as usual – but the whole thing will probably only have only firmed up their respective bases.
Next car manufacturer
Derby North
2015 result Con 37(won), Lab 37, UKIP 14
54% Brexit vote.
Again, Cons+UKIP rule should be a safe Tory hold.
But the Yougov nowcast shows leaning Labour!
Lab 46, Cons 43%
What could possibly explain this? A large Toyota plant?
The press are stuck in their echo chamber that Brexit is settled and can only be an advantage for the Tories. The evidence shows otherwise, for all those gains, there are also losses for the Tories.
So I just looked at the 2015 results for Wales and the Midlands:
http://researchbriefings.parliament.uk/ResearchBriefing/Summary/CBP-7186#fullreport
In 2015 the Tories lead with 34.6% and Labour followed with 33.4%. In 2015 the Conservatives had a net gain of 5 seats and Labour a net loss of 1 and LD were reduced from 5 seats to 1. So the Conservative gains were primarily from LD, not Labour.
In 2017 while it is true that Conservative are up 6.4% across the same region, according to You Gov at the end of this election it is now Labour who are 1% ahead of Conservatives with an 8.6% increase over 2015.
So I am not quite sure where these seats are that the Conservatives are going to pick are given that the swing to Labour is +2.2% overall.
Depending on whether the swing is greater in Wales, it is the Conservative marginals that could be in trouble, because as the UKIP vote collapses in the Midlands, if it reverts to type more is going to back to Labour than to Conservative.
There is also a huge build up of Conservative votes in the South, which is not going to help them as they already likely won all the seats they can there and again if the Labour votes are concentrated it is Labour not the Conservatives who are going to pick seats up in the marginals.
Polls show that a majority of the British population are against nuclear weapons. Here is a selection of polls from the last few years:
68% of Labour members (as indicated in a February 2016 poll) oppose Trident replacement, with only 18% in favour
A poll by Bristol University showed that nuclear weapons only made 3% of people feel safe!
Following the election of Jeremy Corbyn as Labour party leader in September 2015, a Labour List poll showed 53% of the party’s members want to get rid of Trident. Only 19% supported a new nuclear weapons system.
A Survation poll in January 2015 showed 47.2% of Scottish people opposing a new generation of nuclear weapons being based on the Clyde, with 31.6% in favour.
79% of respondents to a Guardian poll in April 2014 did not think the UK should replace Trident.
In a February 2014 ComRes poll, 65% said they would feel uncomfortable living near a nuclear weapons base and 64% think there should be an international convention banning nuclear weapons.
63% of the public said they’d back scrapping Trident to reduce the deficit in a BPIX survey for The Mail on Sunday in June 2010.
58% of people say that ‘given the state of the country’s finances, the Government should scrap the Trident nuclear missile system’ in an Independent/ComRes poll of September 2009 (Table 7)
http://www.cnduk.org/campaigns/no-to-trident/opinion-polls
Next, move onto the constituency of Alyn and Deeside – home to a large Airbus plant.
2015 result
Lab 40, Cons 31, UKIP 17
Voted 58% Leave
But the yougov nowcast shows
Lab 53%, Cons 34, UKIP 7
Again the Cons+UKIP beats Labour rule is a complete failure. Labour have increased their vote share from 2015.
Why – that Airbus plant?
There will be no Tory Landslide next week. The pundits have completely failed to understand this election. The ‘no deal is better than a bad deal’ has cause a surge in labour support in areas reliant on the single market.
The easy bit is pressing the nuclear button……then what?
We wouldn’t strike first.
The idea of the deterrent…is that no nation would be stupid enough to launch a nuclear attack on us when we can strike back.
@Redrich,
“The polling would have given the Tories a perception that they could get a landslide. Add in the underestimation of Corbyn’s campaigning skills and you get to a situation where they may have seriously miscalculated.”
This creates its own negative feedback loop. If you call an election expecting a stonking mandate and flub the campaign, *and* your main claim to electability is that you will immediately enter a negotiation and get the best possible result, then the campaign becomes a kind of surrogate for that claim.
I still expect a slightly improved C working majority, but a process that has led large chunks of the electorate (L and C) to vote with pegs on noses means that every seat gained will come at a huge price going forward.
Interesting graphs
https://twitter.com/Tallyrifficmaps/status/870770289382129666
The recent ‘labour surge’ is actually remainers switching to Labour. Not so much a Corbyn surge, rather a choice between a hard and soft Brexit.
The leavers switched to Tory early in the campaign and have stuck there. Remain voters took longer to move, but they have found a home with Labour.
This has turned into the election the Tories feared – a rerun of the EU referendum.
Where do I find the daily YoyuGov constituency forecasts?
This nukes debate is getting a bit daft. No one in there right mind likes nukes or would fire first. But once on the table it is just about deterrence.
The other factor is jobs, there are a lot of jobs, high skilled and high paid tied up in the Dreadnaught programme. So if it is scrapped I would suggest new subs (particularly as we are struggling to track Russian subs) are designed, maybe some cheap to run SSKs.
Then accelerate and build more Type 31s, that could keep industry and the unions onside.
@John Pilgrim
Here is the link:
https://yougov.co.uk/uk-general-election-2017/