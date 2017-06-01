We have two new GB polls today, plus YouGov polls for London & Wales.
Firstly, the weekly YouGov poll for the Times has topline figures of CON 42%(-1), LAB 39%(+3), LDEM 7%(-2), UKIP 4%(nc). Fieldwork was Tuesday and Wednesday and changes are from the YouGov/Sunday Times poll at the weekend. The trend continues to be towards Labour and, given YouGov tend to show the most favourable figures for Labour, that’s now heading into hung Parliament territory. Tabs are here. YouGov also have a new election model on their site here, providing a seat estimate – currently that is also showing a hung parliament, with the Conservatives on 317 seats.
Secondly we have this week’s Panelbase poll. Topline figures there are CON 44%(-4), LAB 36%(+3), LDEM 7%(nc), UKIP 5%(+1). Fieldwork was conducted between Friday and today, and changes are from their poll conducted at the start of last week. A sharp narrowing of the Tory lead here, and Panelbase now weight their voting intention figures to the age profile of 2015 voters, not the whole adult population, so they are using a method that we’d expect to show a big Tory lead. When they changed their method last week it increased the Tory lead by seven points, so without the change they’d presumably have been showing a very close race indeed.
YouGov’s London poll for Phil Cowley at Queen Mary University London has topline figures of CON 33%, LAB 50%, LDEM 11%, UKIP 3%. In 2015 Labour had a nine point lead in London, so this would reflect a swing of four points from Conservative to Labour, and would likely produce several Labour gains. That’s better for Labour than even the most favourable GB polls, but isn’t necessarily unfeasible. Given the different demographics in the capital the swing in London is increasingly divorced from the rest of Britain – there was also a sizable shift towards towards Labour in London in 2015, despite there being relatively little movement in England as a whole. It is also younger than the rest of England, and more anti-Brexit than the rest of England. Tabs are here. (For what it’s worth, there are actually two YouGov/QMUL London polls today – there was a YouGov London poll coming out of field at the time of the Manchester bombing, which given the timing was held back to release both together today. Not that there has been any real movement between them… the Conservatives are down one compared to last week. That does, at least mean we can be confident that the big shift towards Labour in London happened around the time of the manifestos, rather than in the last week).
Just out, there is also new YouGov poll of Wales, which has topline figures of CON 35%(+1), LAB 46%(+2), LDEM 5%(-1), Plaid 8%(-1), UKIP 5%(nc). I’ll update with Roger Scully’s commentary and the tables when they appear.
Finally, I have a longer piece over on the YouGov website about the differences between the polls, implied turnout figures, what is likely to happen at the election.
My view is simple.
The only section of the electorate wanting to be engaged in this election are the hard core aggrieved remainers and the hard left wing who (bless them) always think the uk finally wants their brand of Marxism/ socialism/ communism etc.
The others accept Brexit , believe May to be the best to steer the ship and have just gone quietly about their business waiting to mark their cross for the Tory candidate on the ballot.
This explains the fervent misrepresentation on the panel shows , the polling base and the press all excitedly pointing to a change in the mood.
The fundamentals haven’t changed. It probably explains why the betting markets are still holding strongly for a May majority.
We will see who is right on June 9th.
May is still ahead in the polls, which is why the betting chappies are holding for a majority for he. Also the polling evidence is that over 60% are still thinking she will win. It will take another 5% or so for Labour before that would change and its hard to believe that that much can be squeezed.
I don’t think this can said to be just a small bunch of young marxists and a huge body of strong but silent Tories waiting to vote but not telling the pollsters. There may be something in the latter, but the former is clearly not the case.
My wife (middle class, owns her own business, in London, in her late 40s) doesn’t tell me who she votes for – this time she let out that she desperately wants to vote for Corbyn (not Labour, note), the only thing holding her back being that its a straight CON/ Lib Dem fight in our SW London constituency.
And your thoughts on Cons?
I consider myself centre left and switch my vote from Lab to Lib depending on each election.
I’m hoping for a Tory win. Brexit is their baby and they need to sort it out.
I’m still going for a 70 seat Tory majority and nothing I’ve read or seen (my area) has changed my mind.
Besides I’m not a Corbyn fan and really don’t see people voting for him once in the polling booth.
Interesting. But if was a marginal CON/LaB constituency and she drilled down into the attack on wealth that McDonnell is proposing would she push come to shove still vote labour?
I think the polls are getting skewered due to many disgruntled Tory remainers but in safe seats saying they will vote labour.
We are seeing it in our constituency. They are still very upset about Brexit and want to send a message. But when asked if it was a marginal they wouldn’t dare vote labour.
This election particularly only the marginals should be polled. I think you would get a much more precise view on the actual result.
Lot of talk in papers and BBC this morning of Lab / SNP coalition. If that doesn’t get out the Cons vote nothing will.
I think the article in the mirror from its editor is the most telling today. He’s no fan of May but even he says there’s no way she is going to lose. Also the telegraph seems to think labour activists have set up multiple bogus email accounts and are contributing multiple times in some of thes polls and shewing the results. No idea if it’s true or if such tactics would work.
This might have been mentioned upthread but there is a BMG/Herald poll out for Scotland
CON: 30%
LAB: 15%
LD: 5%
SNP: 43%
GRN: 2%
http://www.heraldscotland.com/news/15323651.General_Election_2017__Top_SNP_figures_in_danger_of_defeat_to_Tory_gains/
Cant find anything on the BMG website so don’t know what the fieldwork dates are.
Can’t really argue with that…
It says on the Herald piece about that poll: “conducted before the Manchester bomb attack and the recent Corbyn- inspired Labour surge”.
So.. some 2 weeks old.
I was put into moderation on the previous thread for mag a flippant comment in response to another poster, Daniel, I should not allow my ire to rise and I apologise to both Daniel and AW.
On the polling I this only one thing to be drawn from all the pollsters and that is a rise in the Labour Party’s standing, the question is how soft is that potential vote.
I do wonder if it is wise for the Conservatives to concentrate on Brexit in the last week of campaigning, this relies on the public perceiving TM as a better negotiator than Corbyn, in my experience the best negotiators are listeners, one of the apparent changes in perceptions of TM is that she doesn’t listen, I wonder if this can be overcome in the time left?
It says May 12-18 in the article, so a bit behind the IpsosMori poll (22-27th). The difference for Lab/Con is stark though… Who knows?
@ Rich
Obviously a planned attack line, and BBC Breakfast being in Scotland this morning means the BBC are giving it more focus that they otherwise might.
Getting it in the media today gives TM a hook to build the point at QT tonight, no doubt linking ‘coalition of chaos’ to Brexit negotiation
Have they left it a bit late for this to have much effect? Polls show that most people still expect a Cons majority so how much will they be swayed?
I think that’s what we’re really missing, a few polls of the hundred or so most marginal seats. That would give us an actual picture of where this election might be headed.
Another thing I was pondering, has anyone tried doing a poll that takes a large sample and polls the same people multiple times? I know there would be clear worries about the impact of repeated polling questions on someone’s voting intention, but perhaps that would give a more nuanced picture of swings between the parties over the course of the campaign.
Perhaps the BMG was originally going to published shortly after the Manchester atrocity and had to be held back until now?
I just wonder if Lab have peaked a little early? Lots of sweeties, if many more are given out it plays to the magic money tree narrative. By peaking a little early does it give some the chance to ponder and get nervous about such a radical change of direction
Thanks for background to new yougov AW -how does this compare with the Ashcroft model which also makes constituency projections tho rather more pro tory results.
Mike Smithson from twitter:
New BMG polling for Electoral Reform Soc finds 20% saying they’ll be voting tactically. This compares with 9% at GE2015
This crossed my mind the other day. In 2015 I think quite a few people thought we had a multi party system (in E+W) where in fact it is really clear that this is a two party race this time.
These numbers will include Ukippers voting Con as well as various others going to Labour, so the effect is had to predict.
The Indy / Unionist split in the BMG poll is fairly consistent with other polls.
Given the emphasis within the unionist camp on tactical voting which Old Nat posted about last night, the fluidity in distribution isn’t surprising. This looks broadly in line with cross breaks for the pre-Manchester / Cons manifesto part of the campaign, but the more recent cross breaks and full Scottish poll have shown a different picture.
I’d file it under old news, but a reminder that the extent of tactical voting will have a big influence on the outcomes in Scotland. To steal Rudyard’s favourite phrase – all to play for.
“By peaking a little early does it give some the chance to ponder and get nervous about such a radical change of direction.”
Full disclosure – this is more or less where I am now.
I live in a safe Tory seat (2015 had them taking a mid-fifty vote share with UKIP in second place) so I still have the option of voting Lib Dem on the grounds that they at least support the idea that everyone’s vote should count equally.
That said I suspect you may be guilty of wishful thinking. The swicthers will have mosly gone through the “do I really want this?” phase and thought “screw it, why not?”
Also I have landed a job interview on June 9th. So I won’t be watching the results. Probably for the best for my blood pressure.
The potential Labour protest vote, Brexit and Trump seem to have a lot in common. In among the reasoned logic for voting for an outcome there is seemingly a high proportion of people looking for a “one giant leap and we are free” solution to their lives. This is the “we have nothing to lose” group who are pushing for a result for which the actual outcome is far more unknown than the alternative steady as she goes option. In all these cases voters are being invited into an experiment where only the proponents are certain that there will be a positive outcome.As many have noted we live in interesting times.
re the above comment about Con voting on Brexit in the final week, I think this has the potential to put some floating voters off.
I thnk they’re better to focus on (i) coalition of chaos/SNP stuff, (ii) lack of experience and questionable relationships of the Lab team and (i) Con economic credibility / low unemployment etc
Been reading this site for a few weeks and I’m finding it’s getting a little addictive.
The day May called the election my guess was for the Cons gaining around 35 seats to around 365 for an 80+ majority. Now I’m thinking she’ll be lucky to maintain her existing majority.
Politics had never really engaged me. I’ve been eligible to vote since 1981, but the only time I have ever cast a vote at a GE (or local for that matter) was for Blair in 1997 just to get rid of the rotten Tories.
But successive votes in Scots vote 2014, GE 2015 (didn’t vote) and Brexit vote 2016 (didn’t vote but was siding with Leave), has got me paying a great deal more attention to the political schenanigans that go on.
I don’t have the foggiest what will happen on the 8th June, and it will be fascinating to see how it pans out. I may even get off my arse and cast another vote!!
Have they actually peaked? Are you also assuming that their rise in support is mostly because of sweeties? Do you have data for that?
If they had peaked and can’t attract any more voters then I agree with your assessment. However, suppose they /can/ attract more voters. Then even if they lose supporters via people getting nervous, they can make up for it by bringing new people into the fold. If they hold steady at current polling numbers that’s still a success considering they started this election circa 23%.
my views on the decision to call the election and then not bother fighting it are i fear unprintable.
it is a good job that the shield wall holds with grim determination
Porrohman – polls are still, for the most part, showing movement to Labour. Therefore it appears that Labour haven’t peaked yet.
*success for Labour
or perhaps, “will still be spun as a success”.
Very strange times. If only Corbyn had used his campaigning skills to campaign properly for Remain last year, then we might have avoided the chaos of Brexit.
Out of interest, how long since we had a PM with a beard?
In the safe Labour seats I’ve been canvassing in, there is *far* more engagement and enthusiasm for Labour than in 2015, almost every street has posters & some even placards outside their houses. Canvassed people are splitting 80% Labour, 10% Green, 10% LibDem, Tories are invisible. These were some of the most heavily Remain-voting areas in the UK but Jezza-fever seems to override all other concerns at the moment!
Don’t know if they have or haven’t. Nor is there any real evidence that supports either they have or haven’t, but there always comes a point where we are talking about 1% maybe and that will make a huge difference either way.
The radical change of direction proposed is full of “sweeties” free tuition fees is a nice one for example, which has got a great deal of the youth enthused.
I have to say I admire the campaign, and just shake my head at May. Its like someone passed her the ball 2 yards out from and open goal and shes just tripped over the ball while waving at someone in the crowd…. She might still scoop the ball into the back of the net but at this stage who knows.
Its important to remember that a lot of people dont pay much attention to the election until the last week. They are not people with strong feelings like angry brextiers or over-excited corbynites.
My feeling is that this group are more likely to go Tory as – superficially – it feels like the safer bet. They are already in government and they haven’t upset enough people yet.
Thats why i suspect the tories will now go very big on “coalition of chaos” and we may see a return of “strong and stable”. Certain papers highlighting the possibility of a hung parliament helps this narrative.
“they ask (iirc) how we would vote tomorrow (which is all they can ask – not everyone knows for sure how they will feel next week!).”
In my experience quite a lot of them don’t know how they voted last year/last week/this morning, never mind tomorrow
Your opinion about Remain voters is contradicted by polling evidence. From the latest YouGov:
1) More people think it was a mistake to Leave and Remain
2) Remain voters are more likely to vote
Add those two things together, and it’s a mistake to believe that Brexit being an issue in this election favours CON.
Indeed, evidence from the YouGov modelling suggests the Tories are on course to lose quite a few seats thanks to tactical Remain voters swapping between LAB / LD / GRN.
*Leave than Remain (typo)
The last British Prime Minister to sport a beard was The Marquess of Salisbury (1885-86/1886-92/1895-1902) and it reached to his chest.
We haven’t had a bearded PM since 1902.
Is it a back handed compliment to May?if the polls are right then TM is regarded as the best to bring Brexit home. If you want chaos and Brexit to fall apart Who do you vote for now libs have no traction?
……. jezza.. come on down
S Thomas talks about a shield wall, a similar analogy is a damn and there are cracks in that damn one genuine possibility is that those cracks widen the damn breaks and we get a Lab majority or at least largest party, this election has that feel about it to me, but equally I am fully aware that the damn might just hold and the Tories scrape home, an interesting week ahead.
If i were crosby this week there would be only 1 message;
“stop the chaos. vote tory”
The schism in this election’s polling couldn’t be starker, and the varied responses to the errors 2015 have certainly removed the clustering that dogged that election.
Someone’s going to get this one right, but at this stage who on earth knows. YouGov and ICM are according to my calculations two of the best pollsters in terms of historical accuracy, but there’s no way they can both be right this time.
Someone’s going to get egg on their face, but not the whole industry.
strange you should mention that. Smithy on PB has a useful graph which may show precisely that. However the ICM chart also on pB shows reinforcements arriving to replace the deserters.Other pollsters are available
Electoral Calculus include a “shy tory” factor in their averaging, adjusting polls to adjust for the average historical error. As some pollsters are doing the same, they could end up overstating the tory margin.
Or not.
My impression – not fact checked, of course – is that people/swing voters are willing to see what Labour will achieve if given the chance to put their myriad of policies into practice. That’s what I see as behind the shift in polls: a willingness to consider another option.
It’s not a conversion to left-wing points of view – but one side in the election is offering to change things while the other has nothing except “keeping on” as a plan. Enough people are prepared to give Labour the opportunity to change the course of the election. The same people will be more than happy to revert if things go wrong.
What makes me think it is possible is the way the Manchester Bomb did not the closing of the gap, which even the most tory favouring polls show, if anything was going to stop the Lab momentum it was a terrorist attack and the ensuing focus on security. It made a slowed the Lab advance but did not stop it.
The problem with “stop the chaos. vote tory” is that the Tories have more than created the mess. As one person mentioned above, the worst that can be thrown at Labour is that Corbyn didn’t campaign hard enough for Remain (whatever they mean by that?).
Even a coalition has more record of success in terms of stability (2010-15 anyone?) than a pure conservative government (2015-now…), and that isn’t even mentioning the fact that Theresa May called the election herself…
If I was a tory living in say lambeth and someone knocked my door to canvass my opinion I think I’d say labour too for fear of finding a brick through my window or worse.
tactical voting in Scotland.
ON has said he finds it hard to fatham what is going on sometimes so it will be harder for me but I have a thought I think worth sharing.
Start of campaign I am a SLab supporting Unionist living in an SNP(held)/Tory target seat. It is unquestionably clear that the Tories will win with a much increased majority in the UK so my unionism trumpms my left leanings. I intend to vote Cons as what does 1 seat matter in Westminster terms much better to send a message to the SNP re indy ref#2?
As the campaign unfolds that unquestionably clear much increased Tory majority becomes eh, well questionable. So I then think an extra Tory MP in Westminster is worse for me than an SNP one.
They may have egg on their face at the end, but I think that the whole industry is doing a service in highlight the uncertainty. In fact, it could be argued that whoever gets it wrong has done more of a service, as they will have to take the flack too! It genuinely seems unknown how the voters will turnout, so I think that no-one should be blamed (unless they are all wrong of course!)…
Although seldom mentioned, to those of a certain age this election has an uncanny similarity to 1987. Back then it was Thatcher v Kinnock (not dissimilar to May v Corbyn), the Conservatives had been well ahead in the polls and called an early election for June. Much to everybody’s surprise the Labour Party ran a far superior campaign and the much unfancied Kinnock saw his personal ratings soar in the polls. The Conservative’s opinion poll ratings declined and several polls in the campaign had their lead down at 4%. A MORI poll just before the election showed the public’s main concerns were health and education and Labour were deemed well ahead on those issues. Then the actual election……. a Conservative lead of 11.4% in the popular vote and a majority of 102.
The great surprise of this campaign has been the huge rise in Labour’s opinion poll ratings which, together with a relatively small decline in the Conservative’s ratings, has seen the substantial closing of the gap. But are we, nevertheless, not getting ahead of ourselves? Taking the last eight opinion polls since 26 May we still see a Conservative lead averaging 9%. That is larger than any average campaign lead they have had in any election since 1983 (actually beats 1987) so the $64,000 question is – will the gap continue to close? In 1987 the Conservative’s low point was one week before the election…..!