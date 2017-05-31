A variety of new and newish polls today.
Starting with the newest of the regular polls, Kantar‘s latest topline figures are CON 43%(+1), LAB 33%(-1), LDEM 11%(+2), UKIP 4%(nc). Fieldwork was between Thursday and Tuesday. The changes are not significant in themselves, but unlike most recent polls don’t show continuing movement towards Labour. Note also that there is a methodological change – Kantar now estimate how people who say don’t know will vote based on upon their demographics and whether they find May or Corbyn more trustworthy. The impact of this chance is to decrease the Labour vote by a point (so without it, the Conservative lead would barely have changed at all). Tables are here.
We also saw a Panelbase poll today. This is not actually new – it is the poll that was in the field during the Manchester bombing last week, which Panelbase made the decision to withhold in the light of the tragedy. Topline figures are CON 48%, LAB 33%, LDEM 7%, UKIP 4%. Fieldwork was back between the 19th and 23rd of May. I’ve not included changes as there are significant methodological changes here – Panelbase have tightened their turnout filter to only include people who say 10/10, and they reweight their voting intention question so the age matches the age profile of people who voted in 2015. As with other companies whose turnout model is based upon replicating the age profile of 2015 voters this has a substantial effect. Panelbase say without it their poll would have shown the lead narrowing by 6 points from their previous poll (implying they would otherwise be showing an eight point Tory lead on their old method!). Panelbase tabs are here. In their comments Panelbase also say they will be releasing a new poll in the next day or two which again has the Tory lead falling.
Thirdly there was a new Ipsos MORI Scottish poll. Topline voting intention there is SNP 43%, CON 25%, LAB 25%, LDEM 5%. As ever, the SNP are in a clear first place, but down from the last election. Where it had appeared that the Scottish Conservatives were now the clear second placed party, this suggests that Labour may have recovered into joint-second place (that would also be very good news for the SNP – under FPTP the SNP benefit from being the dominant pro-independence party when the unionist parties are split three ways). Full details are here.
There was also a new SurveyMonkey poll for the Sun. This has topline figures of CON 44%(nc), LAB 38%(+2), LDEM 6%(nc), UKIP 4%(-1). Now, SurveyMonkey are not members of the British Polling Council and we don’t have any tables or further methodological detail to examine. However, they did poll at the 2015 election so have a record to judge. Their method is unusual – sample is gathered by randomly selecting people at the end of other surveys hosted on the surveymonkey platform. Back in 2015 they were the only company whose pre-election poll got the Conservative lead about right…but because they got both Labour and the Conservatives too low their average error across all parties was the highest (and the BPC inquiry found that their sample was still heavily skewed towards the politically interested… though they may have corrected that since then). In short, make of that what you will – it may be that their approach does do something that traditional polling does not… or it may be they just got lucky in 2015.
Bardin1,
“on that basis we should boycott parliament too and resort to secret ballot referenda for all decisions”
yes, lets introduce democracy!
@R Huckle,
No, yougov is not completely out of step with all others. Yougov numbers are very much in the same ball park as Survation, for example.
The Yougov & SurveyMonkey polls appear to me to be based on flawed principles (such as a turnout rate of >50% for youngsters) and frankly I don’t believe them. The mean of the other 8 polls since the M/c atrocity give the following result:
Con 45%, Lab 34.4%, LD 8.0%, UKIP 4.6%, Green 2.1%.
Assuming for Scotland vote shares of Lab/Con each 25%, SNP (with Green) 44% and LD 5%, the UK result in terms of seats would be as follows:
Con 363, Lab 210, SNP 52, Other GB 7, NI 18, with a Tory overall majority of 76 seats.
This seems far more plausible as the likely outcome on 8/6. Are Yougov are deliberately using fudge factors, in liaison with the newspapers commissioning their polls, in order to portray the election as tighter that it actually is? Possible reasons could be to bolster newspaper sales and enthuse Tory sympathisers to vote and not rest on their laurels thinking that the election is in the bag.
I find it hard to believe their predicted turnout figures for those under 45.
@Danny
Why change the habits of a millenium?
Seriously I do agree the debate format is flawed, but it is now part of the electoral scene in mst ‘democratic’ countries and unless a better format for television debate is found I’d say they should continue.
My suggestion would be to have 3 debates. One with the main English parties (any party which gets over 5% of the national vote in England, say) , and one each on the same basis for Scotland and Wales (which would, using the 5% rule be SNP, Lab, Con and LD in scotland)
Lastly use a timer for each speaker apportioning the estimated time available per speaker (or proportioning that to the previous vote share) and when they have used their overall time their mike is cut
Wellytab
Captain Ska’s song is a remake of the song made on Cameron’s we are all in it together”. It had a large download and viewing figure back then.
@Fareham Grecian, I agree strongly.
re: “…. the echo chamber of the media has made them think that everyone shares their view of Corbyn and Labour as dangerous or extreme, whereas most people, now they have had a chance to hear what he says, seem to think of him as genuine, moderate and mainstream.”
eg The Guardian “paid opinionaters” has been relentlessly trashing Corbyn and Momentum and their “supporters” etc non-stop since Corbyn was running for election as leader in 2015. Little different than the manipulative biased attacks by Murdoch DM and the Tories press etc.
I;m from the other side of the world and had never heard of Corbyn until late 2015. I could not compute what he was saying with the “press” interpretation of what it was supposed to mean.
imo “most people [centre-left orientated pro-peace pro-agw action …] seem to think of him as genuine, moderate and mainstream.” since day one!
and so not only now in this GE where it’s the disengaged / disinterested and those focused only on Brexit/Leave are finally being made aware of what he and the Non-New-Labour policies could represent to UK society and people’s real live versus the CON, UKIP, and the right wing Labour Blairite MPs who have been against him all the way and against the 300K new party members he motivated to join Labour since 2015.
The moment the election was called and the focus went off Brexit Labour’s surge in polls began immediately and continued on.
The *Poisoning of the Well* PR by the Tory right, the “New” Labour MPs and the RW press worked for a time.
https://www.logicallyfallacious.com/tools/lp/Bo/LogicalFallacies/140/Poisoning-the-Well
This is not a “biased political spiel” but an attempt to note some key issues the last 2 years that have directly affected the Polling results past and present – most people are now focused and have been thinking more deeply about everything to do with the GE on 8th June since April – the thinking swing voters who actually decide these major elections are not dills.
@ Chris Riley
You’re right about the quality of the Tory campaign so far but last night’s debate audience was badly balanced, even the moderator was booed for asking him a question they didn’t think appropriate.
DUNHAM111
“Are Yougov are deliberately using fudge factors, in liaison with the newspapers commissioning their polls, in order to portray the election as tighter that it actually is? Possible reasons could be to bolster newspaper sales and enthuse Tory sympathisers to vote and not rest on their laurels thinking that the election is in the bag.”
I think that is so extremely unlikely as to be not worth serious consideration. Were it to be true, and it was found out, that would be the immediate end of yougov.
Whatever may or may not be going on here, deliberate manipulation or bias at the hand of any of the mainstream polling companies is not it.
@Fareham Grecian and the board – even if the Con get a 30+ majority on the day it really doesn’t matter.
On all other yardsticks Corbyn and Labour have WON this election and the whole playing field in the UK has been fundamentally and permanently changed.
Labour’s past and Corbyn’s past is now utterly irrelevant to anything down the road. That’s a huge success in anyone’s language.
I watched a bit of the debate again on catch up. Nuttall was asked about where money was coming from extra NHS spending;
His answer was pretty good, he said stopping HS2, changing Barnett formula & reducing foreign aid. A pretty balanced plausible answer.
The response; silence and a bit of heckling…