Two new polls today:
Survation for Good Morning Britain this morning had topline figures of CON 43%(nc), LAB 37%(+3), LDEM 9%(nc), UKIP 4%(nc). Fieldwork was on Friday and Saturday and changes are from the previous week. Tabs are here.
ICM for the Guardian had topline figures of CON 45%(-1), LAB 33%(+1), LDEM 8%(nc), UKIP 5%(nc). Fieldwork was from Friday to Monday and changes are from the ICM/Sun on Sunday poll at the weekend. Tabs are here.
Both of today’s polls continue to show movement in Labour’s favour, thought the overall lead is different. A six point Tory lead would represent a small swing towards Labour, a twelve point Tory lead would still give them a stonking great majority.
The key difference between polls showing large and small leads is, as I wrote at the weekend down to how pollsters are treating turnout. There are lots of differences between different polling companies methods: they sample differently, weight by different things, do different things with don’t knows and so on. However, right now the one really huge difference is turnout. Weighted with all its normal demographic and political weights, ICM would have shown a Tory lead of only 3 points – that was transformed into a lead of 11 points by the turnout model, which predicts how likely respondents are to vote based on the estimates of turnout by age and class at the last election (the change from 11 to 12 points was the reallocation of don’t knows). That’s a big change, but given the errors in the polls in 2015 that may be necessary. On the other hand, if Jeremy Corbyn has managed to enthuse young people and there is a higher rate of turnout among younger voters than in 2015 then it risks understating Labour support. We shall find out next week…
@PAUL
Nah, the best most droll result would be cons losing one seat – Theresa May’s. Then her having to give that speech.
Anecdote time: My mother, who is in her early sixties and a lifelong centre-left, has announced that she is closer than ever to voting for the conservatives because she believes Theresa May is much further left than Cameron. For reference, she gets most of her news from the Telegraph (Dad’s a Tory).
It hadn’t even occurred to me that people might think this.
wellytab
We clearly need pre-voting exams.
Wonder what governments we would get if you could only vote aged 16 to 65.
@Stevie “For the record I have voted Labour since 1979 but this time I will not be voting Labour.”
I find it interesting that you voted for Foot in 1983 but will not vote for Corbyn in 2017. Is this because of Brexit? The chief difference I see between them is that Foot was a Brexiteer. Or is it the difference in the Front Bench which was far more competent in Foot’s day? (Foot was also an intellectual giant IMO compared to Corbyn but that’s another matter)
joseph1832, several points:
Ok maybe the libs might have captured the remain vote and become the opposition, but we all know how the system militates against this. If voters really dont care about remain, then they would not consolidate. If they do care and it is a critical issue as polling has said, then they would consolidate with labour. If they still did this despite whatever could be said against Corbyn, it simply demonstrates the strength of their feelings. But polling anyway said the remain vote was consolidating under labour before the election was called.
The tories could have chosen a different manifesto. They did choose a manifesto needed for a Brexit recession. This election was a test of national feeling about brexit. Will the people really accept hard Brexit and what that implies?
As to not wanting to end careers in failure at this election, it is better for all the tories to lose now than to discover in a year or two that they could not carry the nation into hard Brexit.
Well I didn’t vote for foot, it was totally the wrong thing for the country at that time.
Cambridgerachel,
“I can’t believe this poll, what are the leadership scores in it? I can’t see JC improving his score by much but that’s the only way this poll makes sense”
JC has positive or neutral totals around 50%. That is enough. But this is not a con/lab election but a leave/remain one. Or more precisely, the conservatives have asked the question, does the nation want hard Brexit?
Still all to play for whether the Uk leaves the EU: the next question will be soft Brexit or remain.
My takeaway from the latest polling, both YG and ICM, is:
(a) the Manchester atrocity had no measurable impact,
(b) the IRA stuff has so far had very little effect
(c) no one can be confident that Labour have reached their maximum or that the Conservatives have reached their minimum.
Danny
It might be that the “no deal is better than a bad deal” slogan is scaring the crap out of people.
OldNat
Apologies for wading into it.
I try to retain discerning, and then I may lose the aggregate …
Is there any polling on how people feel about the slogans? I know there was polling evidence that people weren’t remembering the slogans, but I’m sure they are going in at a subconscious level but might not be having the effects that are intended
I am not sure I agree that this is the brexit election. Con wanted it to be, and for some people that will be a factor in how they vote, but Lab are fighting the election on domestic policy.
Danny
“But this is not a con/lab election but a leave/remain one. Or more precisely, the conservatives have asked the question, does the nation want hard Brexit?”
Isn’t that something of an over-simplification?
In Scotland, it’s one of a number of strands in the election, and I can’t imagine that it’s the only factor determining VI in E&W either.
Sometimes parties like to think that they can create a single issue election – but it seldom works. Bloody voters insist on thinking that they decide what matters.
Is this latest YouGov result definitely true? It’s not been tweeted by Britain Elects or anywhere else that I can find.
cambridgerachel,
“It might be that the “no deal is better than a bad deal” slogan is scaring the crap out of people.”
Exactly. As it was intended to do. The conservatives have set us a little opinion poll of their own, but they do things bigger than yougov. The conservatives needed to test if hard brexit was politically possible.
Laszlo
It’s no problem. I understand that some folk have loyalty to a party (often regardless of their stance!), though I’ve never understood why people feel that way.
Like many, I need to juggle priorities when deciding which party to support, and that has changed over time, as circumstances have changed. No doubt that process will continue!
Principles and objectives matter. The vehicle by which they are delivered, not so much.
RP,
” Lab are fighting the election on domestic policy.”
But May is fighting it on Brexit. Labour (Corbyn) have presented a set of generally well received policeswhich have not frightened the horses and are showing him off to demonstrate the lack of horns. They do not need to campaign on Brexit because May is telling everyone who does not like hard Brexit to vote for someone else.
shaping up to be the most exciting election ever.
a huge policy gulf between the parties. wild variations in polling. The possibility of the most extraordinary turn around in British political history/snatching defeat from the jaws of victory. Most unlikely potential prime minister – – big ideological shifts from 2015 for both parties – mid campaign u turns, … june 9th could see civil war break out in both tories and labour parties.
I dont think i can take it. I will just keep repeating “35% is a very good result for labour – anything else is a bonus” until the moment where we meet the exit poll of doom …
@Paul Croft
“We clearly need pre-voting exams.
Wonder what governments we would get if you could only vote aged 16 to 65.”
I’m all for pre-voting exams which are similar to academic exams. That would knock the Labour vote quite a bit.
@Phil
‘Have a look at their twitter account. Puts the Tories on 310 seats…but even taking Lab + LD + SNP only get 317….all looks messy.’
Labour would also get the support of Plaid + SDLP + Green which should take them to 324.- which would be just about enough given Sinn Fein abstentions.
I am a couple of gormless pooches!!
If I had been TM I would have:
-Cut foreign aid in half, which would allow 50,000 extra police, 50,000 extra nurses, 50,000 extra social care workers and 15,000 extra doctors.
-Omitted fox hunting nonsense from manifesto
-Omitted THAT social care policy because it would be funded by the 50,00 extra social care workers aforementioned.
Oh and omitted the removing free school dinners!
Oldnat,
“Isn’t that something of an over-simplification?”
Yes of course, but Brexit tops the list of voter issues. I also apologise for making the electoral short hand that only England matters.
I quite understand that the SNP is the nationalist party in Scotland, not the conservatives. I doubt that the conservatives ever counted on significant gains in scotland and it is a side issue for them. But certainly a further problem on top of the big one.
We know brexit is the big issue, because this has collapsed to a two party election. What else is different in this election from the last? Because Corbyn is popular?
All the papers are reporting that YouGov have done a seat-by-seat poll. There’s no reference of the 4point gap headline figures. I’m starting to think that isn’t genuine and has just been calculated from the seat-by-seat poll. Presumably that uses a different methodology so isn’t comparable.
@ Steven Wheeler
It’s in the times article here, but it’s obviously behind a paywall.
https://www.thetimes.co.uk/edition/news/latest-general-election-poll-predicts-conservatives-will-lose-seats-02zfwl8lc
@Philotes
Thanks very much!
An observation on polling methodology: in Scotland in 2015, with turnout substantially increased post-indyref, the 2015 polling proved remarkably accurate.
This is speculative, but I think motivation and turnout in post-Brexit RUK may look more like post-indyref Scotland than 2015 RUK. If that’s the case then we may be looking at the unweighted polls being much closer, i.e. Conservative lead closer to 5 than 10.
Philotes
I don’t give money to Murdock on principle, could you confirm that the 42/38 poll is a different poll from the seats prediction poll?
ReggieSide
“I dont think i can take it. I will just keep repeating “35% is a very good result for labour – anything else is a bonus” until the moment where we meet the exit poll of doom …”
Very droll :-)
The Dutch still don’t have a govt
perfectly possible the Uk will no have one for years…
We’ll just have rolling GE’s every 6 weeks.
@Andrew11
Dewsbury is a key seat to watch in this election, especially the rural.areas of Denby Dale and Kirkburton, which are historically Labour heartland but have a combined UKIP + Tory share large to unseat Paula Sheriff (1500 majority I believe)
If the UKIP vote shifts to Tory then it should fall, if the Tories are having difficulty there then it doesn’t bode well.
It neighbours another seat, Wakefield, which is held by Mary Creagh and has a majority of 3000 and a large UKIP vote. If the UKIP to Tory Brexit switch is real then it too should fall to the Tories.
@ Cambridge Rachel
I don’t either, but you can view two articles per week on their website for free.
The poll is based on the same data. This is copied directly from the text in the article:
“Today’s YouGov election model is based on voting intention data collected in the past week. It puts the Tories on 42 per cent, Labour on 38 per cent, Lib Dems on 9 per cent and Ukip on 4 per cent.”
Was all the YG polling done before today’s R4 interview?
Also:
“The model is based on 50,000 interviews over the course of a week, with voters from a panel brought together by YouGov. This allows the pollster to assess the intention of every type of voter, from where they live to how they voted in the EU referendum, their age and social background, to weight the results.”
Seems like a weird poll.
Serious post now (sorry for the last one….I couldn’t resist!)
I am beginning to think that if (big if) that Yougov poll is right on the money, it could be the Corbyn’s best shot at being prime minister.
Yes, I know that sounds counter-intuative, but, bear with me.
Labour are very highly unlikely to win this election as things stand, let alone get a decent enough majority to carry out their manifesto (my money is still on a sizeable Tory win, but, this is IF the YouGov poll is correct.)
Even as little as a fortnight ago, Corbyn was a toxic brand outside his cabal of support.
The mainstream press have hammered Corbyn from day one.
He does the campaigning thing well, and apart from a major radio gaffe today, he seems to have mastered the interview thing as well.
The narrowing of the polls to this extent won’t win Labour the election, but strongly suggests that the more that people see Corbyn UNFILTERED (that is the key word), the less toxic he seems to become.
If this was the actual result, he would most likely (to the chagrin on some of the Labour right) stay as leader.
While the outcome would be a Tory minority government, it would not be a stable one, less so a strong one. The Tories could rely on NI Unionist votes, but, given the chasm of positions on Brexit, it would be less likely this time that the LibDems would bail them out again.
The Tories tend to be ruthless at getting rid of a leader that doesn’t win an election – and given her close to 25 point lead at the start would most likely bin May.
The government would be unlikely to hold together for that long and there could well be another election in 4-6 months. (I see some on here are close to pencilling in September).
With a newbie at the helm of the Tories.
I see in Tory circles Amber Rudd is being strongly suggested, I’ve seen Gove mentioned as well.
May has historically chastised the tories on their ‘nasty’ image, and I can imagine that Rudd, or whoever wins the tory leadership moving the tories rightwards.
A right wing possibly little known Tory up against a left wing Corbyn will, of course, polarise voters, but, could be just the thing to deliver the keys of number 10 to Corbyn.
On the other hand, the YouGov poll could be wrong and we could wake up a week Friday to see May in number 10 with a sizeable majority.
According to one site I looked at tonight the Conservatives have risen 1% since Mid-April while UKIP have dropped 6%.
So Theresa May’s gamble that former UKIP voters would go to her for a strong BREXIT negotiation may not have paid off.
But I am surprised that no one is talking about the shy “tories” who voted “remain” and where they might go in this election.
Theresa May from what little I have seen from outside the country seems quite “rabid”, and could quite literally be frightening off the centrist voters.
If the former UKIP voters are not going to the Conservatives, then they could be going back to Labour and the Lib Dems, which coupled with “Remain” Tories wanting a “soft BREXIT” could make for some interesting results on June 8th.
All the elections I have seen around the world this year point to an increase in centre and centre-left support, and a repudiation of hard right values.
Theresa May may end up with the largest number of seats, but as in British Columbia the right wing Premier was one seat short of her majority.
@Mark, Rudd would be a terrible PM. She is so aggressive. I’m a Tory and I cannot stand her.
The best choice for the Tories was David Davis but that ship sailed long ago.
It begins to look as though the 2017 General Election result may not be very different from that in 2015. In which case, how many people are going to conclude that it serves Mrs. May right for calling an unnecessary election?
@Canada
“All the elections I have seen around the world this year point to an increase in centre and centre-left support, and a repudiation of hard right values.”
So you didn’t see the election of the President of the United States?