We should have a truckload of polls tonight. There is a new Opinium, a new ComRes for the Indy & Sunday Mirror, YouGov for the Sunday Times, probably an ORB and perhaps an ICM for the Sun on Sunday. I’ve seen rumours of Survation too (they normally poll for the Mail on Sunday) and we’re overdue a Panelbase poll. The thing to look for is whether polls continue to show a narrowing of the Conservative lead – keep an eye on the fieldwork dates, more recent polls could be showing an impact from reactions to the bombing (or, indeed, the effects of the dementia tax row fading). Also remember the house effects I wrote about earlier – ICM and ComRes tend to show larger Tory leads anyway, so even if they show a significant movement towards Labour it may still leave the Tories with a good lead.
The first poll we actually have figures for is Opinium, who have topline figures of CON 45%(-1), LAB 35%(+2), LDEM 7%(-1), UKIP 5%(nc). Changes are from the previous week and fieldwork was on Tuesday and Wednesday, so just after the Manchester bombing but before political campaigning had resumed. We have movement towards Labour, but the Conservatives still managing to cling onto a double-digit lead. Tabs are here.
ComRes for the Sunday Mirror and Independent have topline figures of CON 46%(-2), LAB 34%(+4), LDEM 8%(-2), UKIP 5%(nc). Changes are from a fortnight ago, and fieldwork was between Wednesday and Friday. The Tory lead has dropped by six points, but ComRes tends to give the Conservatives some of their better figures, so this still leaves them with a twelve point lead. Tabs are here.
ORB for the Telegraph have topline figures of CON 44%(-2), LAB 38%(+4), LDEM 7%(nc), UKIP 5%(-2). Changes are from a week ago and fieldwork was Wednesday to Thursday. Once again, we have a narrowing of the Tory lead, in this case down to six points.
YouGov for the Sunday Times have topline figures of CON 43%(nc), LAB 36%(-2), LDEM 9%(-1), UKIP 4%(nc). Changes are from the Times poll earlier in the week and fieldwork was Thursday to Friday. This is the most recent of the polls we’ve seen so far tonight, and it has Labour falling back a bit from the YouGov poll in the week. That said, it is only one poll, so don’t read too much into that unless we see other polls showing a similar pattern.
ICM for the Sun on Sunday has toplines of CON 46%(-1), LAB 32%(-1), LDEM 8%(-1), UKIP 5%(+1). Fieldwork was on Wednesday to Friday, and changes are since the ICM/Guardian poll conducted over last weekend. Changes here seem quite steady (ICM’s previous poll already showed a sharp narrowing of the lead). As I said earlier, ICM and ComRes tend to show the largest Tory leads because of their demographic based turnout model.
I’ll update this post through the evening as other polls appear.
@ ALLAN CHRISTIE – the young/old Brexit issue is largely a myth. Newspapers highlighted the young urban areas where Remain vote was high and that has morphed into young all voted Remain. See graphs in the attached.
https://www.theguardian.com/news/datablog/2016/jun/24/the-areas-and-demographics-where-the-brexit-vote-was-won
2017 GE (if you believe the polls) is however shaping up to be young v old.
@ALLANCHRISTIE @SEACHANGE
Agreed on the yoof/grey split. As these people get older and have families and more life experience, they realise it’s not all pink unicorns and magic money trees.
‘Twas ever thus…
Diane Abbott on the Andrew Marr show….she’s as much of a liability for Labour’s chances in the GE as Corbyn is. Or at least, as much of a hinderance in attracting floating or centralist voters.
Doesn’t come across as bright or remotely capable. Marr read out of a bunch of groups which had ‘Jihad’ in the title and she voted against them being prescribed as terrorist organisations. Wouldn’t say that it was a mistake. Also still wouldn’t accept that her IRA comments were wrong….just that they were made 34 years ago when her hairstyle was different.
On her qualifications to be Home Secretary, her first argument was that she spent 3 years in the Home Office as a graduate trainee…
Wednesday’s BBC1 election debate participants:
Conservative Home Secretary, Amber Rudd
Labour, TBC
Liberal Democrat leader, Tim Farron
UKIP leader, Paul Nuttall
SNP deputy leader, Angus Robertson
Green Party co-leader, Caroline Lucas
Plaid Cymru leader, Leanne Wood
Interesting choice with CON picking Rudd. LD/UKIP/PC have to pick Farron/Nuttall/Wood to help raise their profiles (plus who else can do it?). Greens have a 50/50 choice so go with Lucas and SNP pick their senior MP but what do Labour do? Picking Abbott or McDonnell would be courageous.
I think Labour under Blair got 43.4% in the UK, which means they probably exceeded 44% in GB. Most of the polls are GB. Still baldbloke is right, 43-44% is impressive for any party.
profhoward
Allan
The Sun reports quotes from Conserative and Labour spokesmen reacting to the Survey Monkey survey.
Conservatives: “That proves we are the only ones who can stand up to, and defeat, the nationalists on June 8.”
Labour: “This shows that increasing numbers of voters know the only way to defeat the SNP in the majority of seats is to vote Labour.
LOL, I don’t know what you want me to say but the repsonse from the two leaders is hardly surprising. Did they not comment on the surge in independence?
Conservatives have rolled out Diane Abbott this morning, one of their best players ;)
@Allan Christie – Yes indeed!
Actually I would have thought that Corbyn has been smoked out. He does not believe in violence (I believe him on that. He is a vegetarian, I think, which is not a politically clever move and presumably denotes some ‘tender feelings’ on his part). He does believe in talking to men of violence and won’t condemn them for that reason.
I don’t think this is an indefensible position or a particularly unlikely one.
I imagine a lot of people Paisley among them condemned Martin McGuinness’s acts of violence but were willing to talk to him and in some measure respected him. The history of the British Empire is full of things of this sort.
I was wondering if there is time for there to be a revolt in the Labour party for those that are beginning to see the real reality that they may lose their own seat just because JC is the Leader ?
Save face and Jump before you get Voted Out ?
TigerTanaka
Thanks for posting that. Interesting that Con have put Rudd forwards for Wed – think she comes across well, though a bit like a headteacher, however if security is the deciding factor, that’s probably not a bad thing.
Think Labour would be better off putting up McDonnell; Abbott isn’t up to task and if Corbyn becomes associated with sparring with a non-leader then it risks dropping him down a level. McDonnell is a pitbull; I don’t like his politics and dont trust him remotely, but I think he’d pull in more votes for Lab than others
Adam
Trevor Warme
What it is not is concern over the care policy or support for 10000 toy policemen.
Youthful rebellion, herding, etc who knows what this group wants . all that is certain is they are less likely to vote than they say they are and that by 65 they will all be voting Tory.
Tory shield wall manned by veterans who alwaysl vote or callow youff too busy virtue signalling to actually get to the polling station before the pub shuts.?on such things the size of the Tory victory will depend and what happens in post apocalypse labour.
Do not use the word ” sn**fla*e” or you will be moderated. AW must have an aversion to winter.
John Sopel on Andrew Marr this morning said that broadly speaking early polling is normally reflective of the end result. TM has had some serious wobbles and the polls showed that. I’m not sure if it will happen this time.
Trevor Warne
@ ALLAN CHRISTIE – the young/old Brexit issue is largely a myth. Newspapers highlighted the young urban areas where Remain vote was high and that has morphed into young all voted Remain. See graphs in the attached
Thanks for the link. To be honest in the broader terms of things the younger demographic did vote largely to remain and the older yins voted to leave but it’s not as clear cut as the media makes out.
I’m in my mid-twenties and voted to leave (although I’m now having bregrets) and I said at the time that I don’t buy the idea that the younger generations future was lost.
I also don’t agree with the (more educated voted to remain) because as we all know younger people are more likely to be in higher education now than peeps were in the 60’s and 70’s.
@Squeezedmiddle
‘It would be great if someone could compare what the polls are showing for only England.’
I find it interesting that three out of five of the polls published overnight are showing either zero swing to the Tories in England or a slight swing to Labour of under 1%.This does raise at least the possibility that Tory gains from the SNP in Scotland will be offset by the loss of a few seats to Labour in England.Last night there was an interesting comment on Political Betting from a Tory canvasser in Ealing Acton which reported voters swithching to Labour compared with 2015. Despite the Labour majority being a mere 300 in 2015 he appears resigned to Labour holding the seat.
Redpoll
Controversial. You’re almost suggesting as people ditch the tambourine bashing and have families they become more experienced in life… ;-)
“she refused to say what the consequences of a failure to get a deal might be” ie TM
Does anyone know?
I guess ‘no’ but it is pretty clear what the risks are. It also seems to me likely that May is preparing for them – an industrial strategy is one possible answer to a catastrophic blow to those industries that export or rely on European supply chains, a focus on workers rights is a logical answer to the danger of a ‘race to the bottom’ and a tax on your most loyal supporters can do nothing but signal a battening down of the hatches for hard times.
My guess is that May thinks that a hard Brexit is likely, desirable or politically necessary and wants a mandate to respond to it. Fair enough but if that’s the case we should know what we are voting or. (And of course where labour stands on it as well).
Allan
I just thought it funny that the Conservative and Labour spokes persons responded by saying only their party was the “only” one.
It does feel like Labour have reached their highwater mark, and Con their low. Can’t see how it won’t be a reasonably comfortable majority for Con unless Labour can pull the most unlikely rabbit out of the hat.
On the question of manifestos – this has been the socialist manifesto that many on the left have been crying out for, and elements of it have gone done very well with the public. Its popularity (populism?) has been underpinned by the loading of all the costings onto a tiny, faceless or super-wealthy minority. So, assuming Labour won’t win now, what is the way forward? As others have said, perhaps only Corbyn could have come up with a manifesto like this, but then Corbyn is the main barrier between the party and power. Would the same manifesto, but with a realistic funding element (a penny or two on all income tax bands for example) be as popular, if it was fronted by a younger, more charismatic, Blair (before he became toxic) character?
Why can’t Thornberry be Labour’s representative, as a Lawyer she will choose her words with care one would think?
@JIMJAM
Agreed. Thornberry would be the best choice IMO compared to Abbott or McDonnell who have lots more baggage that Rudd could use against them. It’s obvious that by picking Rudd they will go hard on National Security and probably immigration by talking Brexit.
@Adam
Agree about Rudd but she has just been on Marr and I liked her dig at Abbott along the lines of: “i’ve changed my hairstyles many times over the years but haven’t changed my view on protecting the British public”. Ouch.
McDonnell is probably the best bet but he risks being attacked from all sides on his “borrow a pound to get a pound back” strategy and the costs for renationalisation.
the older people have decided brexit so it’s logical to think they’ll decide the government.
but a too big cons majority might not bring the kind of brexit they expect
This is my regional model with the new YG data added:
Con – 341
Lab – 231
SNP – 48
Lib Dem – 6
PC – 3
Grn – 1
Con Majority – 32
Will post regional swings etc after breakfast!
That feeling when ‘Go With Thornberry!’ is your best bet…
Least bad bet was my feeling Rob.
In the polls huge generational differences
You Gov shows
18-24 Con 10 Lab 50 LibDem 6
65+ Con 53 Lab 13 LIbDem 7
This must be some kind of record for an election
profhoward
Allan
I just thought it funny that the Conservative and Labour spokes persons responded by saying only their party was the “only” one
Sorry for the late response. I was trying to explain to my Gran that Facebook wasn’t a dating site.
Yes, it’s a strange one, both bints claim they are the only ones who can stop the SNP. In truth, it will be the voters who will decide.
Catmanjeff
What does your model say with each of the other three polls from last night?
Plug last nights YouGov into Electoral Calculus model and you get:
CON 353
LAB 219
LD 3
SNP 55
PC 1
G 1
CON MAJ 56
Looking at the generational voting patterns Corbyn is doing better than Blair in 1997 for 18-25
2017 you Gov
18-24 Con 10 Lab 50 LibDem 6
https://www.ipsos.com/ipsos-mori/en-uk/how-britain-voted-1997
18-24 Con 27 LAB 49 Lib Dem 16
Over 65s You Gov 2017
Con 53 Lab 13 LIbDem 7
1997 Mori over 65s
Con 36 Lab 41 Lib Dem 20
I don’t find Baxter’s Electoral Calculus convincing at all – it has come up with some very odd projected results. I am sticking to David Butler’s Universal Swing when it comes to making predictions – though this too will be imperfect. Reliance on crossbreaks is likely to be misleading because of the volatility inherent in such small samples. The only exception is for England as a whole in that the numbers constitute the bulk of the total GB sample.
Lib Dem Seats
I see the odds on a wipeout are 16-1. Might be some value there. The biggest hurdle being Farron’s constituency, though that is still achievable given it was a leave voting area and he will be in London trying to secure the likes of Richmond and Twickenham.
@Rob Sheffield
My model is based on the detailed regional break downs of YGs surveys since the referendum. Therefore, I have no data to calculate the polling data from other companies (nor do I have time to do so retrospectively.
There are wide variations in Con to Lab swing region by region, so that’s why the result is different to anything based on UNS.
Jim Jam
“Why can’t Thornberry be Labour’s representative, as a Lawyer she will choose her words with care one would think?”
I assume that was sarcastic given her white van man incident?!?
Swing by region:
London
Con 37.1%
Lab 44.4%
Lab to Con swing 0.8%
Rest of South
Con 50.6%
Lab 25.8%
Con to Lab swing 2.6%
Midlands/Wales
Con 44.8%
Lab 39.7%
Con to Lab swing 0.2%
North
Con 36.4%
Lab 48.3%
Lab to Con swing 0.3%
Scotland
SNP 42%
Con 28.4%
Lab 23.1%
Lab to Con swing 7.7%
No Adam,
That was over 2 years ago and only remembered by Geeks like us.
@Graham
Taking each sub-sample as being good in it’s own right would be an issue.
That is why I process the samples to reduce the impact of any single data point, to reduce this being a major issue. If you look at sub sets, they actually show good stability, for example the data for the North:
