Two polls are out tonight. A Kantar poll conducted between last Thursday and Sunday (so before the bombing) has topline figures of CON 42%(-5), LAB 34%(+5), LDEM 9%(+1), UKIP 4%(-2). TNS has a turnout model based partially on age, so has tended to show larger Tory leads… but this poll has it dropping ten points and falling into single figures. Tabs are here.
YouGov’s weekly poll for the Times meanwhile has topline figures of CON 43%(-1), LAB 38%(+3), LDEM 10%(+1), UKIP 4%(+1) – a Tory lead of just five points. Fieldwork for this poll was conducted on Wednesday night and Thursday daytime, so is the first conducted entirely after the Manchester bombing. Tabs are here.
The Tory lead is clearly continuing to fall away at a rapid rate. On the face of it one might be tempted to conclude that the actual impact of the bombing was to help the Labour party, but I think it more likely that it’s to do with the disastrous Tory manifesto launch. I posted earlier about the negative impact of the Tory manifesto. In contrast the Tories still seem to have a good lead on security and terrorism – in today’s YouGov survey people say they trust Theresa May far more than Jeremy Corbyn to make the right decisions on terrorism (55% trust May, only 33% trust Corbyn) and the Tories have a strong lead on the issue of Defence and Security. That suggests to me the cause of the narrowing is far more likely to be the manifesto, row and u-turn.
As ever, all the usual caveats about one poll apply. Before one gets too excited wait and see if other polls show such a tight race, and whether or not other polls show any more impact from the bombing. As things stand though the election suddenly seems a little less of a foregone conclusion than it appeared at the beginning of the race.
LizH
My mum in law (93) has always voted Tory & said she has already voted.She said today if we didn’t interfere in the ME we wouldn’t have these terrorists here. Don’t know how she voted because she would think it shameful if she admitted she didn’t vote Tory.
Interesting point considering she went through the second world war…
@ LIZH
Prescott just tweeted “Heard from a Tory grandee today. They said their campaign is viewed by senior Tories as a disaster.”
————————————————————————–
Very much the view of the overwhelming majority of Conservative Home activists.
Re: “In Labour areas where Ukip have no candidates, they have asked their supporters to vote Labour.”
It seems that there is a view amongst many in Ukip leadership that Mrs May wants a landslide so that she can pull back from Brexit. They say that she cannot be trusted. A similar suspicion comes from the ultra left:
?‘. . . big business remains of the view it had overwhelmingly this time last year when it campaigned hard for Remain.?It would much prefer Brexit to mean not Brexit. That has been politically impossible in the wake of the referendum.?With a majority of just 13 MPs in the Commons, the May government has been susceptible to the threat of revolt from two minority wings…?May…. is now hoping for a big majority through which to assert some control, not to pursue some hard Brexit, but to bury the referendum and return the Tory Party in government to close alignment with the City of London and big business. That centres upon something she has been trailing for some weeks, to the alarm of the Tory Brexiteers.?It is to seek a long transitional arrangement with the EU in which all the strictures of the single market — which is not a trading relationship, but a legal enforcement of big business’s rights — are maintained, possibly renewed every year by vote of Parliament.
http://www.lobster-magazine.co.uk/free/lobster73/lob73-view-from-the-bridge.pdf
So it may be that a Corbyn brexit is seen as preferable.
Ian
“She said today if we didn’t interfere in the ME we wouldn’t have these terrorists here. Don’t know how she voted because she would think it shameful if she admitted she didn’t vote Tory.”
She might well be right, but haven’t governments of both stripes interfered in the ME? In fact the second Iraq War, which was arguably the interference that ended up worst, was undertaken under Labour. So why would her statement affect her vote?
PS no idea where all the ? come from.
Pete B:
Because she’s voting based on what the current leaders are saying, not what past leaders did?
Pete B
You addressed the question to the wrong person.
Relick
I doubt that, in a 93-year-old. I’m 30 years younger, but my voting intentions are coloured by my own previous experiences. Aren’t yours?
Meanwhile in Scotland ……
Tomorrow’s headline in the Herald – “Labour in crisis as fresh deal struck with the Tories”.
The STV local elections meant that no party had a majority in any council, so deals had to be struck to allow coalitions or minority administrations.
For local government, I rather like that. The elected councillors need to judge who they can work with, and look at commonality of programmes – and how such deals will go down with their supporters [1].
However, in the atmosphere of an imminent UK GE, these deals may influence perceptions of each party, and influence how voters might respond.
In practice, I think that only affects SLab voters. SNP and SCon voters are unlikely to be much influenced. As the two main parties in Scotland, there are no deals between them.
For SLab, however, they now face the usual 3rd party dilemma – which of their enemies do they side with : or do they go into splendid isolation, and lose all influence?
As usual, most folk will have little idea of what has happened in their own council area, but will be strongly influenced by the media narrative.
SLab hoped that suspending the Aberdeen councillors who entered a formal coalition with SCon would solve the issue, but in other councils (notably West Lothian) an “informal” coalition between SLab and SCon, edges round SLab party rules.
Despite the narrative of the rise of SCon, they remain the “most disliked” party in Scotland by 51% of voters, so SLab coalitions with them are likely to be a live issue.
http://whatscotlandthinks.org/questions/which-political-party-do-you-dislike-the-most
[1] Naturally, partisans of SNP, SLab and SCon are delighted when their party makes a deal that puts their lot in power at the expense of the largest party, and howls in rage when (as the largest party) they are out-manoeuvred!
Folks.We need some perspective.Corbyn has run a very good canpaign.May a very poor one.Yet the nearest Lab have come to Con is a 5 point margin.That is not even hung Parliament territory.
This remains the Tories election to lose
Pete B
Relick, answered your question for me, thanks
Pete B:
To some extent, yes, but I think it definitely depends on the person. It would not surprise me if someone with over 90 years under their belt would in fact be more inclined to separate leaderships from each other, having experienced vastly different attitudes from the leaders across the decades. Even as she voted Tory every election until now she must have noticed the huge differences between Churchill, Heath, Thatcher and Cameron’s governments. Similar deal with Labour.
@AW
Delete my post in auto-mod. Nothing particularly wrong with it, just off topic.
@Tony Dean: “I am suddenly concerned by all this anecdotal stuff we are all picking up. Is it that we are witnessing a swing from Right to Left or a weird type of hyper-churn as voters are disorientated by the images not fitting the perceived prior profiling of the two leaders. May is looking brittle and tired and a bit vascilating on her own policies, rather than strong and stable, whilst Corbyn is zen-like and unflappable, rather than a swivel-eyed left-wing activist. So, voters are a bit confused perhaps, in so far as they’ve thought about it yet?”
I share your sentiments.
Until about 10 days ago, I was fairly clear in the one thing this site had taught me: voting intention is not that volatile. It is remarkable stable. If Bigotgate couldn’t even lose Rochdale for Labour, what could really dent the Tory lead?
But there seems to be a weird mood.
Corbyn couldn’t even get 32 Labour MPs to renominate him as leader in a head to head clash with a practical unknown, yet now perfectly sensible people seem to think he is basically mainstream. And Diane Abbott is tough on law and order. And Emily Thornberry will fly the flag for the country.
But, if another message from this site is that most people aren’t paying attention, why should not lead to the occasional wild swing even if it normally leads to stability?
PS: I don’t deny that TM was relying on superficial impressions carrying her to victory.
@PeteB she never raised the issue of interfering in the ME before when other terrorist atrocities happened.
Pete B
“She might well be right, but haven’t governments of both stripes interfered in the ME? In fact the second Iraq War, which was arguably the interference that ended up worst, was undertaken under Labour. So why would her statement affect her vote?”
Maybe she’s noticed that Jeremy Corbyn is not Tony Blair.
I presume we will not see the effect of today’s JC speech and the Conservative (party and press) response until next week in opinion polling. I, quite frankly, have no idea how it will go. I wonder whether Corbyn’s performance on Andrew Neil (seemingly no worse than than neutral with flecks of positive from the commentators I have seen) might mitigate against any initial negativity. I also felt the Conservative response was predictable and bordered on doing very much what they were saying Labour were doing (seeking political capital from tragedy). I was very surprised that there seemed to be no ill effect from the push on Corbyn and the IRA last weekend (before the MEN attack) indicating maybe those that say they are supporting Labour have already taken into account his well know views in the matter. On nothing more than ‘inkling’ I still cannot believe the polls are currently accurate and that the methodologies used must be incapable of reflecting accurately whatever real changes are happening
Lewis Thompson – UKIP’s candidate in the neighbouring Normanton, Pontefract and Castleford constituency – has given his support to Creagh, and “urged” people to vote for her. He told The Wakefield Express:
I’m urging the people of Wakefield to vote Labour. We can’t let the Tories get a huge majority.
Fair bit of hysteria on here. Whilst I agree that TM needs to show some fresh fire in her belly to stir up the troops, it’s not the disaster some seem to believe – though it shows how we tend to be led by media narrative into believing something.
Whereas the YouGov tables clearly show us that TM still IS regarded as strong and stable by historic measures of our leaders and vs JC. Just look at the data giving the % on different questions, esp re national security stuff.