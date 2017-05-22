The latest YouGov Welsh poll for ITV Wales and Cardiff University has topline figures of CON 34%(-7), LAB 44%(+9), LDEM 6%(-1), Plaid 9%(-2), UKIP 5%(+1). Changes are from a fortnight ago. Full tabs are here.
The polls in Wales in the election campaign have been a roller coaster, perhaps exaggerated a little by timing – the first was at the very start of the campaign when there was that burst of Tory enthusiasm that produced twenty-plus point leads in Britain and a ten point Tory lead in Wales. This most recent one was conducted straight after the Conservative manifesto launch, when they were reeling from the badly received policy on social care, and has Labour back to a solid lead. Labour now have a ten point lead, essentially the same as they got at the 2015 general election in Wales.
You can’t cancel an election after Parliament has already dissolved.
We wouldn’t have a Parliament or any MPs. An election wouldn’t even be delayed if the Queen or Mrs May died.
During the period between Parliament having been dissolved and the return of new MPs, British Government ceases to be a Democratic in any sense of the word.
We don’t even have a Speaker of the House of Commons because we have no MPs.
We are governed by an executive accountable to no one. The Queen however is present to ensure no nonsense. That period should be kept as short as possible.
Short of all out Nuclear War or something which makes the election impossible to conduct, elections always go ahead.
A bomb going off in a foyer in Manchester two and half weeks before the vote, killing 22 people, has no impact whatsoever on the capacity of Returning Officers to conduct the vote.
It won’t even affect the closest Polling Station to Manchester Arena.
You might as well cancel an election because there’s been a bus crash on the Isle of Mull.
There does seem to be the usual air of “rise up against [insert whatever agenda you want to post in this space]” in the air that you see after this sort of event. I think we are starting to get to the “enough is enough” point; the point where political correctness can no longer shield feeling on the streets. It’s going to be interesting to see what the parties will do next and how that will feed into the GE. Unless Labour and the Tories play their cards correctly, the likes of UKIP will be able to push their far right agenda. It won’t take much for the swing voters to swing back and completely alter the result…
Forget the shy Labour voters… we may about to experience shy UKIP voters.. Apparently, it’s not acceptable to publicly support UKIP, but in the face of today and the correct rhetoric, it may be acceptable in the privacy of the poll booth.
Dear God, I hope not…
(I think this is non partisan.. I tried to keep this as balanced as possible.. please forgive me if it’s not, I’m new to this!)
@Syzygy
Well I don’t know how much Col discusses it as opposed to just generally casting it aside, but he don’t discuss it with me anyways!!
Regarding your link, très interesting as per, especially this bit about the future of oil… “The industry’s long-term debts now total over $2 trillion, the report concludes, half of which “will never be repaid because the issuing firms comprehend neither how dramatically their industry has changed nor how these changes threaten to soon engulf them.””
And this bit…
“As oil gets more expensive again, there is more incentive to use alternative, cheaper forms of energy—like solar photovoltaics, which can now generate more energy than oil for every unit of energy invested….”
I figured we may already have passed the tipping point and more and more stuff like this seems to confirm it…
“rise up against [insert whatever agenda you want to post in this space]” in the air that you see after this sort of event.”
———-
Especially rising up against polling. The Anti-Polling League are never far away…
The problem for ukip is they have thrown in the towel now for this election. Half the country hasn’t got a ukip candidate standing so couldn’t vote for them even if they suddenly wanted to. We’ve got one where I live but i only know that by looking at the list of candidates on line. Otherwise I haven’t seen or heard a thing from him so they aren’t trying very hard. Totally different from just 2 yrs ago
@MarkW
“the problem for Thorium advocates…”
———
We can keep a few conventional reactors for that sort of thing though if we want…
@Peter Cairns (SNP)
“to me that’s just Party speak for cost cutting by amalgamating back room functions.”
To me it’s designed to make back office operations large enough that they can be outsourced.
@Mike
“Campaigning suspended “until further notice”.”
Meanwhile May signs the book of condolence, and will still attend the G7 and NATO summit later this week. At G7 she will take “a leading role” in counter terrorism session, Downing Street says. [BBC website]
So not campaigning at all.
It’s not for the government to say when campaigning can or cannot happen. Obviously a long suspension of campaigning is to the Tories’s benefit. There’s only 2 weeks to go, anything more than a day’s pause out of respect starts to undermine the democratic process and hands a victory to the terrorists.
Ronald Olden –
“We wouldn’t have a Parliament or any MPs. An election wouldn’t even be delayed if the Queen or Mrs May died.”
It most certainly would – the demise of the monarch causes an automatic delay of two weeks for any pending general election. The Prime Minister dropping dead, on the other hand, has no effect.
@PETER CAIRNS
“But ask it they will, and if Corbyn gives the right answer;
a nuanced one that shows he understands the difficulties and complexities of the situation as opposed to “Bomb Them All!” he’ll get hammered for it.”
As I said in an earlier post, this issue is fraught with danger for Corbyn. His past associations leave him extremely vulnerable to hostile press regarding sympathising with terrorists, and his instinct when questioned on the subject is to give [answers which seem thoughtful to some, but as equivocation to others – AW]. If he and his team have the slightest bit of sense they will ensure that he’s well-prepped to give the Gingoistic, Back our Boys, Send in the SAS, Gung Ho answers when the inevitable questioning comes, whether he believes that or not.
Anthony Wells
“the demise of the monarch causes an automatic delay of two weeks for any pending general election.”
Yes, at the moment. It was introduced by the FTPA, and the Conservatives want to abolish [the act] according to their manifesto.
Well, the FTPA made absolutely zero difference, so it would appear there’s not much point in it existing anyway.
Was the FTPA one of Cameron’s sops to the LibDems?
@ Sam S
Agreed it made no difference in these circumstances, but would be vital for partners in any future coalition to guarantee one side won’t “do the dirty” and cut and run mid term.
@PETE B
Yes, it was. It has been derided by many on both sides of the Houses of Parliament. It does have a kind of Sunset clause in 2020 where it is to be reviewed and either repealed or amended if necessary. I doubt it will survive in its present form.
AW ” demise of the monarch causes an automatic delay … … introduced by the FTPA,”
Unnecessary constitutionally. There is always a monarch:
“the king is dead, long live the king”
@Robin
I’m not sure that going about her duties as PM – which she still is – can be defined as campaigning, but I take your point. I do agree however that it is not for her to decide when campaigning should be suspended or resumed.
@aaron
“I think we are starting to get to the “enough is enough” point; the point where political correctness can no longer shield feeling on the streets. ”
What do you mean? What is “political correctness” stopping people from doing?
By Monday night, Theresa May had probably had the worst day of her political life. Even the supportive right-wing media had seemingly turned against her, at least in the headlines of the early editions, printed before the Manchester news came through. She was in serious trouble. Post manifesto U-turns are bad enough, but a badly botched one unforgivable.
Now, though, she has a few days of being a statesman-like prime minister in a time of national tragedy. It’s a bit like a football team desperately trying to stop a much more effective opponent score a goal just before the half-time whistle.
The momentum was behind the Corbyn/Labour campaign like never before, and like no-one had anticipated. Now that has stalled, and it will be interesting to see how things pan out when the campaigning re-commences.
It’s a ghastly, grisly, sickening, cowardly tragedy, and the only phrase we should use to describe ISIS is psychopathic death cult. But I think it will have made a tangible difference to the outcome of the general election (obviously not the fault of any political party).
@Laszlo
I missed that! I predicted that’s what they would do.
Our democratic institutions may be ancient but should not be neglected. We will continue to modernise and improve our electoral registration process, making it as accessible as possible so that every voice counts. We will legislate for votes for life for British overseas electors. We will continue with the current boundary review, enshrining
the principle of equal seats, while reducing the number of MPs to 600, similar to other
We will retain the first past the post system of voting for parliamentary elections and extend this system to police and crime commissioner and mayoral elections. We will retain the current franchise to vote in parliamentary elections at eighteen. We will repeal the Fixed-term Parliaments Act.
The British public deserves to have confidence in our democracy. We will legislate to ensure that a form of identification must be presented before voting, to reform postal voting and to improve other aspects of the elections process to ensure that our elections are the most secure in the world. We will retain the traditional method of voting by pencil
and paper, and tackle every aspect of electoral fraud.
Although comprehensive reform is not a priority we will ensure that the House of Lords continues to fulfil its constitutional role as a revising and scrutinising chamber which respects the primacy of the House of Commons. We have already undertaken reform to allow the retirement of peers and the expulsion of members for poor conduct and will
continue to ensure the work of the House of Lords remains relevant and effective by addressing issues such as its size.
No meaningful reform of the Lords I see!
“[Ahem… can I step in there before we get into an economic debate again – AW] ”
Can’t remember who you addressed that to Anthony but I doubt if they will decline your request………..
Moving off at a tangent but to related issues: the catholic church has excommunication although, as an atheist, I have no interest or knowledge of the circumstances in which it would be used. I also have no idea whether other religions have similar systems but it does throw up some questions.
We are consistently told that terrorist murders are not the “true” face of Islam. If that is really true then surely it should not only be possible, but desirable as well, for their religious leaders to “excommunicate” those of their faith who DO commit atrocities?
The effect of that would at least mean that there would be no requirement within our prison system to make special arrangements for prayers by such people. Of course nothing would, could or should stop them doing so in their own way; but I am sure I am not the only one who would think that if we become complicit in the act it is – literally – adding insult to injury.
[AW I will fully understand if you delete but this is not a point I have heard before and I think it is an important debate to be had – even if not here.]