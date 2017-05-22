There have been two new polls out today – both show a sharp reduction in the Tory lead.
The weekly ICM poll for the Guardian has topline figures of CON 47%(-1), LAB 33%(+5), LDEM 9%(-1), UKIP 4%(-2), GRN 2%(-1). The Conservative party’s support drops only a little, but Labour jump up five to 33% (their highest since June 2016 according to Martin Boon). The fourteen point lead is larger than most other polls – this is for methodological reasons (ICM’s demographic based turnout model gives a large boost to the Conservative party, otherwise it too would likely have been producing a single-digit lead). Note that ICM have also tweaked their method slightly to hide the option of UKIP for respondents in seats where UKIP aren’t standing, though this will likely have only a small effect. Full tabs are here.
Meanwhile a Survation poll for Good Morning Britain has topline figures of CON 43%(-5), LAB 34%(+5), LDEM 8%(nc), UKIP 4%(nc). Changes are from the previous Survation telephone poll a week ago, rather than their online poll at the weekend. Full tabs are here.
Fieldwork for both polls was over the weekend, after the Conservative manifesto launch. While there was already a general movement towards Labour before the manifestos, the post-manifesto polls suggest a further and sharper movement since then. I wrote a while back about how manifestos rarely have much impact in general elections – while it’s impossible to prove a causal link, the timing certainly suggests this is an exception! Perhaps it’s because when elections are five years in the making most policies have already been announced and focus-grouped into things that won’t scare the horses. Or perhaps just because manifesto launches rarely go as wrong as the Conservative party’s appears to have.
Whatever the reason, the question now is whether this is a temporary narrowing that will reverse when (or if) the focus of attention moves onto other subjects, or whether we are heading for a somewhat tighter race than many people expected.
“We don’t have any evidence to measure it, and our own opinions will be irredeemably skewed by our own political opinions. The last thing we did is a predictable parade of Tory supporters saying they think she came across well and Labour supporters saying they think she struggled.”
People are not all irredeemably partisan. This is why scientists can make counter-intuitive discoveries that confounded their expectations. Also, he’s talking about the undecided, who may be less invested than the Labour and Conservative voters you compare them to.
“The last thing we did is a predictable parade of Tory supporters saying they think she came across well and Labour supporters saying they think she struggled.”
Well as neither, I think she struggled to come across badly!
“If the Tories are mostly taking UKIP votes and increasing their lead in leafy shire seats they already hold, that will not do them much good on 8th June”
UKIP came second in over 100 seats in 2015. Admittedly it was often a distant second, but many of these were Labour seats in the Midlands and North. Therefore gaining UKIP votes there might well see a few Tory gains.
What do people think the chances of a hung parliament are if Labour increases to close the gap and the Conservatives lose points, do you think a hung parliament is a real possibility and if there is one will it be with Lib Dems or the SNP?
Well as neither, I think she struggled to come across badly!
Ha. Tactfully put.
I think both The Guardian and Independent will back Labour this time.
Without the turnout model or reallocation of DKs it would have been CON 44%, LAB 36%, LDEM 8%, UKIP 3%
With the turnout model, but without reallocation of DKs, it would have have been CON 48%, LAB 33%, LDEM 8%, UKIP 3%
With the turnout model and the reallocation of DKs (ICM’s final topline figures) it was CON 47%, LAB 33%, LDEM 9%, UKIP 4%
We can’t tell for sure what the result would have been without the turnout model and with the DKs re-allocated, but presumably it would have been something like CON 43%, LAB 36%, LDEM 9%, UKIP 4%.
And of course, that’s no turnout model *at all* which would be silly. Again, not possible to work out exactly what the figures would have been using ICM’s old turnout model based on people’s answers, but it looks like it would have been something along the lines of CON 45%, LAB 36%, LDEM 8%, UKIP 3%
It is also possible people have different expectations. Some might think that while overall it wasn’t great, played a bad hand well.
Also, polling usually releases its results quickly, which provides an incentive to game the system.
Thus, there may be people who are honest in their analysis, they think someone did badly, but they are going to say otherwise because the results will be broadcast to others.
Which is partisan, but a different kind of partisan. They aren’t fooling themselves, only others.
The way polling is conducted tends to restrict its diagnostic utility while amplifying its influence. Then they have sum at extra to complain about how fickle we all are!!