YouGov’s weekly poll for the Sunday Times has topline voting intention figures of CON 44%(-1), LAB 35%(+3), LDEM 9%(+1), UKIP 3%(-3). Changes are from the YouGov/Times polls in the week. The fieldwork was, as usual, conducted on Thursday afternoon and Friday, so was wholly after the Conservative manifesto launch (though, of course, before much of the media reporting and discussion of it)
The nine point Tory lead is the lowest we’ve seen so far this campaign, the first in single figures. As ever, one should be cautious of unusual polls and wait to see if the trend is backed up by other polls before getting either too excited or too panicked (depending upon one’s point of view!). Perhaps it could be that the Conservative manifesto and the coverage of the changes to care funding has knocked their support. Perhaps it’s just a continuation of the gradual narrowing of the Tory lead that we have been seeing anyway over recent weeks. Perhaps it’s just a bit of a outlier, and the next round of polls will go back to showing a larger Tory lead. Time will tell.
There is also supposedly a Survation poll in the Mail on Sunday. No idea yet if that was after the manifesto launches and whether or not it will show a similar tightening.
UPDATE: No figures from the Survation poll yet, but according to the front page of the Mail on Sunday it was done after the manifesto launch and shows a Tory lead of 12 points.
UPDATE 2: The Survation figures are CON 46%, LAB 34%, LD 8%, UKIP 3%. Tabs are here. Changes are complicated – Survation’s previous poll had an 18 point lead, but that was conducted by telephone for Good Morning Britain, while this one is online. Survation’s last online poll using a comparable method was, I think, back in April, and had only an 11 point lead for the Tories.
Mark, if it’s Lab 38 / Con 42, you are well into hung parliament territory. And possibly with Lab the largest party.
I don’t think there’s a definitive answer to that, cos Article 50 doesn’t speak to it.
In practice, it’s hard to see why the EU would not accept it. They have Previous for doing business-as-usual once a country that voted the “wrong” way revotes the “right” way, and unless the UK were looking for concessions or some kind of special status it’s hard to see why allowing us to stay would be any risk of setting an unwanted precedent for other members.
@Mark – your prediction would not get a majority of 120; it would be closer to 1 below!
blair won an election with mid 30s, so in this case it would me more about an increase in cons vote rather than a lab fall, and corbyn may be tempted not to resign
Many thanks Anthony & EDGE OF REASON for your replies. Will keep an eye out for the ECJ ruling.
There is no way that Corbyn will resign whatever happens – and if he gets a result better than the previous election he definitely won’t.
The game for the Labour left-wing is to keep left-wing Labour policies current until they have a chance at government. If not this election, then the next or the one after that. The point from their point of view is to get the polices in place so that when the Conservatives are no longer in government there is a likelihood that they may be enacted. That is their plan – not to try and compromise for power, but to stay the same, promise anything and wait for power to come to them.
Asking Remain/Leave in say Autumn 2018 would be very different to the question asked in June 2016. Aside from the legal issue would we be starting at the Cameron compromise for staying? Should we first ask if EU27 would let us stay before we ask the public or ask the public first? If the EU team know the UK public could vote to stay in why would they offer a “fair” deal – just tick down the clock with the threat of a massive exit bill and then get us to beg to stay.
A good write-up here on how difficult it would be to even phrase the question in Autumn 2018:
Stopping Brexit once Article50 was triggered was always going to make it difficult for the LDEMs. Lots of polls that show that even a large proportion of Remain voters accept that we have to now leave.
The best analogy I heard was you can’t make an omelette without breaking some eggs but once you have broken the eggs you have no choice but to make the omelette and therefore make sure you appoint the chef you think can make the best omelette!
LDEM playing the “I told you so” card in 2022 if Brexit does end up a disaster is also unlikely to gain much support. What terms would we get to go back in? Probably a lot worse than the terms we had on 22June16.
“Did I vote to leave the EU or did I vote so we can have a trade deal with Greenland?”
…Or for fewer Carfrews!!
As AW has commented on it, there is one point worth adding on the “can a state simply withdraw its Article 50 notification” discussion.
It will probably surprise a lot of people but many on the EU side are exercised by the possibility of a country using an Article 50 application to test the water and then retreat if the negotiations go badly. Even in April, M. Barnier was worried about Theresa May doing this – that seems quite remarkable, as no one discusses Brexit in those terms, at least no one who wants it to go ahead. Anyway, it is a scenario that worries the EU and it believes that such a possibility is harmful to European unity.
A Principal Skinner scenario (if you know your Simpsons), where everyone forgets what has just happened and carries on accordingly is not really what the rest of the EU has in mind.
I wouldn’t say corbyn won’t resign whatever happens, but if he polls better than milliband he might not
Surely it’s pretty hard to predict what the seat distribution would be on those kind of numbers? We already know (from the UKIP collapse) that the third party impact will be quite different to 2015, and we have frustratingly little knowledge of the extent to which Labour’s support in 2017 might be differently spread to 2015.
To take a deliberately one-sided scenario, if a 42-38 result were broadly down to
– Lab drawing support from everyone (including Con and DNV) in seats with already high Labour support, and
– Cons picking up much of the UKIP drop spread right across the country (offset by a slight drop to DNV among affluent pensioners in areas with the highest house prices)
that could see sizeable Con seat gains from Lab even with a Con to Lab swing in vote share.
On the other extreme, if it were because
– the UKIP votes went back to Con/Lab/DNV in similar proportions to how those people previously behaved, and
– the LibDems stayed steady because of gained support from Lab in Con/LD seats and lost support to Lab in Con/Lab seats
it would be hard to see May getting a majority at all.
I’m not saying these extremes are equally likely – I think the limited evidence we do have so far seems to be suggesting a strong break in ex-UKIP support going to the Cons, so them doing better than UNS seems more likely than them underperforming it… I’m just trying to illustrate quite how hard it’s going to be to project anything other than a landslide in vote share into a seat outcome this time around!
Betfair odds imply Corbyn’s survival prospects past 31Dec17 are under 30%!
https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/politics/market/1.129710997
If your expecting a big CON win then it’s a pretty good ‘hedge’! Any Corbyn fans should like it as an outright bet!
No real clue on his chances of surviving but would think they would be better than 50% if he gets above 30% of the vote even if it means losing 50+ seats.
“And/or for the Tories. I’m intrigued at the notion that the Tories have some secret strategy in reserve even as the postal votes are being completed.”
Maybe the later you leave the counterattack the better. Ideally they’re saving it till after the election…
I vote for conservative and this will not change.
I do believe, based on the polls and what I read on here, that JC has done a great job and he has also made a name for himself for whatever reason you may choose, it looks like he has increased his party membership and also overall support for himself and his party…this should keep him and his “comrades” very happy indeed..im not sure how much he cares about anything else…but you’ll have to come up with a very very good reason to sack him…
The model I am working with clearly identifies big regional differences in swing.
Labour are currently performing ‘above average’ in a number of areas where they have a lot of seats – the North for example.
Therefore, I think they may well hold into quite a number of seats that look at risk under UNS.
The 44/35 scenario from this latest YG poll gives the following result broadly:
Con – 358
Lab – 212
SNP – 50
Lib Dem – 7
PC – 3
Grn – 1
Con Majority – 66
On this basis I think that if Lab and Con are close in vote share, it will be close in seats.
