I don’t think we have any new GB polls today, but we did have a new Scottish poll from YouGov in this morning’s Times. Topline figures are SNP 42%(+1), CON 29%(+1), LAB 19%(+1), LDEM 6%(-1).
This is the first poll since the local elections and doesn’t show any obvious impact from them – the SNP remainly safely ahead, the Conservatives are clearly the second placed party and there does not appear to have been any real movement since the last poll. Tabs are here.
not referendum but manifesto….duh
@ROBIN
I wouldn’t get too exercised about anecdotes of overheard conversations from people who start their comment with “I work in the city” or “I work in a hospital”. People do this to try to give their story more credence, especially if it is impossible to check. These stories are put out to put the worst possible spin on the policy being discussed in order to discredit whoever has proposed it. They are a kind of project fear offering no proof of the particular allegation but seeking to reinforce people’s prejudices.
Looking at the national polls does anyone else think the Tory attack on winter fuel payments, Tripple lock and social care is going to make a dent in there vote?
From my view Labour are hitting this hard, I think this was a huge mistake from the Torys and is going to hit there vote short by a good number of points, Just seems to me there trying to give Labour a chance.
I guess the next few polls will tell. Fieldwork will have to be done from 19th onwards to give us a good view.
Labour going strong on the door in London
Saying TM is breaking up the NHS .They are saying at their stall that this is the end of the NHS, saying the Tories removing Dementia from free treatment is only the beginning of charges saying that they will bring a array of new charges.
The Tories are saying at their stall
@couper2802: “I am not convince this Crosby onslaught on Corbyn will work surely it’s already priced in?”
It certainly isn’t aimed at getting in new voters. Anyone paying attention already long knows it. Also:
a. We live in a world where tributes were paid to Martin McGuiness, and whose somewhat closer links to the IRA were almost seen as youthful indiscretion. Corbyn’s political sympathies with the Republicans is minor – he has never even had anyone slapped let alone knee capped.
b. For the young voters, they did not grow up with the IRA. They have grown up with IRA people being treated as peacemakers, and the establishment talking of “threats to the peace process” as though there were understandable reasons why the Republicans might start it up again.
It may galvanise the Tory base – convince pensioners that there are more important things than getting unsustainable transfers of wealth from the young.
Anyway, an odd election where Tories having a 13 point lead and 45% in one poll is seen as a potential crisis.
Labour going strong on the door in London
Saying TM is breaking up the NHS .They are saying at their stall that this is the end of the NHS, saying the Tories removing Dementia from free treatment is only the beginning of charges saying that they will bring a array of new charges.
The Tories are saying at their stall it will not affect how much you leave to your children inheritance to your children for most people , having trouble defending it,but are getting alot of support over immigration.
Interesting day in the Market.
LMZDEE
There’s no attack I don’t think. Just an attempt – for which the policies may or may not be the right ones – to face the economic realities of our ageing population, which up to now no party’s had the guts to do, or even admitted that it’s a huge problem.
1. The Winter Fuel payments – those that really need this should be protected, but the devil will be in the detail. No reasonable unbiased person would roundly conclude that they aim to take this away from needy people.
2. Triple lock – this remains until 2020, after which it becomes a ‘double lock’. Still a good commitment by historical standards, though I feel they communicated this one badly and possibly may have got the wind up pensioners totally unnecessarily. Ironic given that there will probably be no changes to growth in pensions during the new parliament compared to keeping the triple lock!
3. Social care – again the devil will be in the detail. Some may switch back to Labour to ‘send a message’, or out of a vague concern through not understanding the policy. However, on this one particularly out of the three you mention, I believe there is much more recognition from the public that Theresa May deserves some credit for starting to get to grips with a difficult problem that is only getting worse as time goes on. I don’t think this policy alone would net many vote losses.
But you may be correct that, taken together, and with the attacks from the Opposition (who incidentally haven’t stated what their alternative solutions would be!), they may well lose a few %. Ironically more so if they continue the policy of more or less ignoring the Opposition during the campaign as part of demonstrating who the ‘grown-ups’ are.
Ultimately come 8th June, the effects in terms of votes from all this will come down to the perceived motives of the government, and whether TM has sustained the high levels of goodwill from the electorate that she has had up to now that will allow people to ‘give her the chance’ that she asks for. My guess is that these policies will have at least solidified the Labour core vote so that it turns out at the levels indicated by the polls on the day rather than evaporating somewhat like in 2015.
@ ROBIN
The quote you posted is just a a type of urban myth post, full of classic myth indicators like the words: “just seen this post online” when no such post actually existed.
They get shared as memes amongst those who want them to be true – the definition of an echo chamber and how “fake news” gets born.
@ CMJ – thank you, very helpful
Redrich
Good for you !
All one can do is one’s best.
If a hundred people do that, we have a movement !
@Johnmo,
So fed up of labours line against Cons on NHS. Has anybody read the manifestos?!!
Real terms increase over next parliament promised;
Conservatives £8bn
Labour £7bn
LD £6bn
Straight from each manifesto.
Rich
Sadly, Labour seem to be Trumpifying this campaign much more heavily than any of the parties usually do, with their unfounded claims made with much vigour.
There is a danger that, like with Trump vs Clinton, it may have some success in improving polling numbers.
It’s not a great indictment of their own policies that they are going full Trump instead of promoting them.
@BT
I just don’t think its a smart move to have policys that are anti your core vote. Im not saying its the wrong thing to do, If any benefit needed to be means tested its the winter fuel payments.
Labour are going to town on this and are going to pick up some votes from it. I can just really see this hurting the Torys a lot and these projections of 100+ Majority dieing off. So much so Ive put a bet on Labour being 200+ seats
rich
“Real terms increase over next parliament promised;
Conservatives £8bn
Labour £7bn
LD £6bn”
Yes, but…
We know from bitter experience that ‘real terms increase’ means more money from Lab, a straight fib from Lib Dems and moving some money from elsewhere (usually nurse’s pay) for Con
BT SAYS “Social care – a vague concern through not understanding the policy. ”
https://order-order.com/2017/05/19/jez-not-understand-tory-social-care-policy/
Here is Jeremy Corbyn speaking on the Tory social care policy this morning. He says:
“What the Conservatives are doing is to put a £100,000 cap on social care which actually goes nowhere near meeting the needs of somebody with extreme conditions can easily spend £50,000 a year on their care. It’s completely unrealistic, what they’re doing. We will make sure social care is properly funded.”
Good morning all from a sunny Winchester.
OLDNAT
Allan Christie
The Green vote will be interesting in Glasgow North, where Pat Harvie is the candidate.
Not that he will win, but I can see him eating into the SNP vote, and with a number of ex Slab folk in Maryhill shifting to SCon, I wouldn’t be amazed if the SGP pushes SLab into 4th place behind SNP, SCon, and SGP.
_____________
If Labour falls to 4th spot in a Glasgow seat at a GE then that would show just how much the party has disintegrated.
Wee Pat will pick up a few thousand votes in Glasgow North but he needs to get em students out of their beds.I think Labour will still come in second but they will lose about 40% of their 2015 vote.
NICK P “moving some money from elsewhere (usually nurse’s pay)”
I don’t understand how you think moving money from nurses pay to some other NHS need can possibly be presented as a “real terms increase”
Who mentioned Orkney & Shetland?
It’s a long shot for an SNP gain but after 2015 election many voters on Orkney & Shetland were less than impressed with their MP when he was caught out lying and involved a court visit.
That may well be a factor in this election.
Rich,
i am reporting what they are saying at my Farmers Market.
Labour are saying , its simple the
NHS IS OVER
If you own your own house , you will pay for more and more health and social care when you retire.
Tories are saying we will reduce immigration to 10,000 per year.
Maybe neither are true
From a Local Paper – The Newcastle Evening Chronicle
http://www.chroniclelive.co.uk/news/north-east-news/voting-poll-reveals-conservatives-could-13032196
“A survey has indicated that a former safe Labour North East seat could fall to the Tories in the general election.
The North East still intends to vote Labour in the upcoming General Election but an exclusive survey for ChronicleLive shows that the Tories lead in the North West Durham constituency – which has been held by Labour since it was created in 1950.
As it stands, 23.7% of those surveyed in the area said they would vote Labour, while 26.9% responded they intended to choose the Conservatives.
Our data, which had more than 6,000 respondents, showed that Sunderland Central, another safe Labour seat, could also turn blue.”
Well listening to LBC and 2 pensioners rang up furious at changes Cons are doing. Bit worrying. They don’t like the social care changes or the winter fuel disparity to Scotland. This manifesto might be risky. School meals another one not going down well. Wish they had cut international development instead..that would have won votes.
LmzDee
Looking at the national polls does anyone else think the Tory attack on winter fuel payments, Tripple lock and social care is going to make a dent in there vote?
_____________
It’s for these reasons I’m holding off my predictions for the GE. I want to see what impact the Tory manifesto will have on polling but my guess is that with the Tories so far ahead in the polls, any negative impact from the proposals you’ve highlighted will be extremely limited.
@northernruralmodeoman
That’s a dodgy voodoo poll, unweighted and and unrepresentative.
I believe that paper ran some very dodgy Referendum polls too.
I would ignore it.
Re NHS,
Labour is new money on top of announced increases, Tories includes stuff already announced for next couple of years so lower.
Still main point stands there is little in the headline spending commitments between the 2.
There are manifesto promises, Acts of Parliament, and budgets. I’ll judge on the latter two (or on past examples of the former)
@LmzDee
Looking at the national polls does anyone else think the Tory attack on winter fuel payments, Triple lock and social care is going to make a dent in there vote?”
Winter fuel payments – No. It’s not that much money and it will be means tested anyway.
Triple lock – No. People in general will not understand the difference between the Triple Lock and the proposed Double Lock. Too technical for most voters.
Social care – This is the biggie. It’s already being called the “Dementia Tax”, and could rebound spectacularly on the Conservatives. However, to become an electorally significant issue:
(i) the Opposition parties will need to find a simple way of explaining how these changes will affect the estates of homeowners relying on social care; and
(ii) the insurance element will need to be exposed.
Weekend polls tonight will be VERY interesting. For me this might be a high water mark for Labour before the Tories go hard on Comrade Corbyn and past history/Iinks etc.
Interesting what TM is doing with the manifesto which IMO is the opposite of Labour buying votes, There was an article in the Times a week or so ago which suggested that she should spend some “political capital” in the manifesto by suggesting some difficult policies. So she removes the triple lock, changes social care does not guarantee no tax rises etc. If that is what she has done then that.’s an honest approach I think. One of the problems of our system is that government ignores the problems that should be addressed because in doing so they would lose votes.Hence the kicking into the long grass by successive governments most aspects of our ageing population and increased longevity e.g. changes to pension age, increased dependence on the NHS.
Agree Rich. The opposition parties always close the gap at this point, the big guns get turned on and come Election Day we’ll finish off with polling similar to the end of April
RAF “People in general will not understand the difference between the Triple Lock and the proposed Double Lock. Too technical for most voters.”
After 2020 the guarantee of 2.5% goes. The inflation and earnings links stay.
Is that really so hard?
All these attacks on fuel allowances,triple lock and social care are just
scare stories – we never have real debate – my parents do not need the fuel allowance and have always said so and no they are not rich – the triple lock to double lock will have very little practical impact over the next ten years and the social care policy is a start and is not draconian again my parents 88 and 91 do not consider it scary – further we as a family ie the children and grandchildren have decided if care is needed we will deal with it ourselves ie provide it ourselves. Families where possible have to contribute more to this issue although the state must be there always as a back up.
@GB
Regarding social care, if the problem is universal; why is TM placing the burden of payment on individuals suffering from the worst illnesses rather than everyone?
It also hasn’t been properly explained that social care provision is often offered by private healthcare firms rather than the NHS directly. So what we are likely to see is large parts of the estates of those who have suffered from the worst health conditions being used to subsidise the private healthcare sector.
Rich your hatred for Corbyn shines through.You would think he and Labour had a chance of winning .Calm down 150 Maj for the Conservatives .You should be happy with that .Anyways to offer some balanced he was correct on Iraq and Libya.Which war with UK involvement were you ever against since ww2 ?
GB
I agree, I’m sure that many are in Labour would like to remove the triple lock and have the flexibility to increase NI or income tax, but Labour would never get away with making those changes.
Imagine the headlines if Corbyn had announced them!
Pensioners like me receiving the winter fuel payment, but not needing it, know they don’t NEED it.
Pensioners like me may remember their mother counting how many copper pennies were left in her purse at the end of every week, and the winter of 1947.
I remember being told off for throwing a piece of paper on the fire (a bed of red coals) because it made a flame and increased the rate the coal was used up.
The issue is that Dementia is an illness, other illnesses are treated free at the point of delivery.
Dave
There are manifesto promises, Acts of Parliament, and budgets. I’ll judge on the latter two (or on past examples of the former)
Unless you’re an MP you don’t get to vote on those. All we have is the manifesto promises and previous form. TM wants the Conservatives to change direction, I think that’s the point of the election, so the form guide isn’t that much use as his time.
Its not that people won’t understand these things it how Labour attack them that will dent the Torys, Dropping the tripple lock sounds bad even thought he double lock isn’t much difference,
Labour are all ready telling everyone its 10 million that will lose out on the fuel payments and the Torys don’t have numbers to say how many it will be.
The social care is being called a dementia tax which sounds bad.
I just feel all this could make the election close, I all ready feel the polls understate Labour and overstae the Torys for the first time in a while.
The youth turn out will be up this time as Corbyn has really got them going and they turn up in bigger number during the EU ref. I know this is always said about the youth vote but I feel this time i will happen
“Regarding social care, if the problem is universal; why is TM placing the burden of payment on individuals suffering from the worst illnesses rather than everyone?”
Because nobody wants to pay any more tax to fund it, or be required to have compulsory insurance.
So it goes the same way as annuities once the compulsory bit was removed. Those who suffer pay and those who get lucky get a windfall.
Standard Tory position isn’t it?
rich
Weekend polls tonight will be VERY interesting. For me this might be a high water mark for Labour before the Tories go hard on Comrade Corbyn and past history/Iinks etc
_____________________
Yeah, that’s what will happen. The Tories see a dip in VI then bring up stuff totally irrelevant to everyday matters. The majority of the media will also jump on the past Corby stuff but hopefully, voters will source their info via social media where it’s a more even platform.
The Tories will win big at this election but they will not win over 50% of the popular vote and if turnout is low then legitimacy comes into play. How can 1 party have so much power when the vast majority of people either didn’t vote or vote for TM?
This whole election is about giving TM a strong madate for Brexit and despite the fact that she is on course to win a large majority, if only around 36% of those “eligible”to vote, vote for her then surely legitimacy comes into play?
.
“vote for her then surely legitimacy comes into play?”
You can shout legitimacy as much as you like. What can you do about it?
Those who choose not to vote accede to the result by default. It’s seen as a ‘with the floor’ vote because we have no ‘none of the above’ on the ballots.