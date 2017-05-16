There have been two new voting intention polls today from Panelbase and Kantar.
Kantar has topline figures of CON 47%(+3),LAB 29%(+1), LDEM 8%(-3), UKIP 6%(-2). (tabs)
Panelbase have topline figures of CON 47%(-1), LAB 33%(+2), LDEM 7%(-1), UKIP 5%(nc) (tabs)
Once again, the broad picture appears to be a hefty Tory lead, Labour creeping upwards (Kantar still have Labour in the twenties – like ICM and ComRes they have a turnout model that is based partially on demographics, in the case of Kantar they base part of their turnout model on respondent’s ages and the historical pattern of turnout by age), UKIP and the Liberal Democrats being squeezed.
The 33% that Labour have in the Panelbase poll is the highest the party have scored in the campaign so far. Along with yesterday’s polls this has provoked some comment – how can Labour be polling at about the same as 2015 given their division, Corbyn’s poor ratings and so on? Part of this seems to be that substantial numbers of voters who don’t like Jeremy Corbyn do seem to be holding their noses and voting for Labour anyway. For example, 17% of current Labour voters would like the Conservative party to win the election. Presumably they are Labour supporters who don’t want a Labour government under Jeremy Corbyn, but are voting for the party – perhaps through party loyalty, support for their local candidate, to ensure an viable opposition, or to give Labour a bigger base to recover from. That combination of holding onto some unhappy Labour voters who don’t like Corbyn and gaining some new voters from the Greens and non-voters mean the Labour vote may not be collapsing in the way some expected.
Of course, it may also be that the publicity of the manifesto leak and launch is giving Labour a temporary boost, that the Conservatives and the hostile media have not yet turned their full cannons upon Jeremy Corbyn, or that the polls haven’t done enough to address over-estimates of Labour support. We shall see.
If the differences between the turnout models hold, then maybe we will know which one is right by the 9th of June.
LibDem collapse continues and on track towards an even worse election night than in 2015.
Or, you know, some voters are being won over by Corbyn and / or the manifesto and / or the local Labour pitches. That’s also a possibility. If you’re going to wonder about why the Lab vote share in the polls iscreeping up, you really should be adding that possibility to the list.
“Of course, it may also be that the publicity of the manifesto leak and launch is giving Labour a temporary boost, that the Conservatives and the hostile media have not yet turned their full cannons upon Jeremy Corbyn, or that the polls haven’t done enough to address over-estimates of Labour support. We shall see.”
You covered a lot of bases there. Your professional training is shining through – it’s not about the numbers, it’s about the errors.
Huge Tory victory. No other possible outcome.
The right wing seem to have united with UKIP more or less conceding for the Tories. That has given CON an unassailable lead.
I wonder how some of those traditional Labour voters now feel about supporting UKIP via Brexit. As most of us knew all along, UKIP were just the Thatcher wing of the Tory party. And with UKIP standing down to give the Tories more seats, that much must now be clear to all. Surely………
I thought pages 6&7 of the Kantar tables were the silliest I have seen!
Two whole pages dedicated to the 72 in the weighted base who plan to vote in Scotland!
Then I saw pages 8&9. Another two pagse for the 45 in Wales.
Sometimes geographic crossbreaks can be useful – but this is nonsense. Especially since they don’t even include SNP or Plaid in their 2015 column headers.