Two new voting intention polls today. The first by Survation for Good Morning Britain had topline figures of CON 48%(+1), LAB 30%(nc), LDEM 8%(+1), UKIP 4%(nc). Clearly there is no substantial change since their poll a week ago. Fieldwork was conducted on Friday and Saturday, after the leak of the Labour manifesto, and doesn’t show any sign of any impact.
The second was the weekly ICM poll for the Guardian. Topline figures there are CON 48%(-1), LAB 28%(+1), LDEM 10%(+1), UKIP 6%(nc). As many have noted, ICM are now are, along with TNS, one of only two pollsters still showing Labour support below thirty points (MORI last poll did the same, but that was several weeks ago when everyone showed Labour that low). It’s not that ICM haven’t shown Labour support rising a little. ICM have been showing Labour recovering slightly, it’s just they’ve been doing so at a slightly lower figures: at the start of the campaign ICM had Labour at 25-26% and they now have them at 27%-28%.
This seems to be a consistent methodological difference. The methodological differences between pollsters are complicated and various, and some of them work in opposite directions (ICM, for example, also reallocate don’t knows in a way that helps Labour) but the most obvious one at the moment is probably the approach to turnout. Traditionally British pollsters have accounted for people’s likelihood to vote by getting respondents to estimate their own likelihood to vote – put crudely, they ask people to say how likely they are to vote on a scale of 0 to 10, and then either weight them accordingly (someone who says they are 8/10 likely to vote is only counted as 8/10ths of someone who says 10/10), or apply a cut off, ignoring people who rate their chances below 5/10 or 9/10 or 10/10. Since 2015 several companies, including YouGov and Ipsos MORI, have also factored in whether people say they have voted in the past, weighting down past non-voters.
ICM and ComRes have adopted new approaches. Rather than basing their turnout model on people’s self-reported likelihood to vote, they base it on their demographics – estimating respondent’s likelihood to vote based on their age and social grade – the assumption being that younger people and working class people will remain less likely than older, more middle class people to vote. This tends to have the effect of making the results substantially more Conservative, less Labour, meaning that ICM and ComRes tend to produce some of the biggest Tory leads.
I don’t think the manifesto for labour will make any difference it will confirm to those supporting labour they are right and the conservative vote it will reinforce their view they are wrong
Far more interesting will be the conservative manifesto that will make a direct play for labour voters
What are the chances that Tory turnout will be quite low on account of many Tory leaning voters believing it to be in the bag and thus giving Labour an unexpected boost (providing their turnout is high)?
Slim?
AW totally right in terms of taking little manifesto notice. It is as if the Labour manifesto and a week of broadly positive headlines never happened.
So what do Labour do now?
It seems from my findings in the door to be a very motivated vote
Best canvassing experience I have ever had of course they could be lying but I think the blue vote will turnout
@Anthony
I’m not quite sure I follow the ICM and Comres demographic weighting. We have been led to believe that working class Brexit voters are super motivated to vote Tory in the GE. How would down weighting such voters harm Labour VI?
Anthony,
I think ICM has Labour now on 28%.
RAF – I expect it’s more to do with age. The ABC1 vs C2DE divide has faded a bit (though if the matrix breaks it down to AB, C1, C2, DE then DE is still more Labour than other social grades). Young people however are still much more likely to vote Labour than older people.
More to the point, the effect is clear to read from the tables: before turnout weighting it would be CON 45%, LAB 31%. The turnout model then pushes it up to CON 49%, LAB 27%. Finally reallocating don’t knows drags it back to CON 48%, LAB 28%.
Thanks for the explanation of the 8/10th weighting of a vote. Wow, that seems pretty dodgy to me, the cut-off sounds more reasonable, but just a gut feeling. I know from filling in 0-10 type surveys (and seeing the results of others) that I’d put little trust in those values. A scale of 1-5 is just about all the human brain can handle! Translating as “No”, “Probably no”, “Maybe”, “Probably Yes” and “Yes”.
Graham – you are quite right (see my response to RAF, I jotted down some of the figures from before the reallocation of don’t knows)
So if adjustments weren’t made the result would be a 4% Tory lead. Maybe the turnout models are wrong & the before weighting figures correct. Everyone is assuming Tory landslide when we could be in touching distance of hung parliament.
COUPER2802 – think you’ve misread Anthony’s comment quite a bit.
I’m interested in that YG regional analysis. As with the Ashcroft poll, the number of respondents in each region was large enough to apply weighting by “regional” demographics.
Was this done – or should we continue to follow Anthony’s advice (even if YG do something very different!) and ignore regional crossbreaks, because the selection of respondents in the various regions is arbitrary, as long as they add up correctly for the (somewhat imaginary) GB polity?
Anthony, regarding the likelihood to vote weighting or cut-off, is any analysis done after an election, to see whether weighting or cut-off tallies more closely to the actual result? And also where the cut-off should come?
I presume it is done, just curious.
Maybe the Unionist/Brexit/Fishing/CFP issue isn’t quite as clear as many had assumed.
The leader of the Leave campaign in Moray has issued a statement urging the coastal communities to vote for Angus Robertson.
https://twitter.com/WingsScotland/status/863872129573437440
It’s maybe an indication that broad assumptions about how people in specific groups will react politically are somewhat simplistic.
Peter – I would think that the only place that turnout will be low is in seats won with a large majority in 2015. I am completely torn in my seat which is now a marginal – I had considered lending my MP my vote as I do not want her to lose her seat but am not sure if I can bring myself to vote for Marxists :)
Couper means 14% of course which is a simple typo not misreading.
4% would not be touching distance of hung parliament but comfortably in that range.
I am hoping the lead can stay below 15% or a 4% swing to limit the damage.
London may well be smaller swing and Scotland bigger perhaps negating the statistical impact so the rest of E&W.
would be close to the UNS figure.
Labour vote loses in Scotland can only cost one seat, although the Tories may gain some from SNP, while any lower swing in London means more holds. With a tad of incumbency and a little tactical voting in marginals from LDs and Greens I am going for Labour holding 10-15 more than seats UNS projects across GB. Still Cons majority 75-100 and they may well get 5 or so more seats in Scotland
Andrew is your seat in the NEast?
I was, and am, a remainer but I accept that that boat has sailed. For me, the best hope of a benign brexit is a stonking Conservative majority which relieves the pressure on Mrs May to pander to any particular wing of the party. For once, I see the lack of effective opposition as a good thing and I dare say many others will too. In 2022 it will probably be business as usual and manifestos may be important, but until then, there is really only one overriding issue.
@ JIm Jam – Leicester West – Liz Kendall; outstanding MP if not one of the best in the country.
I have the same question as the redoubtable OLDNAT at 10.27pm who writes:
“As with the Ashcroft poll, the number of respondents in each region was large enough to apply weighting by “regional” demographics.
Was this done – or should we continue to follow Anthony’s advice (even if YG do something very different!) and ignore regional crossbreaks, because the selection of respondents in the various regions is arbitrary, as long as they add up correctly for the (somewhat imaginary) GB polity?”
These regional figures that YouGov are putting up today pertain.
Leicester West is not in the North East properly so called.
@Profhoward it is if you live in Cornwall :)
LOL Andrew M !
Andrew will be spared a special visit from someone in my seat :-)
I can asssure you all there will be no low turnout from Conservative voters from what I have heard on the doorstep.
Prof Howard
Ballycastle is in the North East, as is Caithness, and Maine (if we are venturing outwith the UK).
A “proper” description of a constituency’s location would be one with reference to the polity that it is part of.
@ Old Nat
Paul Briggs is a long time SNP supporter so not really much of a surprise he’s backing Angus Robertson. It could be Angus is in a bit of a struggle in Moray.
Oldnat: you missed off Prestatyn.
Just using the sites breakdown ON.
Is it safe to say that Paul Briggs is an “out out” person?
Lib Dems need not darken his door.
Here some dodgy -poll fun :-)
http://m.cornwalllive.com/cornwall-live-election-survey-reveals-shock-results-for-how-you-ll-vote-and-your-biggest-concern/story-30330654-detail/story.html
That letter from Paul Briggs has a fishy smell.
Can’t remember who posted this link earlier but it’s a good spot…
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2017/may/15/tory-facebook-ads-attack-corbyn-while-labour-avoids-mentioning-him
Some choice bits…
“The two main parties are expected to spend well over £1m between them during the 2017 general election by exploiting Facebook’s ability to target specific voter groups with tailored messaging.
The rise of Facebook, which now has some 32m accounts in the UK, has empowered campaigners to experiment with video, beyond the strict limits of the traditional televised party election broadcasts. The ability to splice together TV footage and post it to Facebook streams within hours of an event is bringing to Britain elements of the “attack ad” culture previously more prevalent in the US.
In contrast with billboards or TV broadcasts, such campaigning has hitherto been hard to track because of its semi-private nature. Who Targets Me is asking voters to sign up and become part of a nationwide project to map the phenomenon. So far over 4,000 volunteers have signed up across nearly 600 constituencies.”
…
Labour has said it will match the Conservatives on social media spending this year. Robert Blackie, a digital campaign expert who has previously advised the Liberal Democrats, has estimated spending rates on Facebook in this election could already be running at around £140,000 a week. At the last election, Labour only spent £160,000 on social media advertising compared with £1.2m by the Conservatives, according to the Electoral Commission.
…
“Labour is using an in-house system called Promote to target different adverts at different voter groups. It was trialled on Sadiq Khan’s mayoral campaign.
“It is open to local campaign teams so for example if they are vying for a seat served by Southern rail, they can target voters with our message about bringing the railways back into public ownership,” said a Labour source. He added Labour has so far tested 1,200 different iterations of Facebook adverts on voters.
The Liberal Democrats appear to have been more prolific than both of the main parties so far in producing adverts through Facebook with 44 different adverts already tracked by Who Targets Me.”
…
“However, there is yet to be any clear evidence of the kind of microtargetting of individual voters based on sophisticated psychometric profiling of Facebook users, of the kind claimed by companies like Cambridge Analytica, which advised the Leave.EU Brexit campaign.”
Bantams
In the same way that John Buchan is a long time Tory supporter, though the P&J expose of his online activities may have made his support somewhat embarrassing.
My point, however, was just that the assumptions about Leave/Remain, Yes/No, the CFP etc aren’t as simplistic as many have assumed.
There are complex arguments and counter arguments around the various constitutional issues.
Will it be “a struggle” for Robertson in Moray? I imagine so.
However, SCon need to take a significant number of former SNP votes to unseat him, and it isn’t clear that sufficient in the coastal communities have greater trust in May’s government to protect their interests.
But shocked Ed M. spent so little on social media…
RMJ1
I agree with you as feel exactly the same. Better PM May has s stocking majority to face the more extreme members of her party.
Really disappointed by the case being made by LD as seems so simplistic
Labour pushing for a federal UK
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2017/may/15/labour-ponders-federalism-in-bid-to-win-back-scottish-voters
This would have had more resonance to Scotland, Wales and the English regions had it been implemented when Labour were in power. Such a shame they only propose it now.
RAF
That position was long known (here at least).
In response to Dugdales’s (rather weirdly labelled proposal of a “new Act of Union”) Corbyn dissed that a long time ago.
However, the key proposal – that Labour would establish a UK-wide Constitutional Convention (membership etc wholly unspecified) to think about devolution in a UK context, wouldn’t even satisfy those in Cornwall (who have nothing) much less the devolved administrations of the UK.
Had this proposal “been implemented when Labour were in power” after 1997, the overwhelming English majority in the Convention would have made damn sure that the political devolution that did happen didn’t get anywhere near the Statute Book.
It would have been a counter-productive proposal in the late 1990s. It’s a bloody stupid irrelevance now.
RAF
To clarify, Labour are not “pushing for a federal UK”.
They are (rather vainly) hoping to push the whole issue into the far distant future. Saying that they would “consider” a federal UK, if their Convention came up with that concept, is meaningless verbiage.
It’s a classic example of why Labour is increasingly irrelevant in Scottish politics.
In the Govan By election 1988 NOP conducted a poll among Govan’s electors:
What do you think of the Labour party’s Scottish MPs’ performance:
Very good 7%
Good: 30%
Fairly bad: 25%
Very bad 30%.
So this malaise in Labour in Scotland has been there a long time.
Source
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GHA3nsjk0xE
(10.48 minutes in)