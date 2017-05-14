The YouGov/Sunday Times poll this morning has topline voting intention figures of CON 49%, LAB 31%, LDEM 9%, UKIP 3%. As with most other recent polls, it shows a very large Conservative lead, Labour creeping up slightly and the smaller parties being squeezed. This is the first time YouGov have shown the Lib Dems in single figures this year and the first time UKIP have been as low as 3% since early 2012.
Labour’s manifesto promises are, once again, individually popular, but overall the party’s platform is not. 65% thought a cap on rents was a good idea, 58% increasing taxes on those earning over £80,000, 49% the abolition of tuition fees, 46% the nationalisation of the National Grid, Royal Mail and railways. Asked about their policy offering overall however, by 50% to 25% people think Labour do not have a sensible plan for how they would run Britain.
By 59% to 22% people support the Conservatives’ aim of cutting net immigration to the “tens of thousands”. While a clear majority, this is substantially down from when we asked the same question in 2014 when 76% supported it. Only 25% of people thought that May would be able to hit the target, though again, it has changed significantly from 2014 when only 9% thought that Cameron could do it. By 59% to 28% people do NOT think that students should be included in the immigration target.
Finally, in the light of the CPS decisions this week there were some questions about limits on election spending. 77% of people think that there should be a spending limit at elections, and the Conservative party are perceived as being worse than the other parties at obeying the rules. 44% think the Tories often break spending rules at elections, compared to 24% for Labour, 19% for the Lib Dems, 24% for UKIP.
@Carfrew
“He was elected in 1951 however he had a lower share of the vote than Labour and only got a majority because of a total collapse to 2.5% of the Liberal Party!”
Well yes, because many peeps might still have been happy with the policies Labour delivered. Despite the challenges and problems of currency set too high initially. But nonetheless Churchill as still regarded by enough people as a peacetime leader to get elected. No surprise, if you can handle the demands of war, you can probably handle the stresses of, you know, peace. But you have to engage with the possibility it may well have been the policies.
@Carfrew
The latest data shows that on average there still is a graduate premium. However, that is on average.
https://www.timeshighereducation.com/news/landmark-study-confirms-graduate-premium-variations
I’ve been mulling over the leadership vs Policy vs narrative debate.
I think today shows the problem labour have in convincing great chunks of the electorate that their platform is credible.
2 little snippits.
An extra 10bn for NHS ICT, just plays to the magic money tee narrative and looks reactive. Whether it’s new or old money or what it just feeds the narrative.
McDonells statement at BAE. If the boss doesn’t take a 7m pay cut then no more BAE contracts. Well that’s the end of the trident replacement as BAE in Barrow is the only submarine building yard. So either he doesn’t know they are the only submarine builders or has no intention of building any new submarines.
For every good thing they try to do it seems they feed the opposition narrative.
@The Sheep
That’s looking at earnings for peeps in their forties though, who will have missed much of the zero-hour/internship thing, plus recent cuts hitting numerous careers…
I think this is the reason why labour can’t quite narrow the gap, and ultimately seem to be playing to a core
Some of these >50%, 400 Seat plus Con predictions are pretty wide of the mark in my opinion. The average over the last few weeks is 46-47 and labour have rebounded to 30-32%. Personally I still think there will be some narrowing (some Remain Con to LD or a little UKIP swing back rather than to LAB). There are too many LAB voters who will not vote CON under Any Circumstances and will just abstain. I think it will end up 44-29-12-4-3. That would lead to CON 365-375, LAB 190-210, LIB 8-10, SNP 52-55. Which is a 55-85 majority (I would say prob 70ish).
Porrohman
Sure, if Labour submit to what the press want, then they won’t suffer facile money tree attacks. But then to the peeps now in charge at Labour, and the membership, who don’t agree with the liberal policies Nulab and the press want, what’s the point of just giving into the press? Especially when polling shows specific policies to be popular.
Keeping up with the comments here could be a full time job. :) As we’ve now moved on from the state of Labour, thanks to those who replied to my posts.
Merkel ‘s CDU appears to have beaten the SD convincingly in the SD’s heartland of North Rhine – Westphalia. No sign yet of the Brexiter hoped for defeat for Merkel in the autumn national elections.
@carfrew
I don’t think it needs to be pandering to the press. It doesn’t look cohesive and planned.
BAE employ lots of people in traditional labour seats. Nothing needed to be said, it’s implied without picking on the only submarine builder in the U.K. At a time when we desperately need more hulls in the water
@Porroman
Yes, I didn’t contest the BAE thing. No doubt Labour have their issues. I’m just sticking to the particular aspect about whether to adopt media’s favoured policy to avoid negative press.
@AR55,
those figures you give of 44/29 would give Labour 185 seats, which is far more realistic than 210.
Hireton
Indeed, if the exit polls are correct, it is a big win for Merkel.
@BERNARD
That would be at the bottom end of the estimate. It really depends how well they can distribute their vote, I Think they may hold on well in London and other Cities so 29% may keep more seats than UNS would imply and could keep it above 200.
The magic money tree meme can be quite easily countered. It only exist because people are ignorant about how modern money actually works.
A currency zone with a static amount of money (no deficit) but growing productivity/wealth (more real goods and services) will obviously have deflation. More stuff to buy but no more money to buy it with means less units of money are needed to buy a unit of stuff. Therefore making a bit more money to buy the new stuff with is a good thing and an economy can run a deficit forever as long as it is growing. Also this deficit never has to be paid back because it wasn’t borrowed from anyone. We just printed more money to match the increased production and prevent deflation.
Therefore deficits are not necessarily a bad thing for a national economy like they are usually for a household economy. This is why wholesale austerity is stupid. One person’s spending is somone else’s income and vice verse. If the private sector wants to save the government must spend otherwise someone loses their income.
Labours’s biggest problem is that although their economics are based on sound principles nobody in the party seems able to convey this message. Instead we must suffer the ignorance of the “household income” analogy.
Alberto
Have you ever tried explaining that sort of stuff on the doorstep?
Sorrell,
“I think this is because of the lack of a LD resurgence. If remain/leave was the main determining factor then those who are strongly remain would go for LD as they are the party that specifically is trying to appeal to remain voters.”
I would assume that anyone who is Remain would choose to vote for the party most likely to direct events in that direction. I think everyone here believes labour will have more MPs after this next election than the libs, indeed that the SNP will have more MPs than the libs. So the question must be, is it more advantageous to get in a labour MP or a lib one. Apart from that, most people will be faced with con and lab being in the first two places last time (especially if they assume UKIPpers will switch to con). In that case, it is likely a wasted vote to vote lib.
People are asked who they plan to vote for, not who they support. The system means a tactical voter has to go labour to defeat con, far more often than go lib.
the Other Howard,
“I thinks it’s relatively simple. It appears that most people accept we are leaving and have moved on.”
Really? The conservative party has its entire campaign based upon them being the party to carry out Brexit. They do not seem to think we have moved on.
I commented above with particular direction to anthony Wells, that Yougov seem to have stopped posting polling on the’ is it right or wrong to leave the EU’ question. If they have stopped asking this question, I imagine it means they have stopped being paid to ask this question. Which suggests someone does not want to know the answer. the last answer I saw was pretty much 50/50.
Brexit has hardly started and we shall not leave the EU unless it is succesfully concluded. We are having this election because May could not get through Brexit without a 5 year mandate. She did say so. All to play for, howard.
DANNY
If they have stopped asking this question, I imagine it means they have stopped being paid to ask this question.
Or it could, of course, still be asked regularly but whoever is paying for it does not want the answers to be put in the public domain.
Pete B
Yes, I take your point but all those PPE graduate MPs and economics editors ought to understand it. So propogating myths and nonsense like Labour spent too much or we have to balance the books is at best disingenuous and more like downright deceitful. A simple “surely I don’t have to explain how money works to you” or “we both know that deficits can be a good thing” would be a start. If you are asked to explain then suddenly you have a national platform to counter the prevailing TINA narrative.
44-29-12-4-3 would give a majority of 108 and that is excluding the loss of any SNP seats.
Danny
Whether it is right or wrong to leave the EU is one thing – accepting the result and moving on is another. I voted remain, would have preferred we had stayed, but accept the result and moved on. That I believe is the majority position.
Evening All.
CARFREW.
Hello to you.
After 1947 Churchill allowed Lord Woolton to move the party into the centre ground by accepting welfare state as created by Attlee, together with mixed economy and then massive housing programme under Harold MacMillan.
Labour was clearly split after the self indulgent civil war between Gaitskell v Bevan; while Attlee refused to go until 1955 as he hated Morrison.
The 1951 GE also saw Labour piling up huge majorities in their heartland seats, but falling back in the emerging economy areas.
ALBERTO.
Hello to you; your question yesterday about the impact of policy on voting is interesting. I think voters are swayed by competence more by a list of policies, esp in unstable times.
@Porrohman
McD
J McD says polls show Labour are going to win.
Some on here claim that voters will flock to Corbyn but the polls are not showing it yet.
And all this under a heading of the You Gov poll 49/31/9/3.
I cannot see any significant shift in the polls and surely anything else is just wistful thinking.
@ Danny
They no longer ask the question because of the conspiracy to get us out of the EU.
@Pete B
“Have you ever tried explaining that sort of stuff on the doorstep?”
Lol, some of it – e.g. the idea that if the state runs a surplus it forces the private sector to run a deficit (unless money comes in externally) – is sort of the realm of Modern Monetary Theory and MMT is relatively new even for BoE and ECB. Even a Nobel Laureate like Krugman struggled with it!!
Without going into it, if you think about it Pete, finding magic money trees, easy ways of making lots of money, is a common pastime and summat individuals, businesses and governments achieve quite often. (It can go wrong too. Deregulating the banks was a magic money tree, until…)
My magic money tree is called Betfair. :-)
@Andy T
I know a few labour memebers and some honestly believe that they are heading for a majority. It’s generally people relatively new to politics.
Whoever, here in NE Somerset they are struggling for canvassers and despite forcing an election for the local Parish Council failed to find any candidates.
Chrislane1945,
“I think Lib Dems will fare worse in the GE than polls are showing with most LD voters from 2015 going to Tories.”
the yougov poll says 20% will go conservative, 10% labour, 42% lib and 24% dont know. The follow up to the dont knows asking their current leaning says that of the uncertain ones 7% of them will go tory. 22% labour, 19%lib and 52% still dont know.
What will happen to the committed lib ones if they are faced with deciding their vote on leave/remain, I dont know, we shall see. My guess is they will choose tactically as have UKIP supporters.
Re Corbyn, I see that 2015 labour voters do not supprt him as leader 2:1. However, amongst current labour supporters its about 50/50. The party support base has changed towards people who like him. Or they have changed their minds in his favour.
@Chrislane
Yep, Tories had to accept the policies to get elected. Has there ever been a time since when people didn’t favour welfare and the NHS? Clearly popular policies sufficient to triumph over Churchill and anyone frankly. They may want certain aspects of welfare reigned in, but don’t wanna ditch it. (Especially banking!!) Those in power have to enact liberal changes to these institutions without being fully upfront about it quite often. Superficially they seek to reassure.
I think beyond a certain point, Labour tend to lack a proper vision, even old Labour, about how to best go beyond the basics.
@Pete B
Well indeed, that’s one way, if you have an approach where you have some kind of advantage beyond the norm…
@ MANICBEANCOUNTER – big fan!
I hope you don’t mind if I post a link to your latest article that covers the Brexit dilemma for Labour and highlights how vulnerable they have left the traditional LAB heartlands. The LDEM hopes to gain huge chunks of Remain voters seems to be melting and LAB will probably keep most of their London seats as a result but as you highlight the big seat numbers are in the Midlands/North/Wales – who generally voted Leave and will be very confused by LAB’s Brexit message – easy pickings for CON to grab UKIP converts, ensure good turn out from their faithful voters and create abstentions in LAB voters. That’s how you get to 430+ seats!
Great article, thank you. Link to Kevin Marshall’s site here:
https://manicbeancounter.com
@ALBERTO
I am afraid you are engaged in the classic argument from a false premise. The situation you describe would not produce a deficit at all unless the government used the money it printed to purchase assets or otherwise pay for work done. At that point it would indeed have a deficit, but a bit like Japan, it would owe the money to its own people. It could still run into trouble if the people wanted their money back. It could then of course print more money but that would devalue the currency and introduce inflation making all its people poorer. It is still an other worldly situation however.
In the real world, the value of a currency is set by others. It is worth what others will give for it. A country must buy and sell on the world market if it wants to engage with the world at all. Some countries have tried to exclude the rest of the world but, unless you can produce everything you want, this has never been demonstrated to work very well. Countries can always print more money but as has been demonstrated countless times, this causes the currency to devalue and makes the holders of that currency, mainly it’s own citizens, poorer.
@Danny
“I would assume that anyone who is Remain would choose to vote for the party most likely to direct events in that direction.”
———
Well I dunno. I mean, if I were minded to vote, and to vote remain, neither of which are the case, but anyway, I don’t think I could bring myself to vote LD after the way they treated their voters.
We all know parties may have to u-turn to some extent, but there surely have to be some limits. Clearly there may be quite a few who agree. Look too in Scotland, where peeps couldn’t side with Labour any more after siding with Tories.
Similarly post Brexit Tories knew they had to massively change tack or else electoral oblivion beckoned for them too…
TW
Thanks for this . Very interesting and informative.
I just cannot see traditional Labour voters who want Brexit sticking with Labour.
I guess most will just not bother to vote at all which still leaves Labour vulnerable in marginal seats( especially as UKIP voters will largely move over to Tory).
david West,
” I voted remain, would have preferred we had stayed, but accept the result and moved on”
The problem is that it isnt an issue like most others. it is difficult for the Uk to leave/join/leave/join each time a new party takes power, wheras they can mess with tax rates as they please. It is not an issue where voters can shrug and wait for the next election.
Party support has polarised leave=conservative and remain=labour around 4:1 for each party last time I saw this polled.
A bit of a diversion, but noticing the AV referendum tag at the side there got me to wondering, what if that referendum had been won, and this election was being fought on that particular AV system, anyone have any inkling as to what sort of result the current polls would produce, how much of a difference in projected seats it would have produced?
CHRISLANE1945
I don’t dispute that competence is more important than policy on the doorstep but I think policy is more important to the activists. I think the left of the membership has collectively chosen to fight for what they believe in, even if it means certain defeat in the short term. Only time wil tell if this is self indulgent or inspired.
Ashcroft asked the question if we had all moved on from Brexit in his 40000 survey 27april to 1 May
Q.43 Which of the following statements comes closest to your view even if you don’t agree with any of them entirely?
I voted for Britain to leave the EU at the referendum and I now want Brexit to happen as soon as possible 48%
I voted for Britain to remain in the EU at the referendum, but the result to leave the EU must be honoured and we need to get on with it 25%
I voted for Britain to remain in the EU at the referendum and would still like to prevent Brexit from happening if at all possible 29%
His survey had more remainers than leavers, so bear that in mind, but the answer is half of the remain voters have moved on and the other half have not.
25% does not win first past the post elections, but it can still have an impact in heavily remain seats.
Link to Ashcroft’s data tables
http://lordashcroftpolls.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/2017_GE_Survey-Final-tables.pdf
Danny
I sympathise – but in the end one either respects a referendum result or one doesn’t. People voted in the knowledge that the government had accepted that the result would prevail. I accept that there are many who would prefer a re-run but they ain’t going to get one
Probably worth pointing out that the
“I voted for Britain to remain in the EU at the referendum and would still like to prevent Brexit from happening if at all possible”
rises to 43% in Scotland
39% in London
And
7% of them plan to vote SNP
25% Lib Dem
41% Labour
15% Tory
So I expect good news for Labour and the Lib Dems in London, and for the SNP in Scotland, with the Tories faring worse than expected in both places due to the remain impact.
Seems a bit odd in that Ashcroft poll that there was no ‘I voted for Britain to leave the EU but would now prefer Brexit to be delayed until a good deal is achieved/ no longer want it to happen’ option. May very well be a small minority but the lack of a statement that describes a position in which someone voted for Brexit with some subsequent concerns rather skews the results.