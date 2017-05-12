Yesterday I wrote about how manifesto policies don’t really have much effect on voting intentions. Today’s ComRes poll for the Daily Mirror neatly illustrates it.
The poll asked about the individual policies in Labour’s leaked manifesto and found strong support for almost all of them. Banning zero hours contracts, renationalising railways, building more council homes, keeping the pension age at 66, increasing tax on those earning over £80,000, bringing back train conductors were all backed by a majority of respondents (and most of the other policies they asked about received more support than opposition).
After all those questions on Labour’s policies ComRes went onto ask which party people thought had more realistic and well-thought through policies. After having approved of nearly all of Labour’s policies, respondents went onto say that the Tories had the more realistic and thought through, by 51% to Labour’s 31%. Asked if they would be more or less likely to vote Labour having heard about all these new policies 34% said more likely, 47% said less likely. Asked who was running the better election campaign, 42% said the Conservatives compared to 20% for Labour.
One can perhaps rationalise this as people liking Labour’s policies but not thinking they are realistic or thought-through (supporting something is, after all, not necessarily the same as thinking it’s realistic), but it does underline that what makes a party attractive or not to voters is about an awful lot more than a shopping list of policies that meet with public approval.
ComRes also asked the “like the party/like the leader” question (getting people to say if they like both the party and its leader, just one or the other, or neither). While the results don’t come as a great surprise, it nicely illustrates exactly why the Conservative campaign is focusing on their leader rather than their party and the Labour campaign really isn’t: 49% of people said they liked Theresa May, 11 points ahead of the Conservative party on 38%. In contrast only 27% of people said they liked Jeremy Corbyn compared to 46% who like Labour, a nineteen point deficit compared to his party.
Full tabs are here
The problem with this sort of poll is that it is of little or no interest what the Tory and Labour core vote think, or even what those who have made up their minds think. What is of interest is what potentially floating voters think. Unless the poll identified them, and unless there are an appreciable number of them, we’re not going to learn much.
More UKIP info and example of where it makes a difference:
looks like they are standing in Kingston and Surbiton making it a much closer CON/LDEM contest.
At 41.5% Remain and sitting on edge of London hard to predict but UKIP’s 3-4% (7.3% 2015 divided by 2 to factor in general UKIP demise) is right on the tipping point in my seat prediction.
Roughly I had that as 35% chance with no UKIP, 65% with UKIP. I’m assuming UKIP vote with no UKIP option goes 70% CON, 20% abstain, 10% LAB based on rough info we’ve seen on VI v 2015 from polls.
Betting markets have it slightly more likely to go LDEM
@ Robin
Here! Here! Robin!
I get thoroughly bored with these meaningless polls. As you say they tell us absolutely nothing about how these attitudes affect electors who are moveable. 80% of the answers in a poll like this is as useful as asking “Is the pope a catholic?”
Why oh why do the polling companies waste money like this. A poll published showing that Floating Voters and DKs who will decide the election think X could be dynamite news!
AW – why do polling companies miss this trick of making their results more eye catching?
@ ROBIN – I disagree. A CON voter who is happy with their leader will turn up and vote. A LAB voter who is not happy with their leader is more likely to abstain.
I wrote at length about this on last comments so won’t bore people further.
Anthony, so does the Comres poll show Con VI as 38% (as in ” the Conservative party on 38%”)?
Is this VI not newsworthy?
Mike N –
No, it doesn’t. If you look at the crossbreaks it would have CON 47%, LAB 31% (if people are bandying around 38% it means they’ve left in the don’t knows and won’t votes), but the sample won’t have had the likelihood to vote weights that ComRes normally apply, so even that couldn’t be taken as a proper ComRes voting intention figure.
Thanks, Anthony
@Catmanjeff – I left a question on the previous thread re: SNP-Con.
@AW – Thanks for the link. I’m sure you don’t like to criticise other pollsters, but would it be fair to say that the Q5 in the tabs (relating to the policies/leadership and whether people would be more/less likely to vote Labour), are leading questions, the results of which are both unsurprising and fairly meaningless? The option between “Jeremy Corbyn should be given a far chance at leading the country” vs “Jeremy Corbyn would be a disaster as Prime Minister” is somewhat unlikely to produce a meaningful result. BTW, I imagine there are a few people out there who would agree with both! Also, who are the 13 people in this survey who think that Corbyn is far-right?