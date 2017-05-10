The Evening Standard has a new YouGov poll of voting intentions in London, the first London poll we’ve seen since the election was called. Topline voting intention figures are CON 36%(+2), LAB 41%(+4), LDEM 14%(nc), UKIP 6%(-3). Changes are from the last YouGov London poll, conducted back in March.
Compared to the general election this represents an increase of one for the Conservatives, a decrease of three for Labour and an increase of six points for the Lib Dems. A two point swing from Lab to Con is significantly less than polls are indicating for Britain as a whole (currently around about a six point swing). This difference is mostly because the Tories are doing worse in London than elsewhere and the Liberal Democrats are doing better; Labour’s drop in support in London isn’t that different to their drop elsewhere in the country.
On a uniform swing, the Conservatives would looking at taking Ealing Central & Acton, Brentford & Isleworth, Ilford North, Hampstead & Kilburn amd Enfield North. It would be enough for the Lib Dems to reclaim Twickenham, and to put Kingston & Surbiton and Bermondsey & Old Southwark in contention.
Earlier today we also had a new Panelbase GB poll. Topline figures there are CON 48%(+1), LAB 31%(+1), LDEM 8%(-2), UKIP 5%(nc), GRN 2%(nc). Full Panelbase tabs are here
I feel compelled to say that most of the election spending malarkey is because nobody does owt for nowt anymore. In the past, I’m tempted to say in my day, volunteers volunteered and wouldn’t dream of putting in expenses claims or expecting accommodation to be paid for. We stayed with friends or other supporters and used our own transport. What is the world coming to etc. etc. rant rant ……
Still pretty dreadful for Labour, considering their GB polling is almost drawing even with GE2015.
Not much of a Lib Dem bounce either, reinforcing my suggestion that even in heavily pro-EU London, Remainers will not vote based solely on the EU, unlike many Brexit/UKIP voters.
If LibDems are up by 6% in London then it could suggest that they are doing much worse elsewhere in the country than their drop in other polls indicate.
If we are continuing a discussion on election expenses, has anyone else noticed how the snap election has been used to drive a coach and horses through election spending?
The FTPA provides for a “long campaign” of about 3.5 months , with typical spending of £35k, followed by a “short campaign” from the dissolution of Parliament, where spending can be about £15k.
It seems that with the snap election there was no such thing as a long campaign. In the old days as I recall candidates could not promote themselves as a candidate at any time without triggering election spending (hence PPC). But in Dewsbury I received two pricey leaflets and a letter from Paula Sherriff before the dissolution, two of which were delivered as addressed mail by Royal Mail. Looking at the Royal Mail website that will have cost probably £12-15k per item, plus the cost of the leaflets and mailmerged letter (at least £2k each), plus the other leaflet that may or may not have come with the pizza adverts (I suspect so). If we assume they did some Facebook advertising etc as well, the long campaign spending (if it existed) could easily have been exceeded…
However this opportunity for spending was clearly not planned by the Tories since they were much slower off the mark, with nothing promoting any candidate and just something generically strong and stable (printed on card, I mean) with a few pictures of forgettable time serving politicians from various Parties on it… In Dewsbury you might think they would have been ready for a snap election if they knew about it, so one has to conclude the announcement really was a surprise to most people in the Tory Party…
Andrew – you are right, our agent had material printed within a few days and we had a further 10 days or so to get out before the Election expenses window opened.
Slight advantage for sitting MPs re-standing and PPCs already in place.
Labour doing well in the metropolis, I think.
Still all to play for.
The message seems to be getting through, somewhat.
The Evening Standard poll is very different to the crossbreak info in other recent polls.
My estimate was that we’d see CON 43, LAB 34 – 7pts different to the ES poll for both CON and LAB (UKIP and LDEM quite close to previous crossbreak info)
Given the larger sample size and more recent polling you have to put a bit more belief in the ES poll
The recent “Theresa May is most anti-London PM since Thatcher” comments from Sadiq Khan might have given Labour a temporary boost?
I’d say this is encouraging news for Labour. I thought they could lose up to 10 more seats than 5-6 this poll would predict. Maybe Londoners equate London Labour to Sadiq Khan rather than Corbyn?
Great to see a London poll – very helpful.
I wonder if Khan could do a Boris and return after 8 years in 2024 (if he wins again) and lead Labour in 2027?
I think at this election we will see quite a few “shy labour” voters. This being due to the onslaught that Jeremy is receiving in the newspapers.
Rod Liddle has toured the country and thinks this is the case – he puts the Tories to win by only 30/35seats.
As I say, all to play for.
And a month to go…
Croy,
The Lib Dems have been up and down in various polls since the election was called, but the frequent pollsters like YouGov have them in the same range as they were for the whole of 2017 before. No-one knows which pollsters are correct in the 7-13% range they have been getting nationally. There is no real sign of them going either up or down by more than a fraction of a %
You can see the variation between regions in the latest YouGov poll (which had the Lib Dems on 11% nationally) here https://yougov.co.uk/news/categories/politics/.
14% in London just like the bigger sample today, 13% in the rest of the south, and 9-10% everywhere else. I seem to recall lower figures than that in the north in earlier You Gov polls. The metro mayor results suggest they are doing worse than that in northern urban areas where they have no chance, but maybe a little up on last time when they lost so many deposits.
You can see how different groups voted last time here https://yougov.co.uk/news/2015/06/08/general-election-2015-how-britain-really-voted/
The best comparison with now is here https://yougov.co.uk/news/2017/04/28/voter-movements-stickers-switchers-and-undecideds-/
That shows the Lib Dem up since 2015 by only 1% among C2DE voters (or perhaps not up at all), and up by 4.5% among ABC1 voters, presumably a Brexit effect. In fact there is hardly any net swing between Tory and Lib Dem since 2015 among better off voters (both up 4-6%), but a big swing to Tory among C2DE’s.
Hope that helps in your analysis of Westmorland and Lonsdale!
@ JIM JAM – Indeed!!
Sadiq Khan is very popular +35 v -44 for Corbyn according to poll info referenced here:
http://www.huffingtonpost.co.uk/entry/jeremy-corbyn-opinion-polls-sadiq-khan-london-paul-nuttall_uk_58de466fe4b0e6ac709436c2
Khan is 70-1 for next leader. I think the odds are quite long as people thinking next+1 perhaps?
Got a very glossy, well-printed and totally meaningless Tory leaflet through the door today that didn’t even mention who was standing locally.
Complete waste of everyone’s time and money tbh. But it’ll come under national campaign spending no doubt, which I guess is fair enough.
Rudyard – Shy Labour may no be the right term this time more like ambivalent Labour.
What we know is that Corbyn has inspired voters to return to the Labour Fold that had either moved to a fringe left party or abstained in the past.
We also know that has put off a large chunk of more moderate voters.
These 2 groups may cancel each out but if some of the second group jump to Cons rather than just abstain then 2 of the first group are needed just to match.
Anyone inspired by JC (short hand) will vote labour anyhow so the challenge is to increase the retention rate and/or limit the straight swap tom Cons.
Apart from Diane Abbots ‘performance’ Labour including JC have done OK so far but the onslaught is yet to come.
Expect he voting against Iraq may come in useful to counter the ‘patriotic’ attacks as being patriotic demands speaking out when you feel the Government is wrong on major issues.
@Jim Jam
re: performance I have been very impressed with the performance of Barry Gardiner and I am a bit surprised he’s not been wheeled out a bit more. I wonder if there is an underlying reason for this?
The five seats Labour is projected to lose in this poll were gains from the Tories?LibDems in 2015 – with the exception of Hampstead & Kilburn which had a new Labour MP following Glenda Jackson’s retirement. An adverse swing of 2% could quite easily be offset by a first term bonus for these new MPS so it is entirely possible that Labour could retain them all – in the same way that Tory MPs elected in marginal seats in 2010 were able to withstand the pro- Labour swing in England in 2015.
Nate Silver posited yesterday (or perhaps the day before) That where results vary from polls the discrepancy is always in the opposite to direction to what conventional wisdom dictates.
I have no idea if this is true but what do we all think is the “conventional wisdom” this time?
@Jim Jam
@Trevor Warne
I too think Sadiq Khan is a fantastic bet at 66/1 for the leadership. I find those odds inexplicable.
I have also been looking at the odds for Emily Thornberry’s seat, Islington South & Finsbury. She is hot favourite at 1/12. Lib Dems second favourites at 9/1 and the Tories at 28/1. Yet the Tories came second last time with 9,800 votes compared to the LDs who came third with 4,800.
I am aware that the LDs have traditionally come second but that is a substantial lead that the Tories have, and I can see no basis for the LDs being favoured over them by the bookies. Any LD remain-led recovery will probably actually help the Tories.
Tories in Islington S plus S Khan is one helluva 1800/1 double!!
I still think that TM will be comfortable with a majority of anything over 50 and I expect about 70 to 80. They may well do better than this if they do break through in some Labour heartlands but this may prove difficult in a single leap. There will be some close contests though and formerly safe seats will become marginals. Libs could get up to about 15 and SNP drop to 42 or 43 losing a few to everyone but mainly Con. London will be interesting if the UKIP vote goes blue making it very close in many Labour seats.
I could well be wrong of course and it may be an absolute landslide. It’s hard to get a feel for things when you’re in the middle of France.
@RMJ1
It is no easier getting a fell for it here in Swansea.
As others have said, good to get some up to date data from London. I don’t think this is in anyway a surprising poll and in part supports my view of a small LD revival at the GE which I included in my forecast. Taken together i think all the three polls we have seen since yesterday still imply a Conservative majority of around 100 seats but of course there is still almost a month to go before polling day.
@ToH
Your thoughts on likely outcomes are in line with my own, for what that is worth…
@ MILLIE – Khan is a timing issue I think. If he was an MP at the moment then I would suspect he’d be 10-1. I’m not that involved in politics normally but my guess is he’ll see out his first term as Mayor and go for a second – assuming he wins second term that put it out to 2024. He then has to win a by-election or stand in 2027 as MP candidate and only then make a play for leader.
I might have that all wrong but that was my quick thoughts.
Islington F+S was 74% Remain. I think we’re seeing “acceptance” of Brexit and a desire to ensure that where possible LAB-Remain seats stay LAB (especially where LDEM have very little chance). Tactical voters should switch from LIB to LAB in most cases. The swing seems way too high to turn that seat Blue. UKIP did get 7.6% in 2015 so if they don’t stand that helps. I think the odds seem about right.
The difficulty for an “official” Brexit position from Labour is shown here:
https://manicbeancounter.com/2016/07/
Khan can avoid the need to tow the “official” Brexit line and just stand up for London. Not so easy for national leader Corbyn.
TOH nothing changes in the campaign it is just a reverse re run of the result in 97 and 2001. I remember Hague banging on about save the pound moved nothing in the final result.
I note two other posters have mentioned a connection with Swansea: is that small place in the west of Wales skewing the statistics on this site?
Good afternoon all.
London voted very REMAIN, I think; it is more pro Labour now; due to the high number of the Labour core vote- which seems to be the ‘BAME’ electorate and the upper professional strata.
Outside of London I think Labour is falling back.to its 1935 base.