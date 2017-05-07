There are four voting intention polls this Sunday. Opinium, ORB in the Sunday Telegraph, YouGov in the Sunday Times, ICM in the Sun on Sunday. Topline voting intentions are:
YouGov: CON 47%(-1), LAB 28%(-1), LDEM 11%(+1), UKIP 6%(+1) (tabs)
ORB: CON 46%(+4), LAB 31%(nc), LDEM 9%(-1), UKIP 8%(nc) (tabs)
Opinium: CON 46%(-1), LAB 30%(nc), LDEM 9%(+1), UKIP 7%(nc) (tabs)
ICM: CON 46%(-1), LAB 28%(nc), LDEM 10%(+2), UKIP 8%(nc)
Changes are from last week for ORB and Opinium, from the midweek Times & Guardian polls for YouGov and ICM. All continue to show a robust lead for the Conservative party. Note that fieldwork for all of these was before the local election results (YouGov is conducted Thursday evening and Friday morning, but the vast bulk would have been before many results were known) so don’t expect to see any local election impact yet: it’s the sort of thing that could have an impact, in terms of parties looking doomed or successful, like a wasted vote or a foregone conclusion.
The YouGov poll is the first one since Theresa May’s midweek speech about the EU supposedly attempting to influence the election result. 51% of people said that the claim that EU officials and politicians were deliberately trying to influence the general elections were “probably true”, 24% that they were probably false. There was clear divide down party lines and by attitudes to the EU – 72% of people who voted to Leave thought it was probably true, only 35% of those who voted to Remain.
On a related topic YouGov also asked about the “exit bill” for leaving the EU. In principle, 32% of people thought it was reasonable for other EU countries to ask Britain to pay for outstanding financial liabilities like pension costs and spending agreed before we leave, 50% of people think it unreasonable. Presented with some specific costs, people were evenly split over whether a settlement of £10bn was reasonable, but 53% thought £20bn was unreasonable, 64% thought £50bn was unreasonable, 72% thought that £100bn was unreasonable. In practice I suspect it isn’t the specific figure that’s at issue (I bet if we’d offered £5bn than some people would have said that was reasonable and then rejected £10bn) – these are all figures that sound unfathomably huge – it’s the idea of having to pay to leave the EU. The key thing for the government won’t be the size of the payment, but how they manage to present it. If it’s a leaving fee, people will hate it. If they can twist it into being seen as a fee for some continuing benefit it may be more saleable – 42% of people said that Britain should be prepared to pay a financial settlement it is the only way of getting a trade deal.
UPDATE: Added the ICM poll!
That’s a bigger lead than the polls suggested.
Blair clone and EU darling Macron wins comfortably. It will be ‘steady as she goes’ for France and the EU. I suspect Le Pen will hope this is the case and think she has a bigger chance next time.
Bazinwales.
“That’s a bigger lead than the polls suggested.”
There’s a statement to strike fear into Labour HQ.
Current and historical analysis suggests result in the region of Con 50, Lab 24, LD 14,UKIP 3, SNP 4 (overall UK), others 5.
Lab support always overstated and pollsters have surely not got it right. How could Corbyn get in the region of what Milliband/Brown got? He is way short and unless something dramatically unexpected happens to Con I would be amazed if they got more than 27% – and I speak as a former Lab supporter.
LD to gain benefit of being brave in going full pelt on EU like they did with Iraq in 2005 – and I am not a LD supporter.
May is in a perfect storm – in a positive way. Weak opposition and UK in danger so we go for strong leader. In 1940 they went for Churchill although Lord Halifax was the favourite. Churchill not that popular at the time but everyone knew it had to be him.
SNP had their chance in 2014 and Sturgeon knows it. They cannot get to where they were before and have passed their high watermark. May will say no indyref before next Scottish election. They could only succeed then if there is a disastrous Brexit. A strange thing to wish for?
May the luckiest leader in a long time.
I’ve put thru my latest prediction percentage figures into the election calculus which range from con 43-45 , labour 27-29 , lib/dem 12-13 ukip 4-5 plus latest Scottish averages. The conservative majority on my figures vary from 78 to 128 . I genuinely can’t see changing my figures by much in the coming weeks and if at all probably to the detriment of labour.
@AC
“Congratulations to the French people for clearly rejecting division and tyranny.
The French probably had a good look at how Brexit has turned politics in the UK into a vile darkened mess and stuck their fingers up to it.
Well done.”
Whether it was legacy of Brexit, Trump or any other recent example of the consequences of exclusive nationalism (India, Philippines etc ), the French people have rejected it.
@rich
The far right populist march to overthrow the EU inspired by Brexit hasn’t happened.
@ANDY WILLIAMS: “I think what you will see from the next set of opinion polls is the Tories start to increase, Labour start to decline, Lib Dems to remain flat and UKIP decline.”
I think the exact opposite is just as likely. Opposition parties generally benefit from the equal coverage required of the broadcasters.
@PETE B: “The Daily Mail, sneered at in some circles is the most popular on-line newspaper”
Not primarily because of its politics, I suspect.