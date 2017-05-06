The weekly voting intention poll by Opinium has topline figures of CON 46%(-1), LAB 30%(nc), LDEM 9%(+1), UKIP 7%(nc), GRN 2%(-1). Clearly there is no significant change since last week. Fieldwork was conducted on Tuesday and Wednesday, so before the local elections. It’s perfectly possible that’ll we will see some impact from the local election results on general election voting intention, but don’t expect to see it in this weekend’s polls. Unless someone has commissioned a snap poll with fieldwork on Friday and Saturday, fieldwork will mostly have been done before votes were counted.
Full tabs are here.
Can you shed any light on the 51% tweet, it is unfair to tease.
@Anthony
“Unless someone has commissioned a snap poll with fieldwork on Friday and Saturday, fieldwork will mostly have been done before votes were counted.”
Let’s see…what are the fieldwork dates for the YG/Sunday Times poll? Friday and Saturday, no?
Scottish figures show SNP 42, LDs 5, SLAB 12 and C&U 33 (if I remember correctly).
So the question arises: do Labour supporters want a large Conservative representation from Scotland or not? Does SLAB want to hand Theresa May an additional 15 seats to secure her position yet further?
My guess is that the SNP will be asking that question fairly frequently…… What the answer will be I have no idea.
Hi Anthony,
Any thoughts on the “lingering” UKIP. 7% is over half what they polled nationally in 2015!
From the cross breaks in your YouGov polls it looks like those that have given up on UKIP have gone roughly 5-1 CON/LAB but we might still have around 2million 2015 UKIP voters that either hope to see a UKIP box to put a X in on 8June or are in the DK/DC camp.
Do you think we’ll see the 4-7% UKIP drop to 2%ish before 8June? As you’ve said we’ll have to wait until next batch of polls to see if the LEs have seen more of them quit and turn up elsewhere but curious if yourself or anyone else has an “educated guess”
If UKIP stays at say 6% right up to 8June then on the day (assuming no UKIP box to put a X in) that is probably going to be +5% CON, +1% LAB??
the scottish figures of this poll are not compatible with local election results
Not a scientific sample but all six Gloucestershire seats have a UKIP candidate in place.
@ ROGERH – thank you. I don’t suppose you or anyone else knows the latest date at which a candidate has to submit and (if it is different) the latest date at which they can withdraw?
I’d be interested in some thoughts on this.
The local results seemed to show a larger LibDem support than the opinion polls. The boring (and probably correct) answer to this is that local elections are a poor guide, and LibDems often do better there than nationally.
Here’s another idea, probably wrong, but interesting to speculate. The phenomenon of the ‘Shy Tory’ is dead – I don’t see many people being shy about voting Tory at the moment, even in the least expected regions. However, maybe the ‘Shy LibDem’ is now appearing. This would be a remainer who is ashamed to admit it in the current political climate surrounded Brexit.
Thursday 11th May @ 1600 is the deadline for nominations.
@Triguy
Mark Pack @markpack
Lib Dems local election vote share over-performance compared to national polls is its highest since 2001 #ObscurePsephology
4:05 PM – 5 May 2017
Another explanation is that the polls are simply wrong.
And for all of those experts dismissing local election results I refer you to Matt Singh’s thoughts on the eve of 2015 when he correctly predicted the polling failure and how he used local election results as one of his data points.
https://www.ncpolitics.uk/2015/05/shy-tory-factor-2015.html/8/
I’d like to see his thoughts now.
I would anticipate a modest, but not insignificant impact on VI from the locals.
Firstly the Lab poor performance was pretty much priced in and impact will be negligible.
Lib Dem vote share improvement isn’t headline grabbing, and is more than offset by going backwards on seat count. Polldrums will continue for Lib Dems – they needed a clean simple momentum story and they haven’t got it.
Con are the big winners which will motivate the troops and luke-warm supporters. Enough to give VI at least a temporary small boost on it’s own, but…..
The near wipe out of UKIP Councillors is a simple message that will get through and Con will make sure it will stick. That will lead to a further downwards lurch in UKIP VI and guess who are going to be the direct and lasting beneficiaries.
My prediction for the average results over the next week is Con +3, UKIP -3, everyone else no change.
@ CATMANJEFF – thank you.
Trigguy,
The 18% being bandied about for the Lib Dems is an “equivalent vote share” which tries to allow for the fact that many places like London and the Mets had no elections. This figure is almost always higher than the Lib Dem poll rating or the vote % in a General Election.
However the same calculation on the local elections on General Election day 2015 gave the Lib Dems 11% , 3% higher than the GE vote . If you believe in these calculations then the Lib Dems are definitely up on 2015 and it may be that Mori has them right and all the others too low… But they will not get a vote like 2010…
@Triguy
Also relevant to this discussion – a graph showing local election PNS vs GE vote share – the Lib Dems are always overstated, but not the to extent that polls are showing now
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/C_ERgBRWsAAVMIV.png
My take – we are headed for another polling disaster…
In short, once the “statement of person nominated” is published, if you are you are in.
No getting out!
@CMJ
I think in Hampstead and Kilburn in 2015 one of the candidates passed away a few days before the election but remained on the ballot paper.
He got 113 votes.
“So the question arises: do Labour supporters want a large Conservative representation from Scotland or not? Does SLAB want to hand Theresa May an additional 15 seats to secure her position yet further?”
John B: I don’t expect Labour-leaning tactical voters to back the Tories at Westminster in anywhere near the sort of numbers that might be plausible at Holyrood. Excluding of course those who still identify as Labour but are genuinely floating between those two parties.
In Westminster the SNP provide vocal opposition to Conservative policies, but their constitutional preference will never carry a majority. In Holyrood, if SNP + Green command a majority then the future of the union is in question. As has been demonstrated in recent months, this is not a theoretical exercise.
Clearly we think more about such matters than the man and woman on the street. But awareness is higher than it might otherwise have been due to the SNP’s efforts over the past two years to raise the profile of and make the distinction between the two types of election and of what Holyrood has been up to.
As for the Lib Dems, the local election results and this poll both provide yet another reason for me to believe that this general election isn’t going to produce the great revival that had seemed quite plausible.
The Lib Dems have always been the party that have excelled at local level but flattered to deceive nationally. This makes sense for a third party. By contrast I find it very hard to buy an argument that in five weeks they will become a rallying point for swathes of people opposed to Brexit as an overriding political issue, despite their popularity at local level being down on the coalition years.
The LDs will win a few seats off the Tories, but only a few given the direction of travel of that party since 2015. There really aren’t many seats that the LDs seem well placed to take off of Labour or the SNP.
@ EXILEINYORKS – agree CON +3, UKIP -3 next week
My guess is they “bottom” at 2% going into 8June but if they only post candidates in say 100 seats then it will probably be 1% on the day.
Also agree LDEM wanted/needed a “momentum story”. I’m not sure we’ll see them slip in the polls (where are LDEMs going to go?) but I think it will be a difficult task to motivate turnout on the day. The tabs on other polls usually show they still have a high level of DK and I suspect that turns into a DC (do people use that for Don’t Care/Abstain). My guess is actual % comes in 1% below polling on the day. I think they’ll lose 3-4 seats, hold 5-6, gain Cambridge and 2 Scottish seats but struggle beyond that. If UKIP pull out of LDEM target seats the challenge is 5-10% harder in swing terms. I think they’ll probably just take Bermondsey but beyond that it looks very challenging. My prediction is 8% and 9-14 seats. The grassroots tactical alliances might give them a few more seats but they’ll come from LAB – if they come at all!
@ TRIGGUY’s suggestion of a “shy/closet LibDem” is interesting. The Green/Yellow switch/tactical voter may have a role to play as well but I’m not sure which way that will +/- , I think you can make a case for voters going both ways there.
ORB poll in Sunday Telegraph
CON 46 (+4), LAB 31 (nc), LD9 (-1), UKIP 8 (nc)
The polls may have over compensated after GE15. Often when you look at weighted numbers prior to manipulation the Tory lead is much less it’s only after multiple filters are applied we see the large Con leads.
On Scotland the Tories got 22.6% in locals with low turn out – which favours the old rich Tory demographic – so likely to be around the % they will score in the GE. Prior to the locals I thought Tories in Scotland around 30% but I am now revising down to 25%
If Railings & Thresher have Torys on 38% on Thursday why are we believing polls that put them of 46% in the same period. Doesn’t it rather suggest that the polls are wrong again?
RAF……..Your 5-51pm comment on the previous thread…..brilliant. :-)
What time do we expect the yougov poll tonight?
Exiled Voter
Why do you think the LibDems will take seats, any seats, off the Tories? Given the Conservative vote share is likely to be higher than 2015, maybe much higher, that seems unlikely.
They are more likely to pick up a few from the snp, if they can concentrate their vote on their competitive Scottish seats and on the few seats where they are competitive with Labour.
@Ken
:)
Thanks for the thoughts and links. I think my big take home is that this is going to be a difficult election to predict in detail, possibly more difficult than last time. But, unlike last time, there can be little doubt about what the overall result will be.
COUPER2802
Alternatively it suggests as AW often says that esimating national GE voting figures from Loacal Election figures is not very meaningful.
Graham
The Opinium Poll shows virtually no change. The Orb Poll shows Cons sharply up and more in line with other polls.
@ EXILED VOTER – LDEM gains from CON
Most likely candidates are (swing reqd and remain vote in brackets)
Twickenham (1.6%, 66%)
Lewes (1.07%, 53%)
Bath (4.06%, 68%)
If UKIP post a candidate (sounds like they have/will in Bath but no news on the other two) then the odds of LDEM winning the seat are better as a UKIP candidate should draw some votes from CON but you have to guess that most 2015 UKIP will move to CON even if UKIP post a candidate (for tactical voting reasons if nothing else). If LDEM had done a deal with the Greens then the challenge would have been easier – grassroots tactical alliances might help (a clear run at these three in return for not contesting Bristol West (Green’s only realistic chance of a 2nd seat) would have seemed like a wise move!)
I’ve heard other seats mentioned as targets but when you look at the swing reqd, remain % and how well CON are doing in the polls they look very unlikely.
On the flip-side they’ll probably lose Carshalton, North Norfolk and Southport to CON and Richmond Park is a coin flip.
Taking London seats from Labour looks like their best chance for gains (they should also take Cambridge and 1-2 Scottish gains).
ORB has also put out their leadership polling for the Independent (fieldwork before the local elections).
http://www.orb-international.com/perch/resources/orb-the-independent-3rd-4th-may-1.pdf
Consolation for Corbyn is that Blair is viewed even more nefatively.
@TREVOR WARNE
Here’s the LibDem targets:
http://www.electionpolling.co.uk/battleground/targets/liberal-democrat
Note that Richmond was no. 88. By-elections not much of a guide, of course.
FWIW, I expect the LibDems to recover Bath.
ORB leadership poll write up says: “The problem for Jeremy Corbyn is that there is not one age, social class or region of the country where a majority of the people have a favourable view towards him.”
Well, according to their own table the 18-24 has a positive view of Corbyn. Such errors (even if it’s minor) doesn’t create much perception of reliability.
The Opinium and Orb polls give majorities of 116 and 106 respectively using Election Calculus
LASZLO
Yes i smiled at that gaff as well. Perhaps they don’t read their own polls.
ToH
Indeed. Not to mention the hash that the Independent made of it.
Still, it is more or less along the lines of other pollsters, and one’s perceptions.
(I don’t like the way in which they present their statistics in their tables for the polls they do for the Telegraph, but it is just my dislike rather than anything substantial).
@Laszlo
Just to put the Orb net favourability figures down here:
Theresa May 52/42 +10
Jeremy Corbyn 33/60 -27
Tim Farron 23/52. -29
Paul Nuttall 13/55. -42
Nicola Sturgeon 28/62. -34*
Tony Blair 21/72. -51
*I couldn’t find the Scotland only crossbreak for Sturgeon. The above figure is for all GB respondents.