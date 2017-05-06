The weekly voting intention poll by Opinium has topline figures of CON 46%(-1), LAB 30%(nc), LDEM 9%(+1), UKIP 7%(nc), GRN 2%(-1). Clearly there is no significant change since last week. Fieldwork was conducted on Tuesday and Wednesday, so before the local elections. It’s perfectly possible that’ll we will see some impact from the local election results on general election voting intention, but don’t expect to see it in this weekend’s polls. Unless someone has commissioned a snap poll with fieldwork on Friday and Saturday, fieldwork will mostly have been done before votes were counted.

Full tabs are here.