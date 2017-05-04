The weekly YouGov poll for the Times this morning has topline figures of CON 48%, LAB 29%, LDEM 10%, UKIP 5%. The decline in the Tory lead in YouGov’s polling seems to have abated, though the nineteen point lead is still smaller than the twenty-plus point leads we saw when the election was first announced.
Looking at the rest of the poll, the most interesting question there is about recall of election slogans and messages. For avid watchers of politics Theresa May’s message discipline during the campaign has become something of a running joke, with people keeping count of how many times she manages to say “strong and stable”. While this makes for boring coverage for political anoraks, its purpose is to get a message through to those ordinary voters who aren’t addicted to 24 hour news. If you keep on hammering the same message in, eventually it will sink into people.
To test this YouGov asked people to type in any slogans or messages they had heard the Conservative and Labour party say over the last couple of weeks. There was no prompting or answer options, just an empty text box. The tory line of “strong and stable” was spontaeneously recalled by 15% of people. The Tories other regular line about a “coalition of chaos” was recalled by 2% of people.
The Labour message that was most recalled was their campaign slogan of “For the many, not the few”, but only by 2% (the second most recalled phrase was their criticism that the Tories were strong against the weak, and weak against the strong, but the total recall for that was below 1%).
So that robotic message discipline does, in its own terms, “work”: people are recalling it, and therefore have a simple idea of the core Tory message at the election when they don’t have the same for Labour. Equally, it’s only 15% – just because those of us who closely follow politics are sick to the back teeth of hearing “strong and stable”, there are still lots and lots of people who don’t recall it at all.
(And while I’m here – last week the regular YouGov tracker on whether people thought it was right or wrong to vote to leave the EU showed Wrong ahead. This was an unusual result and lots of people got all het up about it on social media. I did warn people that there wasn’t a clear trend and not to get overexcited unless this week’s poll showed the same…it doesn’t. It shows 46% think it’s right to leave, 43% wrong to leave)
” Perhaps the idea is to win a ‘blank cheque’ election on a jingoistic platform, and then use that cheque to agree either a very soft Brexit or no Brexit at all.”
Presumably so. An important part of the strategy is to keep everyone guessing as to which way she is minded to jump in the end.
“I think Brexit is a real threat to the stability of the EU and I am sure they know it. Hope fully they will stop playing silly games and settle down to reasonable negotiations but I have my doubts.”
Surely the real threat to the EU is if the UK is perceived as having achieved a deal that is on a par with or better than membership of the EU? In such circumstances why would anyone want to be a member, especially in the net contributory countries?
So surely the EU side have to start from a position of crucifying us, knowing that in the end they’ll settle for maybe a short scourging instead. Getting het up and indignant about initial potential demands is just playing to the gallery.
Re the recall of slogans questions in the Yougov poll – I wonder if that reflects general interest in this election.
I know I just switch channels now when I see a politician on the news, no one at all exciting to watch, there is clearly no competition, we have entered banana republic one party state territory. No one even discussing the election at work…
I see turnout in the local elections is also looking dire..they winner here is “don’t care, no one to vote for”…
@Somerjohn
“Perhaps the idea is to win a ‘blank cheque’ election on a jingoistic platform, and then use that cheque to agree either a very soft Brexit or no Brexit at all. I’m not trying to be provocative here. I’m genuinely puzzled.”
This is what business believes is going to happen – well, a soft Brexit, anyway. They have had a lot of discreet conversations with the Government of late.
@Chris Riley
“This is what business believes is going to happen – well, a soft Brexit, anyway. They have had a lot of discreet conversations with the Government of late.”
If so, it’s a high-risk strategy. Exclusive nationalism can be almost impossible to control. Also one of the Three Brexiteers is Liam Fox who will stand four square against such an outcome (although the other two – David Davis and Boris – may well come round. I’ve never really believed in Boris as an ideological hard Brexiteer, and Davis is too much of a gentleman to adopt any kind of hardcore approach).
@Steamdrivenandy
“What we seem to forget is a point that Varoufakis makes. Our government has a democratic mandate (just), but the 27 other member states also each have a democratic mandate and in a real sense they cancel each other out. Therefore when it comes to negotiations the mandates count for little because they become irrelevant.”
Quite right. We keep thinking that the UK are the only rational actors and the EU simply exist to have things done to them. Hence the outrage when they remind us that they have their own views and priorities and what we want might not be at the top of the list.
‘The EU’ is irrelevant here. What matters is that 27 countries have to sell *our* deal to *their* electorates.
Until Leavers understand that – and understand that voters in other countries are literate, have access to the Internet, read the arrogant rubbish that our press and politicians are currently spouting AND LARGELY PREFER THE EU TO US – the chances of the UK getting anywhere with negotiations are low. The Daily Mail on its own seems intent on ensuring that any EU politician who tries to sell a good deal with the UK to their electorate will get a message back that the UK needs to be taken down a peg or two.
Imagine how we’d be reacting if the French were threatening us, and our electorate had the power to stuff them on a crucial trade deal? The chances of them getting that deal would vary from ‘very unlikely’ to ‘no way no how’.
Well, we’ve got to get our deal past the French. And the Germans. And the Spanish. And the Italians. All of them. We’ve got to get it past all of them.
@RAF
I agree it’s high risk. But they seem sure. At the moment.
@Chris Riley
“We’ve got to get it past all of them”
Utterly impossible! Which is why Yuroufakis says don’t even bother negotiating – it’s a waste of time! It’s either an off the shelf interim deal for 7 or 10 years like say Norway or it is WTO rules please “good bye” time.
I can see all parties finding the ‘kick it into the long grass for seven years’ a very appealing option.
It won’t do much harm to trade, it shifts responsibility to the next generation, it allows indignation and tempers to cool, it’s a typical EU fudge, it reduces risk on both sides, it changes little in reality.
Oh and it’ll upset the remnants of UKIP.