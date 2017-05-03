The weekly Panelbase GB poll has topline figures of CON 47%(-2), LAB 30%(+3), LDEM 10%(nc), UKIP 5%(nc), GRN 2%(-1). Changes are from a week ago. The Conservative lead is down five points from last week, but remains at a healthy seventeen points.

Polls do all seem to be agreeing that the huge Conservative lead we saw at the beginning of the campaign has faltered a bit – the difference appears to be how much it has shrunk: YouGov suggested a sharp narrowing, ICM only a tiny one, Panelbase somewhere inbetween. The best rule of thumb, as ever, remains to look at the broad trend in the polls, not read too much into any individual set of figures.

Tabs for Panelbase are here.



UPDATE: There is also a new Kantar poll. Their topline figures with changes from a week ago are CON 48%(+2), LAB 24%(nc), LDEM 11%(nc), UKIP 7%(-1). This rather upsets my earlier statement about all the polls showing a narrowing of the Tory lead! Tables are here.