YouGov’s weekly poll for the Sunday Times has topline figures of CON 44%, LAB 31%, LDEM 11%, UKIP 6%, GRN 2%, down to a thirteen point Conservative lead compared to sixteen points in the week (and twenty-point-plus leads when the election was first called). It suggests that the mid-week YouGov/Times poll was picking up the start of a trend, rather than just a blip (though given that ORB hadn’t done a recent poll and Panelbase changed methods, we haven’t really seen confirmation from other companies yet).
If the Tory lead really has fallen, the next question is why. As ever, it’s impossible to know for sure (though I will make my usual warning about assuming causality from petty campaign events – a few events like budgets, leaders speeches at conferences and so on can have an measurable impact on national polls. Calling someone a mugwump does not).
One thing that is interesting is Labour don’t knows. Looking at the entrails of the YouGov polls, it looks as if some 2015 Labour voters who were saying “don’t know” a week ago are now saying Labour. When YouGov were showing those twenty-point leads around 20-25% of people who voted Labour in 2015 were saying they didn’t know what they would do at the election, in the last couple of polls that has dropped to 11%. The other thing worth considering is whether those twenty-point leads were real at all, or just the result of temporary enthusiasm? Were Tories all cock-a-hoop and itching to take part in polls last week, Labour voters too despondent to bother? Political weighting of samples should go a long way to counter-act any such biases, but it may not do so entirely.
@VALERIE
Seems to me the Tory strategy is to keep a low profile until after the locals and the manifestos are out, and instead focus on hammering home a single message for now (‘strong and stable..’) but otherwise to deliberately let Labour make the running initially. This gives Labour the opportunity to slip up with all their myriad spending promises, yet if that doesnt happen it allows for a tightening of the polls which works to their advantage in the end because it helps avoid complacency amongst Tory voters which is probably their biggest fear. The locals are likely to show Labour being much closer to the Tories than the national polls imply and they will also use that to serve as a wakeup call to voters to not take the GE for granted. They’re well aware of voter fatigue as pointed out by the lady from Bristol so not going all-out at this stage is no harm.
However, the Tory big guns will come out in a couple of weeks at which point it will be a relentless onslaught until the vote. They will really go for Corbyn to seek to destroy any remaining belief within the electorate that he is at all suited to being PM. I’m sure they will also take full advantage of Sturgeons statement just after the GE announcement that she is prepared to take part in an anti-Tory arrangement/agreement/coalition etc after the vote. We will also see the Tories reminding those still minded to vote UKIP that the only way they will see a clear brexit being carried out is to vote for May. I think in the end we will see a bigger collapse in UKIP support than the current polls are showing.