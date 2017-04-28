I don’t think we’ve had any GB polls today (not doubt there will be the usual flurry for the Sunday papers tomorrow), but we did get a YouGov Scottish poll for the Times, their first of the campaign.
Topline voting intentions were SNP 41%, CON 28%, LAB 18%, LDEM 7%. At only 41% the SNP are lower than in the Survation and Panelbase polls last weekend, but YouGov also show the Conservatives doing significantly less well than that Panelbase poll that had them on 33%. If these figures were repeated at the general election then the Conservatives would take seven seats from the SNP, the Liberal Democrats would take two.
Voting intention on Scottish independence stands at YES 45%(+2), NO 55%(-2) (and that’s without 16 and 17 year olds, so reality might be slightly more pro). Asked about a second Indyref, YouGov asked both about the principle of it and the specific timing – on principle, 42% of Scots want a referendum in the next five years, 51% do not. Asked about specific timing, a referendum before Britain leaves the EU is marginally more popular than one afterwards: 37% would support a referendum once negotiations are complete but before Britain actually goes, 35% would support one after Brexit.
Full tabs are here.
For the above to make sense, and not be a contradiction of the previous sentence, I assume the 37% and 35% referred to are 37% and 35% of the 42% who want an Indyref in the next 5 years.
BT
Have a look at the Full Tabs.
The figures are lower than the 42% (and the 51%) of the 5-year question, because more people ‘don’t know’ their answer to the questions.
Does anyone else feel like the general election haven’t really started properly yet
Dave
You’ve missed my point. Both the 37% and the 35% want one in the next 5 years (after Brexit is the latest), so by definition they can’t be part of the 51% who don’t want a referendum in the next 5 years.
The number of don’t knows to that question isn’t really relevant.
I hope I’ve made it clearer now.
With the polling from both Wales and Scotland showing big Tory surges, what can we say about the comparative increase in their vote share in England? Could it be that the increase in England is therefore not as large as might be indicated by GB polls as a whole?
@ PANTHER
“Does anyone else feel like the general election haven’t really started properly yet”
No, it hasn’t. I suspect this election will mirror 2010, where the wind soon disappeared from the Tory sails. I still think they’ll “win”, but no significant increase. Any gains from hopeless Labour, running on their rims, will be offset by losses to Lib Dems.
Scotland and Wales worth a push from the Tories though.
Seems oddly incongruous that fewer would want an independence referendum within five years (42%), than would vote Yes in it (45%)?
Geoff,
Poll at the beginning of April showed the Tories slightly down in London, so that is offsetting big gains elsewhere. The last UGov crossbreak showed them about 1% up in London (with low accuracy)
Reiver97: “Seems oddly incongruous that fewer would want an independence referendum within five years (42%), than would vote Yes in it (45%)?”
I don’t find it so odd.
I voted Leave, and have always been a supporter of that cause. But I didn’t want a referendum last year. 1. I though it was a bad time, and Leave could not win. 2. I think there are fundamental problems with the UK election, of which only the Ponzi scheme of mass economic migration is plainly an EU issue, although we could do with being in charge of our regional aid.
The point is not whether I am any more right on my economic assessment than I was on my prediction for the referendum, but I am sure there are many Yes-voting Scots who have similar thoughts on the Referendum. If I wanted Independence, I’d say the best way is for very good trade deal between the UK and the EU making “independence” in the EU possible without setting up trade barriers with England and Wales. With the line being taken by the EU, if I were a Yes-voting Scot, I’d want to wait.
Equally, I am sure there are No-voting Scots who support a referendum either to kill of the issue, or for democratic reasons.
@jonesinbangor
“No, it hasn’t. I suspect this election will mirror 2010, where the wind soon disappeared from the Tory sails. I still think they’ll “win”, but no significant increase. Any gains from hopeless Labour, running on their rims, will be offset by losses to Lib Dems.”
Unlikely, unless the Tories really screw up the manifesto by dropping the triple lock or saying they’ll sacrifice 100 kids for every seat they win, they are going to gain in the region of 40 seats, possibly more if UKIP significantly cuts the number of seats it contests, the Lib Dems are in a nightmare position, running on Brexit when 8/9 of their MPs sit in leave majority seats, they’re going to rise from the ashes.
As for Labour, their problems are well documented.
@JOSEPH1832
While I am a Unionist, I agree with your analysis that for Scots who wish to leave their future relationship with the rUK is way more important than the EU on almost every measure.
Maybe someone can help me out. On the raw figures the SNP have lost less than 5% of their 2015 GE vote, which out to translate to a 47.5% VI. They have retained 95% but in the table retention is 77%? How does this work? Is it that the ones they have lost are being weighted up a lot for some reason? Or am I just not understanding something
In view of the fact the boundary commission report was based on data that will be out of date by the time of the 2022 election, has anyone heard of any moves to update it’s findings. I know it was originally scheduled to report in 2018 but that was to ensure it was completed for the 2020 election.
Bearing in mind we will have 5 years to do it now, is it likely that it will include the latest voter registrations. We have obvioulsy had a few, the Brexit referendum, the locals coming up and the General election in June. Seems to make sense to use the latest figures to base their decisions on.
I have even heard reports that the current bumber of M.P.’s will be kept at 650.
BT says
“I assume the 37% and 35% referred to are 37% and 35% of the 42% ”
I think we are simply at cross purposes. I understood your “37% of the 42%” to mean 15.5%, while it actually means 37% of the total, included in the 42% of the earlier question.
My “figures lower than 51% ” referred to the 48% and 49% who opposed a referendum either side of Brexit. It would have been clearer either to have not mentioned the 51%, or to have spelled it out.
