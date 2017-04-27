Some Bregrets?

27 Apr 2017

The tables for last night’s YouGov/Times poll are now up here.

The result that has got the most attention is the question on if people think Britain was right or wrong to vote to leave the EU. 43% said right, 45% said wrong. YouGov ask that question most weeks and almost invariably it shows people either think Britain made the right decision, or are evenly split. As a result, a lot of people have got rather excited about today’s figure, when they really shouldn’t.

As regular readers will know, all polls have a margin of error. I try not to fixate upon the specifics because the margin you always seen quoted (plus or minus 3% for a 1000 sample) is based on a pure random sample with no accounting for weighting or design effects. However, it is a good rough guide – polls are not precise, there is some degree of random variation from poll to poll.

So far this year YouGov have asked the right or wrong to Leave question fifteen times. On average the result has been Right 45%, Wrong 43%, a two point lead for “right”. As with all polls, it varies from week to week, so sometimes it has spat out a lead of four points, sometimes it has been neck-and-neck, and how it’s produced one finding with wrong ahead.

Looking at the figure over time I can’t really be confident in any trend. The gap is smaller than in January, but it’s not as if there’s a steady decline there, it looks more like noise:

  • Jan the average was Right 46%, Wrong 42%
  • February the average was Right 45%, Wrong 44%
  • March the average was Right 44%, Wrong 43%
  • April the average was Right 45%, Wrong 43%

My expectation is, as I’ve said before, the people will probably more towards “Bregret” to some degree, simply because Brexit will require some compromises and some people’s high hopes will be disappointed. However, there’s scant sign of it yet and people’s opinions are often much harder to shift than you’d think.

As ever, YouGov will ask the same question next week, and the week after than and so on. If that too shows people think it’s wrong to leave (and other polls start showing the same thing too) then we can start taking about a cross-over in opinion. As things stand, I really wouldn’t get too excited/worried yet.


64 Responses to “Some Bregrets?”

1 2
  1. sam

    @RMJ1

    Yes, l know. The point made by Ailsa Henderson (I take it you are referring to my third post) may be relevant, though I do not think there is a strong likelihood that the UK will walk away from a deal as has been threatened. The Bregrets, if any, willwait on the outcomes.

    April 27th, 2017 at 6:48 pm
  2. Peter Cairns (SNP)

    JOSEPH1832,

    “£50bn at least to be promised.”
    For which we will still benefit from participation in these programmes or investments.

    “We promise to help them with defence and security.”
    because it’s mutually beneficial regardless of a trade deal.

    “EU citizens in UK don’t just get to stay and work freely, but can leave for decades, come back, can’t be kicked out if they commit crime, get better rights to bring a spouse into the country as actual citizens.”

    They want there citizens to have the same rights as they have now and will give ours the same. They are willing to lock up our criminals too, and the current rules do allow us to deport EU citizens after prison if they committed a serious offence. As to better rights than “Actuall” Citizens, they would have no problem with us giving our citizens the same right as there’s. If we want to allow someone to bring over their elderly Indian Parents like German one’s we are free too!

    “ECJ to have jurisdiction in UK (does any treaty give a foreign country’s court that power??”

    Only with regards to our relations with the EU, as there will need to be some arbiter and if not the ECJ it we would need to create one. We might want to, but from their perspective, why reinvent the wheel!

    “EU Parliament says they will veto only deal if we dare talk trade to anyone else – and wants us to maintain the common fisheries policy!”

    They want their Parliament to have the same power of Veto on the deal as ours, although May doesn’t seem at all keen on that kind of power resting with Parliament rather than her.

    In addition as we are a member of the EU till we leave they want us to abide by the rules until them and that means only the EU makes trade deals till then.

    Just because they want the CFP to continue doesn’t mean we need too, it’s just what they would prefer. Given the nature of fishing we will probably need some kind of deal with the fishing nations around us, unless we want another Cod War.

    You may not agree or like their objectives but it’s hard to see them as anything other than them wanting a smooth transition that looks after their interests and sorts out the disengagement from the EU before establishing a new relationship.

    Overall your comments kind of confirm my original post; some people see any EU proposal in a negative and adversarial way as if it was a challenge or agressive act.

    Peter.

    April 27th, 2017 at 6:49 pm
  3. Pete B

    AW
    Thanks again.

    April 27th, 2017 at 6:51 pm
  4. joseph1832

    @PeterCairns:

    I am curious. Let us suppose that Scotland gets its referendum and votes for independence.

    If the rUK works out its ideal position, and presents everything as redlines, then presents Scotland with its share of the bill for HS2, will you find that reasonable?

    Do you think you would find it friendly if we didn’t give you a free hand to sort out your relationship with the rest of the world as best as possible? You’d expect us to help you get the benefit of any arrangements made as the UK?

    I would rather hope we’d be in the business of working out what sort of relationship we’d like to have given that we’d be different countries. I’d want us to invite suggestions on fair methodologies for dividing the national debt and civil service pension liabilities – and I’d be disgusted if we wanted to kick things off with a dikat.

    I really doubt if you’d want rUK to behave like the EU.

    I’m sure you’d want Sturgeon to put forward a vision of future friendship, and a reminder of what would be lost if we don’t have a friendly agreement. Or would you think talking about what rUK stood to lose would amount to a threat?

    April 27th, 2017 at 7:34 pm
  5. couper2802

    @Joseph1832

    I agree with you if Scotland votes for independence we’d expect friendly negotiations with WM. I a pretty sure May would sabre rattle but it would not be in anyone’s interests not to reach a reasonable deal. The independence proposition is always going to rest to some extent on rUK being reasonable post independence.

    I think the EU will make a reasonable deal because it will effect EU badly if the UK economy slumps. And it doesn’t make sense for the EU not to maintain friendly relationship with the UK on issues of security & defence as these need close co-operation. UK could be for example like Switzerland out of the single market, customs union – but seem to manage well & very good relationship with rest of EU.

    April 27th, 2017 at 8:19 pm
  6. Peter Cairns (SNP)

    JOSEPH1832,

    “If the rUK works out its ideal position, and presents everything as redlines, then presents Scotland with its share of the bill for HS2, will you find that reasonable?”

    It’s perfectly reasonable, to lay out your position and then we negotiate. I have no problem with that position as a starting point and don’t see it as threatening.

    As to HS2, it kind of depends on if it’s phase 1 or 2. If it’s the bit to Manchester which doesn’t involve us you’d have a hard sell. If it’s phase 2 that joins to Scotland, we’d be up for paying for our bit and some sort of joint funding of the Midlands to Scotland bit because it works for us both.

    Peter.

    April 27th, 2017 at 8:31 pm
  7. Panther

    Any polls due out tonight?

    April 27th, 2017 at 9:47 pm
  8. steamdrivenandy

    @Bardin1

    If some of the medium sized beasts of the LibDems get back into Parliament at this GE and Farron hasn’t been seen to have the impact required there may be alternative leaders available who can gain traction.

    I agree with others though that the baiting of Farron over his personal religious beliefs is totally unacceptable.

    April 27th, 2017 at 9:52 pm
  9. wolf

    Does anyone believe HS2 is real?

    April 27th, 2017 at 9:53 pm
  10. steamdrivenandy

    @PC
    HS2
    Phase 1 will speed all trains between Birmingham and London that use HS2 tracks. That will include those from Scotland on the West Coast Main Line. It won’t be a lot of time saved but it will be some. The Phase where Crewe is connected (?Phase 1b) will give even better time savings to Scotland.

    Come Phase 2 then WCML trains from Scotland will gain access to HS2 lines just north of Manchester and ECML trains at near York. They’ll then blast down both bits of line to London, saving a lot of time.

    Of course if Scotland can make up it’s mind about how they want to connect to HS from either/or Glasgow/Edinburgh then we can get on and plan the rest of the HS route north of Manc and Leeds.

    April 27th, 2017 at 10:02 pm
  11. northernruralmodeoman

    HS2

    Will be out of date before it’s finished. Driverless flying drone cars.. can’t wait! Take you to where ever you want to go while you have a snooze,,, so civilised.

    April 27th, 2017 at 10:06 pm
  12. northernruralmodeoman

    NW Durham has just become close….

    April 27th, 2017 at 10:14 pm
  13. Pete B

    NORTHERNRURALMODEOMAN
    Presumably one can use those flying drone cars while drunk?

    April 27th, 2017 at 10:51 pm
  14. RAF

    No polls tonight, it seems.

    There were some polls today, for the French Presidential Election. Both show Macron 21% ahead of Le Pen. One week to go.

    April 27th, 2017 at 10:57 pm
1 2

