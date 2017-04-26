The Standard released their first Ipsos MORI poll of the campaign today. Topline figures with changes from MORI’s last pre-campaign poll are CON 49%(+6), LAB 26%(-4), LDEM 13%(nc), UKIP 4%(-2). Like other companies there is a obvious shift towards the Conservatives and a drop for UKIP, though MORI tended to show significantly lower UKIP support than other companies to begin with, meaning there wasn’t far to fall. It seems almost redundant now to reel off the list of the records broken, but for the record it’s the biggest Tory lead MORI have shown since 2008.
Theresa May’s lead on who would make the most capable Prime Minister is now 61% to Corbyn’s 23%, the highest MORI have recorded since they began asking the question in 1979 (Thatcher hit 48% against Foot, Blair 52% against Hague).
For methodology geeks, note that Ipsos MORI are the only company still doing their voting intention polls by telephone… and that it does not presently appear to be making much difference.
Panelbase also put out their first campaign poll today. Topline figures there are very much in line with other companies, with topline figures of CON 49%, LAB 27%, LD 10%, UKIP 5%. Tabs are here
Finally, there was bit of a social media fuss over graphic from Clive Lewis’s campaign earlier on this morning, which originally claimed to show an ICM constituency poll for Norwich South (since corrected). Alas, this was not the case: ICM have not done a Norwich South poll.
In fact it was based upon a poll of all Labour seats ICM did for a group called Represent Us, back in January. The figures on Lewis’s graphic are a projection of what the situation might be in Norwich South given the swing amongst Remain and Leave voters in ICM’s poll (though given the unusual politics of Norwich South, with the Greens narrowly ahead of the Lib Dems, I have doubts about whether that’s a useful approach in this specific seat). But really – don’t mistake it for a poll of Norwich South, it isn’t one. Time will tell whether we see any actual constituency polls at this election.
Millie
IIRC Labour MPs who voted against the Iraqi war did not get any credit for doing so in the subsequent GE, based on pattern of seat losses.
I suspect local attempts to dissociate from Corbyn will have similarly minimal effect. I wonder how many of Woodcock’s constituents know he has a long and consistent record of dissing Corbyn?
Perhaps it’s a case where it really matters how many doors candidates knock on and how good they are at persuading voters to give them a hearing?
Millie,
Well, Hard Brexit sound bad and Soft Brexit sounds good… Doesn’t really matter if people understand it.
But the Lib Dems will campaign to stay in the Single Market, especially now Labour have made it clear they will not.
But in a world where over 50% of people think Theresa May is competent despite her general record of failure (according to the targets she set herself) as Home Secretary, convincing teh electorate of anything will obviously be a hard ask.
What you say is essentially what Labour have just said, and means nothing. The Lib Dems will get nowhere with that line, but have the distinctive positions of Single Market membership (ie accepting Freedom of Movement because it leads top prosperity for the country as a whole), and offering another referendum.
No-one in the Lib Dems thinks that the majority of people currently agree with them, but a lot more than 10 % do…
@MARKW
A lot will depend on the ‘lessons’ from this election and how members of the ‘selectorate’ respond. If you listen to what voters are saying – in particular ex-Labour voters – then its clear both Corbyn his style and mix of policies are unelectable. My experience of momentum members makes me conclude they will not be persuaded by this and will continue on the same path regardless.
Therefore, if he goes immediately his section of the PLP are likely to struggle to get a sufficient number and the moderates will regain control of the leadership. However, if he somehow stays on the ballot or one of his close allies gets on it then the momentum vote will come into play in the party election and given past experience will win. This, in my mind will split the party. Candy is right about the difficulties of setting up a new party etc – but many may feel that route is shorter than staying within the current party structure.
Scottish Exceptionalism
The SNP has called for a referendum on independence on the basis of the pro-remain scottish geographical result in the Brexit referendum. However,cross breaks in the mori poll show:
a. That Scotland is not the most pro-remain region of the Uk. Judging it on the difference between remain and leave the most pro remain area was London (14% to 20% );
b.Social class was almost more important than geographical region (ABC1 difference remain to leave 13% to scotland 14%);
c.Age (18-34) is massively more important than geographical region.
(male -44;female 37 pro remain difference)
d. Geographical region is therefore an artificial construct in this debate. On the cross breaks it is ABC1 males from London who ought to be having a referendum
e. Further if the situation were reversed and the UK now remained in the EU on the scottish geographical model all but London and Yorkshire of the English regions had the same or greater difference between remain and leave except in the opposite direction. Presumably on the SNP model all those regions should hold independence votes if the UK government decided to stay;
f. Indeed Wales vote prediction on remain or leave is the mirror image of Scotland.Presumably if there is no hard Brexit wales should have a referendum to leave the UK.
The conclusion i draw from this is that the call for a scottish referendum on the back of the brexit vote is artificial. Across the UK as a whole other factors such as age and class are more relevant than geographical region.Indeed if geographical region and a 14% disparity were the key factor almost every other region of the UK could seek to leave a UK which had decided not to bother with Brexit.
Catmanjeff,
“Campaigning not on the basis a series of polices, but on the personal characteristics of people, and using this this to say ‘give me more power’ is not how I see a representative democracy working.”
Traditionally, it was exactly about personal characteristics, but rather those of the MP…
@s thomas
you’re missing the key point that Scotland is not a region but a country with its own democratically elected parliament
Bardini
I thought you lost the referendum. On that Criteria so is wales. Scotland voted to remain part of the UK and the people resident in scotland took part in the referendum as citizens of the UK. Scotland as a country had no “locus” in the brexit referendum. it is just a convenient way of measuring results or making political points
Candy,
“But I guess all those who regularly denigrate govts as being unrepresentative because they haven’t won the majority of the popular vote will be happy :-)”
Not at all – “The Tories haven’t won a majority of the electorate’s vote! So it’s unrepresentative. Most people CLEARLY oppose the Tories…”
The LibDems need to rack up votes in the South West and their old Scottish seats. But their Remain stance is unlikely to help in either place.
1. The South West is not a hotbed of staunch Remainers.
2. In their Scottish seats, they are up against the SNP, who don’t even have to pay lip service to accepting the referendum.
If they are having a small increase, they are liable to racking up votes in places of minimal consequence to the Tories. Sure, Bath and Twickenham and a few more, but there need to big changes in the polls.