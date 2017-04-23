Panelbase and Survation Scottish polls

23 Apr 2017

There are two Scottish polls in Sunday’s newspapers – Panelbase for the Sunday Times and Survation for the Sunday Post. Voting intention figures, with changes since the general election in 2015, are below:

Panelbase/S Times – SNP 44%(-6), CON 33%(+18), LAB 13%(-11), LDEM 5%(-3)
Survation/S Post – SNP 43%(-7), CON 28%(+13), LAB 18%(-6), LDEM 9%(+1)

The two polls have very similar shares for the SNP – still showing a large lead, but not at the heights they enjoyed in the 2015 election. Both polls show a major increase in Conservative support, putting them in clear second place (though the scale of that increase differs). Both show Labour sharply down, though against the scale differs – Survation have Labour losing a quarter of their support since 2015, Panelbase almost half of it.

The polls appear to be continuing a trend we saw at the Scottish Parliament election last year – the Conservatives gradually taking over the mantle of being the main opposition party to the SNP. My own best guess of what is going on is that we’re seeing Scottish politics increasingly become something where the main cleavege is Independence vs Unionism (rather than the normal economic and class cleavages that have dominated British politics), with the SNP and the Conservatives the main flagbearers of the two sides.

Anyway, that aside, what would these sorts of figures mean in terms of seats at the general election? The Survation poll would represent a 10 point swing from SNP to Conservative, the Panelbase poll a 12 point swing. Looking down the SNP defence list, these would see the Conservatives take 7 to 9 seats from the SNP: Berwickshire, Renfrewshire East, Dumfries & Galloway, Aberdeenshire West, Aberdeen South, Perth & Perthshire North, Moray – perhaps East Lothian & Edinburgh South West. On the Panelbase poll the Tories would also take Edinburgh South from Labour.

Of course that’s just a uniform swing. In reality the vote won’t be so evenly spread – for example, in his write up for the Sunday Times John Curtice notes how the Conservative increase in support is almost static amongst Scottish Remain voters, it’s concentrated almost entirely among those who voted for Brexit, so we may see a larger swing in more Brexity areas (all of Scotland voted Remain of course, but there are larger Brexit minorities in places like the Borders and the North East than in highly Remain places like Edinburgh). It will also be interesting to see if there is an across the board increase for the Tories, or if in practice Unionist voters are willing to vote tactically for the most viable Unionist candidate in their area.


Filed under: Scotland
3 Comments »

3 Responses to “Panelbase and Survation Scottish polls”

  1. profhoward

    “My own best guess of what is going on is that we’re seeing Scottish politics increasingly become something where the main cleavege is Independence vs Unionism (rather than the normal economic and class cleavages that have dominated British politics), with the SNP and the Conservatives the main flagbearers of the two sides”

    AW: this can explain the shift from Lab to Con but this surely cannot explain the drop in SNP support? The drop in SNP support seems a very new thing, but striking that both polls here show it happening.

    April 23rd, 2017 at 9:26 am
  2. Observer

    Hard to believe the LibDem vote could be down from 2015. The Survation poll therefore rings truer for me

    April 23rd, 2017 at 9:29 am
  3. Observer

    Drop in SNP support partly Brexiteers but perhaps also Scottish Brendas who are just fed up with change and uncertainty. Differential turnout could be a story

    April 23rd, 2017 at 9:34 am

Leave a Reply

NB: Before commenting please make sure you are familiar with the Comments Policy. UKPollingReport is a site for non-partisan discussion of polls.

You are not currently logged into UKPollingReport. Registration is not compulsory, but is strongly encouraged. Either login here, or register here (commenters who have previously registered on the Constituency Guide section of the site *should* be able to use their existing login)

«

Basic GB swingometer

Provisional boundaries swingometer

Graphical swingometer

Advanced swingometer


Latest Voting Intention

18 Apr4625 11 8Con +21
17 Apr4426 12 11Con +18
13 Apr3829 7 14Con +9
13 Apr4625 11 9Con +21
13 Apr4423 12 10Con +21
6 Apr4225 11 11Con +17
2 Apr4325 11 11Con +18
27 Mar4325 11 10Con +18
21 Mar4125 11 12Con +16
19 Mar4526 9 10Con +19
17 Mar4225 12 10Con +17
17 Mar4128 8 13Con +13
15 Mar4128 7 12Con +13
14 Mar4427 10 9Con +17
14 Mar4330 13 6Con +13
9 Mar4425 10 11Con +19
5 Mar4428 8 11Con +16
28 Feb4225 11 12Con +17
22 Feb4125 11 13Con +16
19 Feb4426 8 13Con +18
16 Feb4027 8 14Con +13
14 Feb4029 13 9Con +11
13 Feb4024 11 15Con +16
10 Feb4126 11 11Con +15
6 Feb4024 11 14Con +16

...More



Poll Graphs

 

All

YouGov

ICM

Populus

Ipsos MORI

ComRes


European Polls

EU Referendum

European Elections


Scottish Polls

 

2015 Voting Intention

Historical Voting Intention

Independence

2014 Referendum


London Polls

 

Mayoral Voting Intention 2012

Mayoral Voting Intention 2008

Historical Polling

AV Referendum 2011

2005-2010

2001-2005

 

1997-2001

 

1992-1997

 

1987-1992

 

1983-1987

 

1979-1983

1974-1979

1970-1974

Messagespace