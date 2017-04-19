The Times’s first YouGov poll since the election was called has topline figures of CON 48%(+4), LAB 24%(+1), LDEM 12%(nc), UKIP 7%(-3). The Conservative lead of twenty-four points is the highest they’ve recorded from YouGov since way back in 2008. In terms of a starting position for an election campaign this is a huge gap – to put it in context, when the 1997 election was called, polls in the first week put Labour between 21 and 29 points ahead of the Tories. The Tory lead now isn’t as large as Blair’s huge Labour lead then… but you can see we’re in the same sort of territory.
More interesting to me is that UKIP score – the lowest YouGov have shown since 2013. This echoes the ICM flash poll yesterday, which also also had UKIP dropping sharply to a record low. While I’d still like to see it repeated in other polls before assuming too much, it looks distinctly as if an actual election being called has led to some people who were saying they would have voted UKIP switching to the Tories. Perhaps it’s the sudden difference between a theoretical election that could be three years away, and thinking about what they might do in an election just seven weeks away.
Whether voting tactically is of any value depends heavily on the candidates and past results in particular constituencies. It also needs large numbers of people to do it. It is more effective in by-elections when who runs the country does not need to be considered. Therefore anyone seriously considering voting tactically needs to be capable of making their own mind up, not following some ‘national plan’.
Tactical voting (ie voting for some candidate not your natural first preference in order to prevent the election of some third candidate) is of limited value. Not much use in most safe seats, as it needs the combined votes of the second and third parties to be greater than that of the first party, and an organised switch from third to second. In closer run constituencies, it can reduce a real chance of your first choice candidate being elected.
My advice is to vote as I believe most people actually do vote now. Do not vote for the party you do not want in at any price, then vote to keep out the one you would rather didn’t get in, etc.
Low turnouts indicate that people are not anxious to vote in positive support of parties.
I believe many people voted UKIP in 2015 with no real hope of many UKIP MPs, but simply to make sure that the general thrust of UKIP ideas was well represented in the popular vote, perhaps seeking to ensure an EU referendum. That was a form of tactical voting, but not one that prevented the election of candidates those voters did not want. If that is right, in 2017 the UKIP vote will go down, but whether Conservative or Labour or did not vote will go up is I think anyone’s guess.
An extreme form of tactical voting would be in Scotland to vote SNP to get an independence referendum, with the intention of voting in that to remain in the UK, with the possible spin-off of greater powers for the Scottiish parliament, when you could vote for some other party to actually run the country.
I would really like all parties to set out their proposals for reforming the House of Lords. Perhaps Gina Miller with her well known love of Democracy could crowdfund a movement.
Gray: “I’d also ask whether if building an entirely new system is deemed necessary for capacity purposes (I’ll go ahead and stipulate that it is for a moment) whether being able to run the system at a top speed of 125-140 MPH versus “something faster” wouldn’t save quite a bit ”
First, I’m not a rail expert, though I’ve picked up a bit from those who are, thanks to my involvement in a station-reopening campaign group.
However, here in the UK where many lines are operating to capacity, there is a need for more capacity. And new lines do look like the most effective way of doing that, since the cost of upgrading existing lines is huge (from memory, it cost £10bn and huge disruption to upgrade the West Coast main line, to not all that much apparent effect) and you don’t get the benefits of separating high- and low-speed traffic. Whether that capacity needs to be true high speed, or as you suggest, 140mph will do, is a different question. I haven’t seen numbers on how much would be saved, but my instinct is that if you’re going to do the job, you might as well do it properly.
“Charity should begin at home – and we should be helping our own people to have decent housing and an acceptable standard of living instead of wasting cash on dubious third world governments.”
No according to Jesus! Anyone in need is your neighbour. Charity beings at home is a slogan that tends to be used by people who like to think they are moral but find generosity difficult, so they find themselves a loophole.
“It’s this pompous, moralistic, internationalist attitude that has driven many people into the hands of extreme factions of both left and right.”
There is nothing pompous or moralistic in needs driven resource allocation, it’s how the NHS works, we treat people on the basis of clinical need regardless of who they are or if they can afford it.
As to driving people into the hands of extreme factions, you seem to be suggesting that if we are generous and compassionate people will turn to leaders who aren’t so we should prevent that by being like them, and not being generous or compassionate.
Like Charity beings at home that’s just another excuse to spend money on ourselves rather than others.
I like most here, not just those on the right have no problem with spending more on the poor at home, finding the money from elsewhere or indeed raising more, but as to taking it from people demonstrably worse off elsewhere because of some notion of proximity outweighing need, that’s just a lame excuse!
If we can’t return to hereditary peers, I’d support some sort of PR system for the HoL, and at the same time write some of the famous conventions about what they’re allowed to block or not into the Act which sets it up.
PeteB,
” I’d support some sort of PR system for the HoL”
Or the Scottish model of a smaller single PR chamber where you can only Govern alone if you have the support of more than half of voters.
If most back you a second chamber has no need to block you, as long as what you do is constitutional, and if you don’t have a majority of the public and elected members, the other Parties can block you.
HoL
As I’ve suggested before: Regional party lists. Elected in 3rds every 5 years separately from HoC (at same time as local elections). Single 15 year term.
Current Parliament Act rules apply.
Might possibly modify to include provision for appointment (by committee) of no more than 10%, to allow for crossbencher specialists.
In his blog, Prof. Scully of Cardiff university has talked about a ‘dramatic’ exclusive Welsh poll due to be published on Monday. Given the swing, he believes Labour are set to lose: Bridgend, Wrexham, Clwyd South, Delyn, Alyn & Deeside, Newport West, Newport East, Cardiff West, Cardiff South & Penarth to Conservatives and Ynys Mon to Plaid Cymru.
Essentially, Labour are on course to lose the popular vote to the Tories in Wales for the first time since 1922.
@Peter Cairns at 5.33 pm
@Robin at 6.13 pm
HoL proposals sound good, as long as at least 10% secured for crossbencher specialists, except that party lists give too much say to party henchmen and not enough to the voters’ own judgement.
Wow! Some of those have quite hefty majorities.