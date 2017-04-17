YouGov/Times: CON 44, LAB 23, LDEM 12, UKIP 10

17 Apr 2017

Just to follow up on the voting intention polls yesterday, there was also a new YouGov poll in this morning’s Times. Topline figures were CON 44%, LAB 23%, LDEM 12%, UKIP 10%. The twenty-one point lead is the same as the weekend’s ComRes poll and the largest YouGov have given the Tories in government (it also equals the highest the Lib Dems have hit since the election).

Full tabs are here.


Filed under: Voting Intention, YouGov
17 Comments »

17 Responses to “YouGov/Times: CON 44, LAB 23, LDEM 12, UKIP 10”

  1. Kester Leek

    Is this the lowest Labour have polled in opposition?

    Correct me if I’m wrong, as I might well be (doing this from memory).

    April 17th, 2017 at 9:04 pm
  2. oldnat

    Kester Leek

    Labour are in opposition? Doesn’t seem much like it.

    April 17th, 2017 at 9:07 pm
  3. Adam Kennedy

    Two 21 point leads in a week, from different pollsters. Starting to look more than a blip

    April 17th, 2017 at 9:08 pm
  4. Mossy

    I detect the emergence of a pattern. Purely my own theory but if Brexit is having any effect (and why wouldn’t it?) then leavers may feel that the Government is doing well in carrying out their mandate whilst remainers may regard the LDs as their best allies.
    I’m afraid that Labour are getting increasingly squeezed. They don’t adequately represent either of those two constituencies and might be becoming increasingly irrelevant, as are UKIP whose raison d’etre has been delivered on.

    April 17th, 2017 at 9:09 pm
  5. Rudyard

    Tragically, Labour are not being listened to.

    The country has turned away.

    It doesn’t want to know.

    April 17th, 2017 at 9:12 pm
  6. Peter Cairns (SNP)

    With polling like this I wouldn’t be surprised if Corbyn turns out to be the baddie in Broadchurch!

    Peter.

    April 17th, 2017 at 9:14 pm
  7. Barbazenzero

    The ORB tables from their poll for the Torygraph are now available via their ORB DAILY TELEGRAPH POLL APRIL 2017 – PUBLIC APPROVAL FOR BREXIT PROCESS INCREASES IN WAKE OF ARTICLE 50 BUT FOCUS ON IMMIGRATION FALLS.

    As mentioned on the previous thread, the 54.7% approval is not for Brexit but for the Q: Do you approve or disapprove of the way in which the Government is handling the Brexit negotiations?

    Unsurprisingly, the tiny Scottish cross-break shows 36.9% approval.

    April 17th, 2017 at 9:17 pm
  8. oldnat

    Rudyard

    In 2015, Tom Harris (ex-Lab MP) said that in Scotland “No one is listening to us any more”.

    He was right, of course. If nothing worth while is being said, why should anyone listen?

    Seems like the same thing is now happening in England – but unless the Greens or LDs can step up to the plate, it looks like you are destined for Tory hegemony for some time to come.

    April 17th, 2017 at 9:20 pm
  9. oldnat

    Barbazenzero

    Thanks for the link.

    I noted the summary –

    Public approval of Brexit negotiations up 18% since November • Public confidence that we can actually reduce immigration has fallen • Free trade seen as priority over immigration control for the first time since November

    So it may be that the increased support for the negotiations is because some have come to recognise that the UK Government may be moving away from the xenophobic to the practical?

    April 17th, 2017 at 9:25 pm
  10. Graham

    Labour also hit 23% with Audience Selection in the 1983 campaign!

    April 17th, 2017 at 9:41 pm
  11. Barbazenzero

    OLDNAT
    So it may be that the increased support for the negotiations is because some have come to recognise that the UK Government may be moving away from the xenophobic to the practical?

    Let’s hope so!

    The Scottish cross-break is of course tiny, but I doubt it is wildly wrong on the p3 question:

    I think the Prime Minister will get the right deal for Britain in the Brexit negotiations

    GB: Agree 40.8% Disagree 35.0%
    Scotland: Agree 26.7% Disagree 52.1%

    April 17th, 2017 at 9:41 pm
  12. andrew111

    Oldnat,

    Can you confirm those Scottish cross-breaks look suspiciously good for the Lib Dems at 10%? (almost the same as Labour and twice the Green vote). That might have pushed them from 11 to 12% overall? (That is to establish relevance on a non-tartan thread!)

    April 17th, 2017 at 9:45 pm
  13. Alec

    Well, there really were plenty of warnings, but what else is there to say?

    Abbot doing her slightly loopy best by suggesting Labour would be under 10% if it wasn’t for Corbyn.

    Daft, and getting dafter. Such a shame, and nothing but contempt for the man’s arrogance.

    April 17th, 2017 at 9:51 pm
  14. Graham

    If Labour is not prepared to act to save itself, it certainly does not deserve to be entrusted with office and the responsibilities associated with it.

    April 17th, 2017 at 9:56 pm
  15. Peter Cairns (SNP)

    Turns out it wasn’t Corbyn after all.
    So he’s not to blame for everything then!!!!

    Peter.

    April 17th, 2017 at 10:02 pm
  16. oldnat

    Andrew111
    Do you mean the YG crossbreak showing the LDs on 10%?

    That puts them much the same as rUK from Wales/English Midlands northwards. (also establishing relevance).

    While we all know that small non demographically balanced samples are, at best, indicative, it wouldn’t surprise me if the response to the family cap and rape clause had moved some opinion away from SCon to SLD among the more civilised part of the Unionist community.

    It certainly seems to be an issue that has energised many here compared with rUK.

    http://petitionmap.unboxedconsulting.com/?petition=195077

    April 17th, 2017 at 10:03 pm
  17. oldnat

    Andrew111

    If the Family Cap has had an effect on VI in Scotland, it is notable that Kez was very supportive of Alison Thewliss’s campaign – but stayed very much in the background.

    An odd tactic, but one which might help to explain why the SLDs (and SGP outwith Westminster polls) may gain more votes than the remnants of SLab.

    April 17th, 2017 at 10:10 pm

Leave a Reply

NB: Before commenting please make sure you are familiar with the Comments Policy. UKPollingReport is a site for non-partisan discussion of polls.

You are not currently logged into UKPollingReport. Registration is not compulsory, but is strongly encouraged. Either login here, or register here (commenters who have previously registered on the Constituency Guide section of the site *should* be able to use their existing login)

«

Basic GB swingometer

Provisional boundaries swingometer

Graphical swingometer

Advanced swingometer


Latest Voting Intention

2 Apr4325 11 11Con +18
27 Mar4325 11 10Con +18
21 Mar4125 11 12Con +16
19 Mar4526 9 10Con +19
17 Mar4225 12 10Con +17
17 Mar4128 8 13Con +13
15 Mar4128 7 12Con +13
14 Mar4427 10 9Con +17
14 Mar4330 13 6Con +13
9 Mar4425 10 11Con +19
5 Mar4428 8 11Con +16
28 Feb4225 11 12Con +17
22 Feb4125 11 13Con +16
19 Feb4426 8 13Con +18
16 Feb4027 8 14Con +13
14 Feb4029 13 9Con +11
13 Feb4024 11 15Con +16
10 Feb4126 11 11Con +15
6 Feb4024 11 14Con +16
5 Feb4227 10 12Con +15
1 Feb3730 8 14Con +7
31 Jan4026 11 12Con +14
24 Jan4024 10 14Con +16
22 Jan4226 10 13Con +16
17 Jan4225 11 12Con +17

...More



Poll Graphs

 

All

YouGov

ICM

Populus

Ipsos MORI

ComRes


European Polls

EU Referendum

European Elections


Scottish Polls

 

2015 Voting Intention

Historical Voting Intention

Independence

2014 Referendum


London Polls

 

Mayoral Voting Intention 2012

Mayoral Voting Intention 2008

Historical Polling

AV Referendum 2011

2005-2010

2001-2005

 

1997-2001

 

1992-1997

 

1987-1992

 

1983-1987

 

1979-1983

1974-1979

1970-1974

Messagespace