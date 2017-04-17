Just to follow up on the voting intention polls yesterday, there was also a new YouGov poll in this morning’s Times. Topline figures were CON 44%, LAB 23%, LDEM 12%, UKIP 10%. The twenty-one point lead is the same as the weekend’s ComRes poll and the largest YouGov have given the Tories in government (it also equals the highest the Lib Dems have hit since the election).
Is this the lowest Labour have polled in opposition?
Correct me if I’m wrong, as I might well be (doing this from memory).
Labour are in opposition? Doesn’t seem much like it.
Two 21 point leads in a week, from different pollsters. Starting to look more than a blip
I detect the emergence of a pattern. Purely my own theory but if Brexit is having any effect (and why wouldn’t it?) then leavers may feel that the Government is doing well in carrying out their mandate whilst remainers may regard the LDs as their best allies.
I’m afraid that Labour are getting increasingly squeezed. They don’t adequately represent either of those two constituencies and might be becoming increasingly irrelevant, as are UKIP whose raison d’etre has been delivered on.
Tragically, Labour are not being listened to.
The country has turned away.
It doesn’t want to know.
With polling like this I wouldn’t be surprised if Corbyn turns out to be the baddie in Broadchurch!
The ORB tables from their poll for the Torygraph are now available via their ORB DAILY TELEGRAPH POLL APRIL 2017 – PUBLIC APPROVAL FOR BREXIT PROCESS INCREASES IN WAKE OF ARTICLE 50 BUT FOCUS ON IMMIGRATION FALLS.
As mentioned on the previous thread, the 54.7% approval is not for Brexit but for the Q: Do you approve or disapprove of the way in which the Government is handling the Brexit negotiations?
Unsurprisingly, the tiny Scottish cross-break shows 36.9% approval.
In 2015, Tom Harris (ex-Lab MP) said that in Scotland “No one is listening to us any more”.
He was right, of course. If nothing worth while is being said, why should anyone listen?
Seems like the same thing is now happening in England – but unless the Greens or LDs can step up to the plate, it looks like you are destined for Tory hegemony for some time to come.
Thanks for the link.
I noted the summary –
Public approval of Brexit negotiations up 18% since November • Public confidence that we can actually reduce immigration has fallen • Free trade seen as priority over immigration control for the first time since November
So it may be that the increased support for the negotiations is because some have come to recognise that the UK Government may be moving away from the xenophobic to the practical?
Labour also hit 23% with Audience Selection in the 1983 campaign!
So it may be that the increased support for the negotiations is because some have come to recognise that the UK Government may be moving away from the xenophobic to the practical?
Let’s hope so!
The Scottish cross-break is of course tiny, but I doubt it is wildly wrong on the p3 question:
I think the Prime Minister will get the right deal for Britain in the Brexit negotiations
GB: Agree 40.8% Disagree 35.0%
Scotland: Agree 26.7% Disagree 52.1%
Can you confirm those Scottish cross-breaks look suspiciously good for the Lib Dems at 10%? (almost the same as Labour and twice the Green vote). That might have pushed them from 11 to 12% overall? (That is to establish relevance on a non-tartan thread!)
Well, there really were plenty of warnings, but what else is there to say?
Abbot doing her slightly loopy best by suggesting Labour would be under 10% if it wasn’t for Corbyn.
Daft, and getting dafter. Such a shame, and nothing but contempt for the man’s arrogance.
If Labour is not prepared to act to save itself, it certainly does not deserve to be entrusted with office and the responsibilities associated with it.
Turns out it wasn’t Corbyn after all.
So he’s not to blame for everything then!!!!
Do you mean the YG crossbreak showing the LDs on 10%?
That puts them much the same as rUK from Wales/English Midlands northwards. (also establishing relevance).
While we all know that small non demographically balanced samples are, at best, indicative, it wouldn’t surprise me if the response to the family cap and rape clause had moved some opinion away from SCon to SLD among the more civilised part of the Unionist community.
It certainly seems to be an issue that has energised many here compared with rUK.
http://petitionmap.unboxedconsulting.com/?petition=195077
If the Family Cap has had an effect on VI in Scotland, it is notable that Kez was very supportive of Alison Thewliss’s campaign – but stayed very much in the background.
An odd tactic, but one which might help to explain why the SLDs (and SGP outwith Westminster polls) may gain more votes than the remnants of SLab.