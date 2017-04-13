I missed YouGov’s latest poll earlier this week – topline figures did not show anything new, with voting intentions of CON 42%, LAB 25%, LDEM 11%, UKIP 11%.
More interesting was the regular tracker on how well or badly the government are doing at negotiating Brexit: 36% said well, 34% badly. YouGov have been asking the question since last autumn and this is the first time it has scraped into positive territory, presumably because the government and EU have actually made the first steps towards beginning the process.
YouGov also released a survey asking some more detailled questions about how people see Theresa May. There is a clear pattern to what people view as her strengths and weaknesses – a majority of people think she is decisive (56%) and has what it takes to get things done (56%). On balance people think she is good in a crisis (by 44% to 24%) and is honest (by 40% to 25%). However, she is also seen as being out of touch (by 46% to 32%), as having no sense of humour (by 32% to 27%) and a cold personality (by 45% to 26%).
As May herself said in her first Prime Minister’s Question Time – remind you of anyone? The public perceptions of May’s character are similar to the public perceptions of Margaret Thatcher – someone who is a strong and capable leader, but not particularly warm or caring. YouGov also asked directly how similar people thought May was to previous PMs – 47% said she was similar to Thatcher, 31% thought she was different.
It’s interesting to ponder in which direction the causality works here. Do people think May is similar to Thatcher because they have some similar strengths and weaknesses and aspects to their characters… or do people think of May as similar to Thatcher because of the obvious superficial similarities (a female, Conservative, Prime Minister with a strict demeanour) and have, therefore, assumed that May will have the same sort of characteristics as Thatcher. In short, do people think May is like Thatcher because she’s tough, or think she’s tough because she’s like Thatcher? Or, as these things tend to work in real life, do they reinforce one another?
Tabs for voting intention are here, tabs for May are here.
Hireton,
“If she really means all of that she surely needs to have some positive approval ratings in Scotland unless you think she can simply dictate to Scotland backed up by English votes in the UK?”
Do you think that those are the only two alternatives?
By the way, pounding as much rhetoric and controversial red-herrings (“wants to reverse devolution” etc.) makes talking to you very tedious, I’m afraid. I know it’s not deliberate, but I hope you can see how it’s not very fun from the other side.
Old Nat,
I think we might be on the same page. Broadly speaking, I think both Ruth Davidson and Nicola Sturgeon are popular in Scotland, especially in comparison to their rivals. I suspect that there isn’t enough high frequency data to evaluate fine details e.g. the impact of particular events.
* so much.
It’s not that you’re trolling, but it’s similarly distracting and unpleasant.
I imagine quite a few folk here might have seen references by now to Diane Abbott’s Labourlist piece about Jeremy Corbyn, and skipped past assuming it to be same old same old.
That would be a shame, because it contains one of the most bizarre statistical claims I’ve ever read on polling. Abbott argues that “Compared to all his critics, Jeremy Corbyn is worth about 18-20 percentage points to Labour’s vote. Without him, and led by any one of his vocal critics we could easily be languishing in single digits in polls.”
She offers no reason why the fundamentals should be so altered that a party that hasn’t discernably been below about 25% in the last eighty years would have dropped to 6-8% in just 18 months, were it not for their current leader, nor any polling to suggest any basis to her claims of how unpopular Labour would be under Corbyn’s would-be replacements.
All politicians spin of course, that’s part of their job, but I really can’t remember seeing someone so senior argue that down is up quite so directly before. Even Heseltine’s schtick in ’97 about how Major was going to be re-elected with a majority of 60 wasn’t as detached as this and that was during an actual election campaign where fanciful optimism is kind of expected.
Bill Patrick
“I think we might be on the same page.”
We often are – at least as interpretation of data is concerned!
Also agreed that the lack of “high frequency data” outwith the English polity makes it hard to evaluate the impact of particular events – and even there, it usually involves dodgy and partisan assumptions!
Still, even if we can’t measure them very well, events do have an influence on VI, so it will be interesting to see if the slight SCon over SLab lead for May 4th as shown by the March MORI poll for STV continues, or if (for some SLab voters) voting SCon would distort their moral compass to breaking point
Coulby Newham (Middlesbrough) result:
CON: 38.0% (+8.3)
LAB: 35.5% (-8.2)
IND: 24.1% (-2.5)
GRN: 2.4% (+2.4)
Tory gain from Labour – first time Tories have ever held this seat
Useful article in the Irish times by a thoughtful Unionist columnist
http://www.irishtimes.com/opinion/brexit-challenges-the-identity-of-ulster-unionism-1.3047791
A post-Brexit Border poll would centre around a very different question: do you support a united Ireland (inside the European Union, protective of a multiplicity of identities and supported by the Republic’s political/business establishment) or do you support the union (outside the EU, possibly diminished by the departure of Scotland, and with the rise of a new form of English nationalism which will have no interest in the Celtic fringes)? That’s a much more problematic challenge for those soft unionists and nationalists.
The nuances of debate across the water are often missed in GB, where often the most strident voices in Ireland are heard.
via Lucid Talk on Round 1 polling in France
Latest French Election Poll – from @IfopOpinion: Le Pen 23.5, Macron 22.5, Mélenchon 19, Fillon 19, Hamon 8.5. It’s all getting very tight!
@OLDNAT
That poll is consistent with every single other one in recent times that shows the same two candidates advancing to the run-off, and the same completely predictable result in the second round.
That said, I do accept that the margins are such that an unsurprising systemic polling error for/against one particular candidate could potentially change who goes in to beat Le Pen in the run-off.
Of course if Le Pen finishes third, it’s rather more interesting…