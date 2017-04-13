I missed YouGov’s latest poll earlier this week – topline figures did not show anything new, with voting intentions of CON 42%, LAB 25%, LDEM 11%, UKIP 11%.
More interesting was the regular tracker on how well or badly the government are doing at negotiating Brexit: 36% said well, 34% badly. YouGov have been asking the question since last autumn and this is the first time it has scraped into positive territory, presumably because the government and EU have actually made the first steps towards beginning the process.
YouGov also released a survey asking some more detailled questions about how people see Theresa May. There is a clear pattern to what people view as her strengths and weaknesses – a majority of people think she is decisive (56%) and has what it takes to get things done (56%). On balance people think she is good in a crisis (by 44% to 24%) and is honest (by 40% to 25%). However, she is also seen as being out of touch (by 46% to 32%), as having no sense of humour (by 32% to 27%) and a cold personality (by 45% to 26%).
As May herself said in her first Prime Minister’s Question Time – remind you of anyone? The public perceptions of May’s character are similar to the public perceptions of Margaret Thatcher – someone who is a strong and capable leader, but not particularly warm or caring. YouGov also asked directly how similar people thought May was to previous PMs – 47% said she was similar to Thatcher, 31% thought she was different.
It’s interesting to ponder in which direction the causality works here. Do people think May is similar to Thatcher because they have some similar strengths and weaknesses and aspects to their characters… or do people think of May as similar to Thatcher because of the obvious superficial similarities (a female, Conservative, Prime Minister with a strict demeanour) and have, therefore, assumed that May will have the same sort of characteristics as Thatcher. In short, do people think May is like Thatcher because she’s tough, or think she’s tough because she’s like Thatcher? Or, as these things tend to work in real life, do they reinforce one another?
Tabs for voting intention are here, tabs for May are here.
“The wider question is interesting – people generally do view benefits in a way that’s very different to services like education and NHS. The universality of the NHS is almost sacred, while people receiving benefits who don’t “need” them is seen very negatively.”
I would suggest that the answer to that question is rooted in the fact that the NHS is a service, whereas benefits are seen (perhaps incorrectly) as a handout. Since everyone gets ill it is very easy to argue that everyone needs access to a health service (especially since we have one already), whereas opponents to any given benefit can argue that it amounts to the state giving out free money and then question whether these people deserve this money.
It is interesting to contrast with the situation in the US, where the status quo is that healthcare is a private service you pay for like any other, and government interventions to make sure everyone has access are viewed with similar suspicion as benefits in the UK – because it’s seen as handing out money to pay for health insurance.
@Guymonde
Seems to me the people who think it’s too crowded and resent immigration generally live in thinly populated areas with few immigrants.
Although linking people who have views like that is not entirely measurable by UKIP support, it would a logical, if rough, indicator.
The map below shows support for UKIP (in 2015) and the percentage of immigrants that live in those areas.
You are correct, UKIP support is strongest where immigrant populations are lowest.
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/politics/ukip/11539388/Mapped-where-is-Ukips-support-strongest-Where-there-are-no-immigrants.html
To at least some extent, doesn’t that just measure the fact that immigrants are extremely unlikely to support UKIP?
Guymonde – “You make a lot of unsupported allegations about how awful it is to live in London.”
You yourself were complaining that violent crime was increasing in London – it’s probably down to a mix of pollution disturbing people’s brains, and the overcrowding and lack of private space sending people over the edge.
The last time London had a similar population was in the 1930s and it was just as violent. They had densely populated slums, and if you pack people in like ferrets, you shouldn’t be surprised if they start to fight.
The amazing thing about the left is they keep saying, “it’s fine to pack people in at slum density levels, just build kennel boxes for them to live in, just build on all the parks, just tell people that in order to be virtuous they must surrender their private space and accept air pollution, congestion and stress”.
At what point will you accept that overcrowding is a problem? When London is at 10 million, 15 million? When it is like Mexico city and they have to bring water in by truck because the water table can’t support the number of people?
And at what point will you accept that saying “vote labour to turn britain into densely overcrowded slum” is not a vote winner?
Candy,
Another sweeping statement and assertion!
“Every single Scot on this board has chastised the English for wanting to clamp down on immigration, even though they know that immigrants make a bee-line for England and ignore the peripheries and this has been the case for decades.”
Every single Scot???
Most of us have certainly pointed out that there we plenty of ways to cut non EU migration that makes up more than half and that seeing it as a problem while not accepting the part it had played in growing both the economy and the skills base, as well as offsetting an aging population wasn’t a balanced point of view.
None of that is advocating it continue to grow indefinitely if at all and certainly not exponentially. Try seeing what was said instead of just what you want to read.
On more than one occasion during the referendum campaign I pointed out here that the ONS figures Darling used showed UK population growth to around 2040 art close to 20%.
When you broken that down by nation Scotland, Wales and N Ireland were all firmly below 5% which pushed the England figure up to about 24%. For Scotland I think it was about 6% around 300k, for England it topped 13m!
The point I made then was that the same politicians, Tory, Labour and LibDem who were coming up here to argue that was “Good for Scotland!” hadn’t asked England what they thought of it, if they wanted it and were openly sheepish about doing so.
Darling may well be a Scot and Cameron have a Scots name, but it was Westminster Politicians singing the virtues of high English immigration to Scots rather than Scots asking for it, let alone the English asking for it.
As to 5m Scots in England, well I suspect they live in England mostly because they want to and vote their because that’s where they live. We were happy to let large numbers of English people living in Scotland vote on the assumption that like EU citizens they had decided to make Scotland there home and you should have a say in what happens to it.
As it was English Scots were some of the most fervently anti independence and it would have been closer without them , but it wouldn’t have been fair to them.
I suppose we could let the diaspora vote in elections but it starts to get a bit odd if like Scotland you potentially have n more of the voters deciding the fate of the Country living in different ones.
Peter.
We need to be cautious about crossbreaks , but the details of the Opinium poll are interesting. The Tories are shown as 20% ahead of Labour in Scotland – and 2% ahead in Wales! I suspect that Tory strength in relation to Labour there is being somewhat exaggerated for both areas. On the other hand, the Tories only have a lead of 8% in England – compared with 9.5% in 2015. That implies a swing to Labour of 0.75% compare with two years ago. That also strikes me as unlikely at present!
Anthony
Apologies for straying into discussion of the merits/demerits of a policy.
My interest was mainly in exploring the differences between UK polities that generate discussion of issues and thus can affect VI.
How (or if) issues are highlighted by those who are (or try to be) the managers of public opinion, result in the responses given to poling questions.
As you said to Carfrew earlier about a polling question which identified consequences in the question “No s**t!”
The same response might be appropriate for every poll on every topic where the media concentrate on those consequences that they choose to identify.
People’s opinions aren’t formed in a vacuum.
Candy,
” it’s probably down to a mix of pollution disturbing people’s brains, and the overcrowding and lack of private space sending people over the edge.”
The rest of the world puts it down to the long term effects of the financial crash and the economic consequences!
“The last time London had a similar population was in the 1930s and it was just as violent. They had densely populated slums, and if you pack people in like ferrets, you shouldn’t be surprised if they start to fight.”
And surprise surprise most people put that down to the depression as well!
Still as with your comments on Scots why let the views of people living in London interfer with your Evils of Immigration narrative!
Peter
Something seems reely screwy about this poll. UKIP with a VI double that of the LibDems …. the LibDems only 2% ahead of the Greens …. a Tory lead over Labour not much more than what the other pollsters are showing. Holiday poll effect?
… a Tory lead over Labour not much more than half what the other pollsters…
@The Monk
It is much more likely to be a ‘house’ effect. Opinium has often come up with smaller Tory leads than ICM and Yougov – so it is being consistent here.It has also tended to present high UKIP scores and low ratings for the LibDems.
Monk,
“Holiday poll effect?”
Could well be, although it doesn’t take much of a skew in a sample to show big shifts between two Parties polling near 10% like the LibDems and UKIP!
Peter
@Candy
I don’t know if Wikipedia is to be trusted entirely, and it only goes to 2015, but its stats are interesting:
– the London murder rate is slightly up in 2015 on 2012-14, but it is still much lower than any year from 1990-2011; it was also lower than almost any other large conurbation in the UK.
– the London violent crime figures for 2008/9 (the last year on Wikipedia for some weird reason) are increasing gradually, although slightly sower than the rate of increase nationally, and are 9.5 per 100,000 compared to 7 per 100,000 nationally.
None of which particularly suggests London is a hotbed of stress and consequent violent crime…
@BigFatRon
I was referring to the following from a few days ago:
http://www.standard.co.uk/news/crime/gun-and-knife-crime-soaring-in-london-official-figures-show-a3513366.html
42% increase in the number of offences over the year.
@DAVE, JAMES KAY
Yes it’s tricky and can easily backfire. But in this specific case, it seems pretty clear from the polls that Le Pen cannot become president unless she faces Fillon in the second round, she’s 30+ points down against anyone else. So unless Fillon gets more votes than both Macron and Melenchon then it matters not at all whether Le Pen comes 1st, 2nd, 3rd or 4th in the first round. Indeed winning the first round comfortably by peeling support away from Fillon would be fatal to Le Pen’s chances.
So for the more aware voters who want President Le Pen your choice is either
1. Vote Le Pen and hope Fillon somehow beats Macron and Melenchon
2. Vote Fillon and hope that not toooo many others make the same calculation :-)
Good evening all from a sunny and warm breezy Itchen Valley Hampshire.
Well, a lot has happened during my lovely two-week break to my Mammy’s maw & paws place in Southern Italy but BIGFATRONS attempt at posting the latest poll trumps everything.
4 attempts BFR!! Was it the overwhelming disbelieve that the Lib/Dems are now polling 7% and you were bashing your keyboard in anger? 4% down since the last poll or to put it in real terms, a full 36.4% down since the last poll.
It’s not good…In fact, if I was Tim Farron I wouldn’t even get out my bed for that nonsense.
Anyway…Happy Easter peeps.