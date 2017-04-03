ICM’s regular poll for the Guardian is out today and has topline figures of CON 43%(-2), LAB 25%(-1), LDEM 11%(+2), UKIP 11%(+1), GRN 4%(nc). The 25% for Labour equals the lowest in the ICM/Guardian series of polls, previously reached during the nadir of Gordon Brown’s government in 2009.
Looking ahead to the Brexit negotiations ICM also tested out some of the compromises that Theresa May may have to make in the years ahead:
- By 48% to 28% people said they would be happy to give EU citizens preferential treatment compared to non-EU nationals when coming to work in Britain
- People were also happy to accept, by 54% to 29%, continued freedom of movement during a transitional period
- By 47% to 34% people said it would be not be acceptable to continue to follow ECJ rulings during a transititonal period (though given the widespread confusion between the European Court and European Court of Human Rights I do ponder how mant thought this was a human rights question)
- The trickiest bits were, however, on spending – all three different financial settlements that ICM tested were rejected by the public: only 33% thought it would be acceptable to pay a £3bn “exit fee”, only 15% thought a £10bn fee would be acceptable, only 10% thought a £20bn “exit fee” would be acceptable. How and if the government manage to sell the financial settlement part of Brexit to the public is going to be interesting…
Full tabs are here
@S Thomas
“Could the decline in the scottish Economy be the tangible effect of the uncertainty caused by the Nationalists?”
Well it’s been touted, the idea of business holding back investment etc.
Of course, same applies to Brexit too of course. E.g. Article in the Times today…
“Foreign companies ‘lose interest’ in UK”
“Britain has slid from first to fifth place as the preferred destination for direct investment by foreign companies, according to a poll by KPMG.
The Republic of Ireland, the Netherlands, Luxembourg and Singapore have leapfrogged the UK since the Brexit vote, according to the accounting firm, which said that overseas companies had become “markedly more bearish” about Britain.
A large minority were now looking at reducing capital spending in the UK, cutting back on research and development and reducing jobs.
While ministers have seized on new investment plans by Google, Nissan and Geely, of China, to demonstrate Britain’s continuing appeal to foreign companies, the KPMG study suggests that many others are more cautious.
Tim Sarson, a tax partner at the firm, said that Brexit was damaging Britain’s attractiveness to foreign companies. “It’s clear the potential disruption of leaving the EU and ambiguity over the UK’s future economic prospects now weigh heavily on executives’ minds,” he said.”
Carfrew
Thanks for posting that interesting Times article.
FDI is really the canary in the coalmine for Brexit effects. You wouldn’t expect people to look years ahead to calculate Brexit impact when buying some new clothes, a holiday or a restaurant meal, but that’s exactly what potential foreign investors will do. Or, at least, investors in productive capacity: those simply buying up assets in the hope of capital gains will be differently motivated.
The enhanced attractiveness of Ireland may also be significant, if it reflects a displacement effect from the UK. Makes sense, as it will be the only native English-speaking country in EU27.
@Somerjohn
“Thanks for posting that interesting Times article…”
No probs. As ever, picture is complicated, for eggers because fall in Sterling makes buying up our businesses more attractive, but this isn’t necessarily as attractive as those forms of investment where we don’t see jewels like ARM transferred into foreign hands. Or where we don’t become vulnerable because lost control of energy, nuclear etc….
@Carfrew
I think we have probably been round this before, so pardon me if I am repeating myself.
I think some of the more important elements of an independent Scotland and the O&G industry are first, how much Scotland gets to keep. That should be most of it. Then, Scotland ought to be setting up an oil fund which, if successful, would help to balance out the price volatility. I think Salmond did say this during the indyref campaign.
As mentioned before a Scotoil company would not be limited to exploration in territorial waters.
It is less price and more employment that is important to Scottish oil. In 2011 when the price was high but the tax regime comparatively unfavourable there were 465,000 employed in the O&G industry and supply chain in the UK. The total tax take was about £31 billion. Now there are 330,000, mostly in Scotland. A rough calculation suggests that would still bring into the Treasury of an independent Scotland around £12 billion. a fair contribution, in hard times, to a budget of £33 billion.
I know you will have something to say about this, but once you’ve done that I suggest we leave it alone. We are way off topic
Alec
“@Robert newark – that isn’t really a concession. The EU has stuck to it’s guns that the leaving bill has to be settled (eg defined) before trade talks begin. This hasn’t changed. Agreeing the method of calculation is the key thing, and the number follows this.”
Don’t think I used the word concession. I said the rhetoric was changing. It is now ,” trade talks can begin when sufficient progress in the divorce has been made.” It was, “no trade talks before the divorce totally agreed.”
Barnier is not an idiot, he is not expecting to go into a negotiation expecting to get the full 60bn. That’s his opening shot. He will have a bottom line certainly. Equally, DD starts off at a very low figure, with the support of the Lords report stating that this demand has no basis in law but equally, he will accept that something is payable and will have a top line figure and hopefully that will be somewhere near Barniers bottom line one.
Barnier has to present and justify his calculation, Davies has to challenge it. It really is basic negotiation stuff which goes on every day of the year, in all walks of life.
Rudyard
@Sam
Well, I don’t have anything new to add on the wealth fund or oil tax thing. There’s a vague on tax revenues, just as there’s a vague on whether oil price will recover etc.
But yes, the value of employment is a factor, even if oil revenues don’t recover, needs to be taken into account. But it’s complicated by the currency question, the question of being able to borrow cheaply if necessary, whether you lose investment etc. Etc.
The problem really, is that committed Nats might be fine with the risk of being less well off at least for a while. It’s the floating voters who need swaying who might require a rosier, more definite outcomefrom Indy. And that’s hard to guarantee…
But yes, we can leave it there, because my point wasn’t about the oil, but that you have angles beyond the sovereign wealth fund that tend to get neglected. Just my luck you’d seize on the bit I was trying to help you get beyond!! Such is life, etc…
@Robert Newark – “It was, “no trade talks before the divorce totally agreed.””
Actually, it wasn’t.
Some of the UK press reported it as this, and now report the EU as having changed it’s position, but the careful wording of the EU’s diplomatic statements have remained pretty clear. The details of the divorce must be agreed so these are fully understood before trade talks proceed, and it is the EU and the EU alone that will decide when this point has been reached.
EU officials have been briefing for months that this would mean that the calculation method for any payment would need to be agreed, if not an actual amount named and settled on. They have also been briefing that the UK would need to give legally enforceable undertakings.
So much of this is about how the British press report things, and how much British consumers of the British press accept what the press are saying without adequate research.
I really haven’t discerned any real shift in EU tone, rhetoric or detail throughout this process. To me, they have seemed remarkably firm and consistent. I am slightly baffled why some people seem to think their line has softened, whereas if anything, I think their formal (or at least their draft) response took people somewhat by surprise for being really rather tough.
@Alec
I agree, but I think this has wider application.
From where I sit, both sides have been relatively pragmatic, sensible and amicable.
Statements from both sides have been twisted and turned over by partisans to make them seem good for “their” argument or bad for their opponents’.
Or else, comments from hardliners, the media etc have been taken to be the “party line” for when in fact they were just spouting off or kite flying.
Both sides appear to agree that we will agree on the status of each other’s residents, and on a formula for calculating the UK’s liabilities, then move on to negotiating a fair(ish) trade deal which will meet the aspirations of the more sensible UK participants whilst also satisfying the requirement that they fall short of the “full benefits” of membership.
Both sides seem to agree that 2 years is probably too short a time to get all this done, although both sides are willing to give it a try.
Both sides agree that some sort of transitional arrangement will be required to give time for the trade agreement to dovetail with the end of Single Market membership, thereby flattening the much feared “cliff edge”.
Both sides agree that any arrangement must be agreed by all EU member countries, including Spain.
Nothing much in there for either the Brexiteers or the Remainers to point out and chant “na, na, na, na, na”. But the urge to behave in that way is so powerful that people do it anyway.
I keep waiting for it to dawn on the world that Brexit is going to be dull, mundane and pedestrian. A painstakingly negotiated, micro-detailed bit of conjoined-twins surgery that will end up with both sides a bit poorer (the UK more so than the EU), with both sides having constitutional arrangements with which they are more comfortable (the UK having more, but not total, sovereignty – the EU having more harmony and integration, and one less dog in their manger).
And, hopefully, I will get a reduction in net migration into the UK. I might have to wait a bit longer than I’d originally been told. It might not be as great as I would have liked. But probably I will get it.
So far it seems to me that the most startling consequence of the Brexit process, and the hyperbole surrounding it, has to make the UK public fearful and to grasp for a comforting, confident-seeming leader to hand their hand though it. In the current political climate, that appears to be Mrs May.
Last paragraph should read.
So far it seems to me that the most startling consequence of the Brexit process, and the hyperbole surrounding it, has been to make the UK public fearful and make them grasp for a comforting, confident-seeming leader to hold their hand though it. In the current political climate, that appears to be Mrs May.
@Neil A
Excellent summary – thank you.
It will be boring, certainly, and probably relatively complicated, but much depends on how it is handled.
The various positions will have to be teased out, and there will be muttering, tutting and headshaking, but all sides will emerge saying ‘Its a good deal for the UK, and a good deal for Europe’.
Much of the negotiating has already been done informally, I suspect. The manipulation of public opinion is already under way.
Neil A:
“Both sides seem to agree that 2 years is probably too short a time to get all this done, although both sides are willing to give it a try.”
It is only two long if there are genuine negotiations undertaken with a view of establishing something that will last and be mutually beneficial.
If it is to be a diktat, we might as well give them a blank sheet of paper and ask them to fill in the rest. Labour and the LibDems have basically supported giving a blank cheque for the exit bill, so they might as well go the whole hog.
“And, hopefully, I will get a reduction in net migration into the UK.”
Yes, but that might mean you’d get fewer Carfrews!! Why would anybody want fewer Carfrews???** It doesn’t make any sense…
** ok, you don’t have to answer that…
Alec
Well it’s pointless us ping ponging on the point. Suffice to say, If the EU really are as intransigent (and therefore stupid) as you say, then we may as well just walk away and save ourselves the 60bn. I see no point at all in having negotiations with people not prepared to negotiate.
I think that legally enforceable undertakings for something which the HoL has said is not legally enforceable, really is whistling in the wind. It would be suicide for Mrs May to agree anything like that.
“and make them grasp for a comforting, confident-seeming leader to hold their hand though it. In the current political climate, that appears to be Mrs May.”
————
One can agree that this might be the case for forty-plus percent of peeps (who expressed a preference!!).
Additionally, for a smaller proportion of peeps, the comforting, confident-seeming leader might be…. Corbyn!
Sticking with the idea of peeps wanting a comforting, confident leader, for a smaller percentage still that would be Timbo of the LDs …
(Hope that doesn’t mess with peeps’ heads too much!…)
Joseph
I honestly don’t agree with you.
I don’t think the EU have been issuing a diktat. They have expressly stated that they want to be friends with the UK and have a mutually advantageous and close relationship. It suits some Brexiteers to invoke the Agincourt, the Armada and Herr Shickelgruber, and it suits some Remainers to imply that the UK will get a terrible deal because “naturally” the EU will want to steal all our jobs and wealth.
I don’t agree about Labour. I think Labour, in the form of Starmer at least, have taken a fairly sensible tone which is actually very close the government line. The only derogation from that has been Starmer’s rather silly insistence that Labour will only support the final deal if it gives trade benefits that are the same as Single Market membership, when everyone from May to Bernier to Tusk has made it clear that cannot and won’t happen.
I don’t agree about the LibDems. They have chosen not to look a gift horse in the mouth, and having a history of being pro-EU as pretty much the only thing the electorate still trusts them on, they have decided to claw back some votes by opposing Brexit all the way. That’s fine, and there’s a place for a party to champion the Remain cause to the last ditch. I think it will be a limited long term strategy, securing votes from a minority of the electorate on an issue that won’t be around forever, but if I were a LibDem I’d grasp at it just like they have.
Where I do agree is that it is important that the future relationship between the UK and the EU is stable, lasting and beneficial. I hope that if it a choice of a wobbly deal in 2 years or a fully ironed-out deal in 4 years then both sides opt for the latter. My only fear on that score is the electoral timetable in the UK, with the risk that May will try and ensure that the transitional deal is no longer than a year, in order that “Brexit really has meant Brexit” by the time of the next GE.
Carfrews have their place.