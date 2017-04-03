ICM’s regular poll for the Guardian is out today and has topline figures of CON 43%(-2), LAB 25%(-1), LDEM 11%(+2), UKIP 11%(+1), GRN 4%(nc). The 25% for Labour equals the lowest in the ICM/Guardian series of polls, previously reached during the nadir of Gordon Brown’s government in 2009.
Looking ahead to the Brexit negotiations ICM also tested out some of the compromises that Theresa May may have to make in the years ahead:
- By 48% to 28% people said they would be happy to give EU citizens preferential treatment compared to non-EU nationals when coming to work in Britain
- People were also happy to accept, by 54% to 29%, continued freedom of movement during a transitional period
- By 47% to 34% people said it would be not be acceptable to continue to follow ECJ rulings during a transititonal period (though given the widespread confusion between the European Court and European Court of Human Rights I do ponder how mant thought this was a human rights question)
- The trickiest bits were, however, on spending – all three different financial settlements that ICM tested were rejected by the public: only 33% thought it would be acceptable to pay a £3bn “exit fee”, only 15% thought a £10bn fee would be acceptable, only 10% thought a £20bn “exit fee” would be acceptable. How and if the government manage to sell the financial settlement part of Brexit to the public is going to be interesting…
Full tabs are here
Filed under: ICM, Voting Intention
@JOSEPH1832
“Some send the kids home to marry, and there is no greater sign of bad immigration than that – just as intermarriage is a sign of good immigration.”
You’ve hit the nail on the head here. If cetain communities – and it tends to be Asians more often than not – continue to marry abroad and then bring the partner back to the UK then we will have a permanent immigrant community that will never integrate. Now, whether intermarriage is a good thing is a wider debate with implications in respect of the change to the the typical Nordic British phenotype and whether a racially mixed country can continue to identify with its history and heritage, but that’s another story altogether. Prior to the 1950s immigration came almost exclusively from European countries and therefore assimilation was easy once names changed etc. Even the Jews assimilated well despite maintaining their distinctiveness. The biggest challenges to assimilation have presented themselves in the last 60-70 years or so.
@DAVE
“……the second is concern that recent migrants admitted to the continental EU will soon gain rights of free movement to any parts of the EU they wish to go to, and will (a) add to present numbers, and (b) increase the social pressures and difficulties in assimilation through being of different religion and culture, with reported tendencies to violent behaviour (on video). ”
Again, the proverbial nail has been hit on the head again.
I always thought that the reason behind the inflammatory coverage from the Mail, Sun and Express about middle eastern migrants coming into the EU from Greece and Sicily was out of all proportion to the immediate relevance of this to the UK. I think that a lot of this was deliberately done to scaremonger the readers into believing that a mass of migrants could enter the UK under freedom of movement rules, given that most readers cannot be bothered to check for themselves as to what the specific rules are for EU freedom of movement. Of course, many people were swayed by this argument and consequently voted Brexit. I also remember the concerns voiced about Turkey’s admission to the EU and Cameron being boxed into a corner about it.
There was more than a hint of nastiness about all of this – vaguely reminiscent of the 1960s Conservative election leaflets warning that voting Labour meant having a ni**er for a neighbour.
Alec
Nice of you to think of me. My wife and i have just had a five day walking and bird watching holiday in Suffolk, away from all politics. Splendid walking hotel and food, both much refreshed.
I don’t seem to have missed much except another good poll for the Tories and some mixed news on services and construction which would not surprise either of us.
@TOH – good to hear. Always mindful that you have had some health problems down the years, so happy to know you were holidaying.
We have had the first ring ouzel back on the fells here already. They used to be much later – near the end of April, but as ever, spring migrations have come forward by a couple of weeks over the last couple of decades. Swallows also used to be the first week of May here, but I’m pretty confident that the southerly breeze predicted for this weekend will bring the first sightings here this year.