ICM’s regular poll for the Guardian is out today and has topline figures of CON 43%(-2), LAB 25%(-1), LDEM 11%(+2), UKIP 11%(+1), GRN 4%(nc). The 25% for Labour equals the lowest in the ICM/Guardian series of polls, previously reached during the nadir of Gordon Brown’s government in 2009.
Looking ahead to the Brexit negotiations ICM also tested out some of the compromises that Theresa May may have to make in the years ahead:
- By 48% to 28% people said they would be happy to give EU citizens preferential treatment compared to non-EU nationals when coming to work in Britain
- People were also happy to accept, by 54% to 29%, continued freedom of movement during a transitional period
- By 47% to 34% people said it would be not be acceptable to continue to follow ECJ rulings during a transititonal period (though given the widespread confusion between the European Court and European Court of Human Rights I do ponder how mant thought this was a human rights question)
- The trickiest bits were, however, on spending – all three different financial settlements that ICM tested were rejected by the public: only 33% thought it would be acceptable to pay a £3bn “exit fee”, only 15% thought a £10bn fee would be acceptable, only 10% thought a £20bn “exit fee” would be acceptable. How and if the government manage to sell the financial settlement part of Brexit to the public is going to be interesting…
Full tabs are here
Edge of Reason
I think you are extrapolating from an estimate that (I think I remember) of average estimates of the percentage of the population who are immigrants – to something that appears in the research.
There is, however, a very large body of research which shows that most people are seriously ill-informed about the nature of the population of the country they live in – as well as of other states!
The first local election result out tonight is a Conservative gain from UKIP, in Tendring. (This was pretty well expected. UKIP organisation have been floundering here, in Douglas Carswell’s Clacton constituency).
From Britain Elects:
St James (Tendring) result:
CON: 47.9% (+12.7)
UKIP: 22.5% (-16.3)
LAB: 15.0% (-1.0)
LDEM: 12.8% (+12.8)
GRN: 1.9% (+1.9)
@ OLDNAT
I used your rough numbers out of laziness, but the chart on perceptions of immigration levels in the report seems to do what I described. Taking the mean of people’s % estimates and saying that the resulting answer is what “people on average think” is both statistically silly and potentially very misleading.
Yet numbers arrived at in this way are routinely used to show, as you say, that “most people are seriously ill-informed”. That might well be the case; or a majority of people could be fairly accurate and a minority wildly inaccurate – you’d get the same results either way.