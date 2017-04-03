ICM’s regular poll for the Guardian is out today and has topline figures of CON 43%(-2), LAB 25%(-1), LDEM 11%(+2), UKIP 11%(+1), GRN 4%(nc). The 25% for Labour equals the lowest in the ICM/Guardian series of polls, previously reached during the nadir of Gordon Brown’s government in 2009.
Looking ahead to the Brexit negotiations ICM also tested out some of the compromises that Theresa May may have to make in the years ahead:
- By 48% to 28% people said they would be happy to give EU citizens preferential treatment compared to non-EU nationals when coming to work in Britain
- People were also happy to accept, by 54% to 29%, continued freedom of movement during a transitional period
- By 47% to 34% people said it would be not be acceptable to continue to follow ECJ rulings during a transititonal period (though given the widespread confusion between the European Court and European Court of Human Rights I do ponder how mant thought this was a human rights question)
- The trickiest bits were, however, on spending – all three different financial settlements that ICM tested were rejected by the public: only 33% thought it would be acceptable to pay a £3bn “exit fee”, only 15% thought a £10bn fee would be acceptable, only 10% thought a £20bn “exit fee” would be acceptable. How and if the government manage to sell the financial settlement part of Brexit to the public is going to be interesting…
Full tabs are here
@Neil A
We’ll need our own medicines regulations, yes, but the expectation is that we’ll remain bound by the EMA but without any influence on it, and that will mean a fairly small net jobs increase as much of the agency work will involve simply copying and pasting EMA directives into the UK framework.
There won’t be much net gain in ‘sovereignity’ either.
Dave
If your response were to be marked as an answer in a maths exam, then the probability of receiving any marks at all would be very close to zero!
@Chris
I suspect you are lumping together “Brexiteer” and “Right wing nutjob I disapprove of”.
I voted to Leave, but am very supportive of our university sector, particularly the bits of it concerned with science and industry.
@ Neil A
“Right wing nutjob I disapprove of”.
I thought we weren’t allowed to comment on Trump any more :-)
@Chris
I think you’re right but this also cuts across Somerjohn’s concerns about the increase in regulatory costs.
An ideal outcome for me would be some sort of joint standing committees where EMA regulators discuss their findings with UK regulators, share any research information each has that is of use to the other, agree where possible on a common framework, and set out where there differences are and how they will be managed.
I have no issues with a sort of “halfway house” where the UK generally mucks in with the EU on medical regulation but retains the ability to opt out when it wishes to.
e.g. GSK propose human trials across EU and UK on a treatment for dermatitis. EMA agrees rules. UK agrees rules. EMA and UK consult. Both decide that the proposal fits both their criteria. UK decides to adopt the same method for evaluating the proposals as the EMA, with a view to a simultaneous licensing in both countries if the evaluation is positive.
However, if GSK wants to trial a new treatment for homosexuality based on injecting the spleen tissue from executed Chinese dissidents directly into the brains of subjects, and the EMA thinks this is a great idea, the UK regulator has the ability to say “You know what, you can do this one on your own”.
@Dave I am not quite sure if you are agreeing with me or not! The point I was making is that the more people there are who can veto an idea the less likely it is to be adopted. There are 27 countries. If one vetoes the plan it has the same effect as if 27 do. If there were a hundred countries it would be more likely that there would be one awkward member who would scupper the deal. The number who support it is irrelevant.
@Alec and @Neil A
There are as I see it, two reasonable objections to my analysis. One is by Neal A above. Effectively he is saying that the chance of any one country or institution vetoing the deal is close to zero. This has a marked effect on the mathematics, If 27 countries have a 99 per cent chance of refraining from exercising their veto the chance of failure drops to about 17 per cent. Personally I don’t agree with him because I think that there may be some countries where the chance is much higher than this, but it is a possibility,
A second objection is by Alec who says that the EU is deliberately putting up a smokescreen of unreasonable demands so that they can drop these and thus present the British Press with the Pseudo-Victory that they crave. It seems to me that this is very likely. On the other hand it does not mean that other parts of their agenda aren’t held for real and that it may be very difficult for them to shift in part because of the reasons that I give. The issue is whether these parts are very difficult for us to give ground on (for example, Gibraltar).
Apart from the maths which was a kind of afterthought, my initial reason for getting worried about this is that I am currently reading a book about the first world war. This war was basically disastrous for all the initial participants and this was widely foreseen at the time. As a result everybody believed that nobody would actually go to war. Germany thought we wouldn’t do so over a scrap of paper and (probably) that they could support Austria ‘come what may’ without having to make good. Russia thought they could mobilise without incurring hostilities (they had done this once before). We thought that Germany would be terrified of our rinancial might and our ability to blockade their ports. The French prime minister was on a boat so it is not clear what he thought and what the Serbs thought was discounted. So everybody thought they could call the others bluff and the result was disaster.
I am not saying that Brexit is that kind of disaster. Eventually it will be less good and less bad than its supporters and detractors think. But we do need to avoid assuming that the other side is bluffing or boneheaded when in actual fact they may be doing the best they can.
Rich
You wrote to Danny: ‘You are clearly very pro the EU. Perhaps you could give a critical appraisal of the Euro, monetary union and associated convergence criteria and how you feel that has impacted the Mediterranean countries in the zone, say Spain, Portugal, Italy, Greece etc.’
Danny will reply in his own time and in his own way, no doubt, but having lived for some time in Italy I feel that perhaps personal experience can help here.
The Italian state was quite used to using inflation to downsize its debt. It ought to have realised that the Germans were not going to allow this to happen in the future. No fault of the Germans, of course, for they are only pursuing sensible economic policies, unlike the Italians.
Ordinary Italians, rather like the Brits when sterling went decimal, often got their sums wrong. They got it into their heads that 1 euro was the equivalent of 1,000 lire, whereas in fact it was the equivalent of 2,000 lire. Shopkeepers were laughing all the way to the bank – until their customers found that their salaries no longer reached the end of the month.
Neither of these problems is the fault of the euro. They are the fault of those who failed to take on board what the adoption of the euro was going to mean in practical terms.
The present problems faced by the countries cited are, of course, in part due to the economic problems common to many countries at the moment. But many of their problems are the result of bad economic management on their part – for example starting pensions after 40 years working, which often means at 54 or 55 years of age (or in Italy there were the ‘baby pensions’ which, in some parts of the public sector, started after 25 years of work).
Germany can hardly be blamed for the inability of others to discipline themselves!
Of course, the lower value of the euro on the international market, caused by the less than prosperous parts of euroland, has been a great help to Germany over the past ten years. But the euro itself is hardly to blame for this! If the Greeks and Italians and Spaniards and others cannot get their act together that’s their lookout. They were told what it was they were joining.
IMO
Others on this site will, of course, know better……
And continuing the financial theme, may I, on behalf of my fellow Scots, thank all those generous people south of the Border who have contributed to the £15bn which arrive in Scotland over and above Scottish tax income during the past financial year?
I have no idea why you keep on doing this year in, year out. One rather cynical idea is that you are bribing Scotland to stay in the UK so that you can keep your nuclear weapons away from places where you live……
Others, of course, may have other and better ideas……
But thank you very much!
‘arrived’ rather than ‘arrive’. Apologies.