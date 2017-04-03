ICM’s regular poll for the Guardian is out today and has topline figures of CON 43%(-2), LAB 25%(-1), LDEM 11%(+2), UKIP 11%(+1), GRN 4%(nc). The 25% for Labour equals the lowest in the ICM/Guardian series of polls, previously reached during the nadir of Gordon Brown’s government in 2009.
Looking ahead to the Brexit negotiations ICM also tested out some of the compromises that Theresa May may have to make in the years ahead:
- By 48% to 28% people said they would be happy to give EU citizens preferential treatment compared to non-EU nationals when coming to work in Britain
- People were also happy to accept, by 54% to 29%, continued freedom of movement during a transitional period
- By 47% to 34% people said it would be not be acceptable to continue to follow ECJ rulings during a transititonal period (though given the widespread confusion between the European Court and European Court of Human Rights I do ponder how mant thought this was a human rights question)
- The trickiest bits were, however, on spending – all three different financial settlements that ICM tested were rejected by the public: only 33% thought it would be acceptable to pay a £3bn “exit fee”, only 15% thought a £10bn fee would be acceptable, only 10% thought a £20bn “exit fee” would be acceptable. How and if the government manage to sell the financial settlement part of Brexit to the public is going to be interesting…
Full tabs are here
Filed under: ICM, Voting Intention
@S Thomas
“Could the decline in the scottish Economy be the tangible effect of the uncertainty caused by the Nationalists?”
—————-
Well it’s been touted, the idea of business holding back investment etc.
Of course, same applies to Brexit too of course. E.g. Article in the Times today…
“Foreign companies ‘lose interest’ in UK”
“Britain has slid from first to fifth place as the preferred destination for direct investment by foreign companies, according to a poll by KPMG.
The Republic of Ireland, the Netherlands, Luxembourg and Singapore have leapfrogged the UK since the Brexit vote, according to the accounting firm, which said that overseas companies had become “markedly more bearish” about Britain.
A large minority were now looking at reducing capital spending in the UK, cutting back on research and development and reducing jobs.
While ministers have seized on new investment plans by Google, Nissan and Geely, of China, to demonstrate Britain’s continuing appeal to foreign companies, the KPMG study suggests that many others are more cautious.
Tim Sarson, a tax partner at the firm, said that Brexit was damaging Britain’s attractiveness to foreign companies. “It’s clear the potential disruption of leaving the EU and ambiguity over the UK’s future economic prospects now weigh heavily on executives’ minds,” he said.”
Carfrew
Thanks for posting that interesting Times article.
FDI is really the canary in the coalmine for Brexit effects. You wouldn’t expect people to look years ahead to calculate Brexit impact when buying some new clothes, a holiday or a restaurant meal, but that’s exactly what potential foreign investors will do. Or, at least, investors in productive capacity: those simply buying up assets in the hope of capital gains will be differently motivated.
The enhanced attractiveness of Ireland may also be significant, if it reflects a displacement effect from the UK. Makes sense, as it will be the only native English-speaking country in EU27.
@Somerjohn
“Thanks for posting that interesting Times article…”
————
No probs. As ever, picture is complicated, for eggers because fall in Sterling makes buying up our businesses more attractive, but this isn’t necessarily as attractive as those forms of investment where we don’t see jewels like ARM transferred into foreign hands. Or where we don’t become vulnerable because lost control of energy, nuclear etc….