ICM’s regular poll for the Guardian is out today and has topline figures of CON 43%(-2), LAB 25%(-1), LDEM 11%(+2), UKIP 11%(+1), GRN 4%(nc). The 25% for Labour equals the lowest in the ICM/Guardian series of polls, previously reached during the nadir of Gordon Brown’s government in 2009.
Looking ahead to the Brexit negotiations ICM also tested out some of the compromises that Theresa May may have to make in the years ahead:
- By 48% to 28% people said they would be happy to give EU citizens preferential treatment compared to non-EU nationals when coming to work in Britain
- People were also happy to accept, by 54% to 29%, continued freedom of movement during a transitional period
- By 47% to 34% people said it would be not be acceptable to continue to follow ECJ rulings during a transititonal period (though given the widespread confusion between the European Court and European Court of Human Rights I do ponder how mant thought this was a human rights question)
- The trickiest bits were, however, on spending – all three different financial settlements that ICM tested were rejected by the public: only 33% thought it would be acceptable to pay a £3bn “exit fee”, only 15% thought a £10bn fee would be acceptable, only 10% thought a £20bn “exit fee” would be acceptable. How and if the government manage to sell the financial settlement part of Brexit to the public is going to be interesting…
Full tabs are here
Alec: “I don’t know if this is classified as ‘doomladen’?”
No. To earn that classification, you would have had to add the contrasting very strong eurozone PMIs, with strong employment growth!
Regarding “the internal process of mental justification for some leavers, as they seek to subtly shift their positions to match reality,” that could well be so in our little microcosm. But I wonder if it’s also the process underway in government? They’ve had 9 months to decide how to make Brexit work. If the outcome of that is to realise it’s a looming disaster, that would explain the change in position.
On the other hand, it could be that May realised that all along, but saw the political need for tough rhetoric to appease hard Leavers. Having established her credentials, she is now able to move towards her real position. As you’ve said, the problem then becomes one of de-fusing heightened expectations.
It’s the old c*ck up or conspiracy dichotomy. But either way, those on our side of the debate have tended to react to those hardline pronouncements with a degree of horror and trepidation for the country’s future that perhaps account for those ‘doom-laden’ accusations.
The other interesting thing is that once there is an acceptance that we need to get a good deal out of the EU, the focus shifts away from our demands and red lines to what they can be persuaded to offer, and how.
@S Thomas – “Everything must be a victory for you.”
Absolutely not!
I failed to predict the biggest financial crash for seven decades and I confidently predicted that the Conservatives couldn’t win a stable majority pre 2015. I did suggest very early that the Twickenham byelection could be very good for the lib Dems, but my predictive powers are generally pretty poor.
In terms of predicting Brexit, it’s not that any of us need victories – it’s just that the outcome is fairly predictable, but we’ve had a year or so of people making more or less ridiculous claims, which are now being re-evaluated. I take no credit for that.
Oh dear, I was hopeful there for a moment.
I do recall that Alec was very even-handed in the run-up to the Referendum. I seem to remember a suggestion that it might be an idea to vote ‘Leave’ in order to enforce the proper renegotiation that Cameron failed to deliver ( please correct me if I am wrong ).
Is that not what is starting to happen right now?
Brexit does mean Brexit. We are leaving. But EU residents in this country will retain their current status. Immigration will not decline quickly, but some control over our borders will be introduced over time. Tariffs will be low or close to non-existent. We will make our own laws, but there will be due respect to EU legislation, and a lot of compatibility. We will trade much more freely with the rest of the world.
I hate to be premature and tempt fate, but I think it is going quite well.
So it won’t be a rapprochement – more a case of both sides saying ‘I told you so’. T’was ever thus.
So the pound trading at a sensible level, economic growth continuing, inflation low, unemployment low, and now the prospect of a favourable Brexit. A golden era beckons, culminating in a property crash in 2024.
Peter cairns: “To suggest that a Judge should be able to sentence someone who participated but didn’t actual do any physical harm a “Life Sentence” goes beyond draconian to being ludicrous.”
It is far from ludicrous. It is actually about recognising that a mob is a ver dangerous thing, and blame should not be fragmented around the mob. The person raining down the blows is quite likely to be Johnny on the Spot, interchangeable with any yelling for blood. He wouldn’t be doing it without encouragement.
I might have been too much affected by watching that Fritz Lang film, Fury. But I found its message very convincing.
@Somerjohn – “On the other hand, it could be that May realised that all along, but saw the political need for tough rhetoric to appease hard Leavers. Having established her credentials, she is now able to move towards her real position. As you’ve said, the problem then becomes one of de-fusing heightened expectations.”
This is the view I have always subscribed to. Others on here, such as @TOH, have I think taken the view that May was always a secret Brexiteer and thus anything she said or did that was pro EU before June 23rd was simply political positioning, and only after the referensum result did she let her true feelings show.
@TOH has stated on many occasions how he believes May is completely representative of his view of what is required, which others have characterized as ‘hard’ Brexit.
I’ve taken a rather reverse view of this, in that he positioning post June 23rd was more political posturing, as she knew she had to persuade Conservative Party members that she was actually pro Brexit (it’s easy to forget that this was the electorate she faced, until her opponent withdrew).
All along, as I have often pointed out, we have had strings of business leaders, including most notably the CBI, stating openly that what May is telling them in private regarding Brexit was not the same as she was saying in public, and like you, I had always accepted that once negotiations started, the rhetoric would be combined with plenty of compromises that some leavers had persistently denied would happen.
Things are definitely moving.
Joesph1832,
“It is far from ludicrous.”
It is because in practical terms it would be largely unenforcable and difficult to prove beyond doubt in a court.
It’s like people who think it’s only fair that even the poorest pay tax because we should all contribute.
Sounds fine, until you try to Tax people with No money.
Between Court, Fines, Fees and Prison, it costs you more than you would collect if they’d paid.
The Sun prints a headline about some ejit with twelve kids getting £100k in benefits and people say; ”
It’s an outrage those kids should be put into care!”
But care, if we can find it, will cost £60k-80k each so thats easily half a million more than we’re paying now!
This is a typical case of a rare event stirs people up, they demand “Something” be done about it and then cheer on the first daft suggestion made because it’s “Something!”
The fact that these events are rare would lend towards suggesting the the law and punishment is effective rather than because it happens once in a blue Moon we have it wrong.
Peter.
@Millie – your memory is accurate, by and large. I was even accused at one point by @Oldnat at one stage of being an ardent leaver, just pretending to be wavering so I could announce my final decision to some great UKPR fanfare.
I don’t ncessarily think you are too far off the mark with your predictions, although the upside is a little overstated. My view is that if it is to remain benign, then the compromises required will upset many leavers. This may well happen.
For example, long term investment decisions in the UK since way back have been in large part based on our continued membership of the UK. Global businesses will want reassurance that access to EU markets is immutable, which means whatever deal we have will need to be secure for the long term.
This may well mean agreeing to many of the things leavers are dead set against, and it is this balance between what leavers are preparaed to accept and a what a benign deal requires that will be the key.