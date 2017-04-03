ICM’s regular poll for the Guardian is out today and has topline figures of CON 43%(-2), LAB 25%(-1), LDEM 11%(+2), UKIP 11%(+1), GRN 4%(nc). The 25% for Labour equals the lowest in the ICM/Guardian series of polls, previously reached during the nadir of Gordon Brown’s government in 2009.
Looking ahead to the Brexit negotiations ICM also tested out some of the compromises that Theresa May may have to make in the years ahead:
- By 48% to 28% people said they would be happy to give EU citizens preferential treatment compared to non-EU nationals when coming to work in Britain
- People were also happy to accept, by 54% to 29%, continued freedom of movement during a transitional period
- By 47% to 34% people said it would be not be acceptable to continue to follow ECJ rulings during a transititonal period (though given the widespread confusion between the European Court and European Court of Human Rights I do ponder how mant thought this was a human rights question)
- The trickiest bits were, however, on spending – all three different financial settlements that ICM tested were rejected by the public: only 33% thought it would be acceptable to pay a £3bn “exit fee”, only 15% thought a £10bn fee would be acceptable, only 10% thought a £20bn “exit fee” would be acceptable. How and if the government manage to sell the financial settlement part of Brexit to the public is going to be interesting…
Full tabs are here
@Tancred
“Yes, but only when people HAVE a view! Many people are too muddle headed to understand the issues and so believe the tabloids and take their word as sacred truth.”
It is perfectly possible to be muddle-headed, yet have a view.
It is perfectly possible not to be muddle-headed, but to have a clear yet incorrect view through misunderstanding the issues (eg by being unaware of – or failing to consider – all the relevant facts).
It is not always possible to ‘believe the tabloids’ and ‘take their word as sacred truth’ for the various tabloids do not always say the same thing. For that to be true, you must first select your tabloid (in line with your preconceived views?)
RMJI,
No one is underestimating the seriousness of this crime or that those responsible should be punished.
The issue is whether this incident of itself justifies what be any measure would be a huge increase in the current sentencing.
To suggest that a Judge should be able to sentence someone who participated but didn’t actual do any physical harm a “Life Sentence” goes beyond draconian to being ludicrous.
What if that doesn’t work and there is a similar incident in a year or so’s time, get even tougher?
What’s the next proposal going to be…Stoning?, Death of their First Born?
What happens next time there is a Sutcliffe or West going to trial and people outside the court shout abuse and bang on the sides of his Prison van….
Tazer the lot of them then Life sentences for incitement to violence for them all.
I am not sure I buy into the idea that Brexit has opened a populist pandoras box, but first it’s Judges as “Enemies of the People”, then sending Gunboats to Gibraltar and now this.
What next after Brexit, take on all this Political Correctness, Multi-culturalism and Health and Safety gone Mad.
And while we’re at at, what was wrong with the Birch and Hanging.
Why stop there, we still have Foreigners, Gay marriage and abortion to deal with.
Peter.