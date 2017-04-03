ICM’s regular poll for the Guardian is out today and has topline figures of CON 43%(-2), LAB 25%(-1), LDEM 11%(+2), UKIP 11%(+1), GRN 4%(nc). The 25% for Labour equals the lowest in the ICM/Guardian series of polls, previously reached during the nadir of Gordon Brown’s government in 2009.
Looking ahead to the Brexit negotiations ICM also tested out some of the compromises that Theresa May may have to make in the years ahead:
- By 48% to 28% people said they would be happy to give EU citizens preferential treatment compared to non-EU nationals when coming to work in Britain
- People were also happy to accept, by 54% to 29%, continued freedom of movement during a transitional period
- By 47% to 34% people said it would be not be acceptable to continue to follow ECJ rulings during a transititonal period (though given the widespread confusion between the European Court and European Court of Human Rights I do ponder how mant thought this was a human rights question)
- The trickiest bits were, however, on spending – all three different financial settlements that ICM tested were rejected by the public: only 33% thought it would be acceptable to pay a £3bn “exit fee”, only 15% thought a £10bn fee would be acceptable, only 10% thought a £20bn “exit fee” would be acceptable. How and if the government manage to sell the financial settlement part of Brexit to the public is going to be interesting…
Full tabs are here
@R Huckle
“It would be interesting if the polling companies asked more questions about how people came to their views. How many would state that they had read something in a newspaper ?”
Very few, I suspect, would ever admit to this. People generally like to believe that their views are their own.
@BLUE BOB
“They also failed to ask,
• Should we attack Spain with thermonuclear weapons now or wait.”
Not a good idea as the fallout would likely fall on Gibraltar, and also on many thousands of British expats living in Spain.
Maybe a full scale land invasion followed by annexation of the Costa Brava might be a better idea, so that we get guaranteed sun and warmth within our empire.
@RAF
“People generally like to believe that their views are their own.”
Indeed. It is notoriously difficult to get this kind of information. People, for example, generally consider themselves uninfluenced by advertising. Then they act exactly as if they are influenced.
If the Press genuinely believed, as they profess, that they are not really influential in the political process, they would not expend so much time and effort trying to influence it.
Chris Riley: “If the Press genuinely believed, as they profess, that they are not really influential in the political process, they would not expend so much time and effort trying to influence it.”
You couldn’t get a much clearer example of your point than today’s Sun front page:
“The Sun Gibraltar Campaign
Our message to meddling leaders of Spain and the EU…
UP YOURS SENORS”
On a polling point, it would be interesting to track attitudes to Spain before and after headlines like this.
It’s also sad that they can’t even get their Spanish right – that would be señores. A bit like a Spanish newspaper using Meester’s in a headline. We’d be well impressed by that, wouldn’t we?
somerjohn
I think it was a play on UP YOURS DELORS.
S Thomas 10.25
Thank you for reminding us of past examples of the stupidity of some of our UK Press. Things don’t get any better, do they?
Surely in general people buy the newspaper that usually reflects their views?
I’m quite sure that the Morning Star does not influence my views.
Thus newspapers will tend to confirm people’s prejudices, rather than change their views. That is of course influence, but the ‘political process’ is surely the process of changing people’s views – at least if it means increasing a party’s vote share so that it can govern.
It’s a chicken and egg situation.
ST: “I think it was a play on UP YOURS DELORS.”
You don’t say!
JOHNB
it has a certain melodic charm.
Hang on i think the Tancred is testing himself.For my part i have found him very testing over the last few weeks.
May be he is building a huge post on the merits of Welsh Lamb in a post Brexit enviroment
somerjohn
Hindsight is a wonderful thing.
Interesting discussions on influence of newspapers on public opinion.
It is my opinion that the newspapers negative views on the EU over a long period, are the reason for Brexit. If people have been fed this anti EU information for a very long time, then it is human nature to believe it.
And during the final days of the EU referendum, the talk of Independence day in newspapers was very helpful to the leave vote.
The current Homeland TV series has a very interesting storyline, where media and politically interested parties get together to try to push their agenda. In the real world, i seem to remember that there were allegations of social media data being harvested and used for campaigning.