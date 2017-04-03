ICM’s regular poll for the Guardian is out today and has topline figures of CON 43%(-2), LAB 25%(-1), LDEM 11%(+2), UKIP 11%(+1), GRN 4%(nc). The 25% for Labour equals the lowest in the ICM/Guardian series of polls, previously reached during the nadir of Gordon Brown’s government in 2009.
Looking ahead to the Brexit negotiations ICM also tested out some of the compromises that Theresa May may have to make in the years ahead:
- By 48% to 28% people said they would be happy to give EU citizens preferential treatment compared to non-EU nationals when coming to work in Britain
- People were also happy to accept, by 54% to 29%, continued freedom of movement during a transitional period
- By 47% to 34% people said it would be not be acceptable to continue to follow ECJ rulings during a transititonal period (though given the widespread confusion between the European Court and European Court of Human Rights I do ponder how mant thought this was a human rights question)
- The trickiest bits were, however, on spending – all three different financial settlements that ICM tested were rejected by the public: only 33% thought it would be acceptable to pay a £3bn “exit fee”, only 15% thought a £10bn fee would be acceptable, only 10% thought a £20bn “exit fee” would be acceptable. How and if the government manage to sell the financial settlement part of Brexit to the public is going to be interesting…
Full tabs are here
Filed under: ICM, Voting Intention
Bardin1
“A civil servant just needs to ‘inadvertently’ add the Treaty of Union to the Great Repeal Act and the job’s done…”
Which Treaty of Union though? :-)
BARDIN1
It is amusing, but not that much …
When the EU and Hungary signed the Interim Agreement on the association (and eventually the membership), all member states’ Parliaments and the EP voted on it (1991).
Then there was a mission from Brussels to Hungary because there was a little error in the text. It raised the quota and reduced the customs duty. Some member states (may the veil of forgetfulness cover their name) didn’t like this as it affected the textile industry, in particular outward processing in trade. So as a result of the negotiations the text was changed, without informing any of the parliaments, after all, the association agreement was coming in 18 months’ time, and the difference between thqt and the interim agreement was only that little point.
OLDNAT @ BZ
Certain to vote : Sco 75% : Eng regions 52-54%
I haven’t looked for finer detail, but part of the difference may be down to the fact that not all those polled will have read the question correctly and could be unsure whether their bailliwick will get to vote at all on 4 May, whereas all of Scotland will have the opportunity to vote in May so misreading the question would make no difference to the answer given.
What struck me as interesting were the responses to: In hindsight, do you think Britain was right or wrong to vote to leave the European Union?
Right to leave: GB 46% SCO 33%
Wrong to leave: GB 42% SCO 63%
Don’t know: GB 11% SCO 4%
Unsurprising that the GB numbers are pretty much the same as the referendum vote but the Scottish numbers haven’t changed much either despite the apparent changes in policy of the 3 unionist parties. Not exactly a resounding vote of confidence in the 3 party leaders.
Barbazenzero
It was a Westminster VI poll, so theoretically the same for everyone.
In reality, of course, everyone in Wales and Scotland is the subject of current campaigning for May 4th, along with parts of England.
Despite that, the figures for each of the English regions is within a % point.
As to the attitudes on Brexit, every poll seems to suggest that few have changed their minds. As someone (sorry, I forget who) wisely said upthread, that may be because everyone recognises its importance, but it has no salience as voter choices are no longer of much relevance, until some outcome becomes clear.
That the total reversal of position by Davidson, and the partial change by the others hasn’t changed opinion would seem to confirm that.
@Laszlo – I agree, your example is not amusing at all, and though for civil servants the temptation must sometimes be there I would hope their own ethics (after all, they are not in the job for the money in most cases) would prevent them from acting in such a way. I was just musing on the previous post..
I have always been optimistic about human nature and not often proved wrong…
“Labour need a Martin Schulz effect”.
I’m confused. I thought the Martin Schultz Effect was a jazz-soul combo from the early 1970’s?
Alec
Well, a jazz-soul combo from the early 1970’s certainly couldn’t do Lab any more harm, and would sound much better.
Looking at a summary of GDP stats from eurostat.
https://discourse.scot/2017/04/10/2015-gdp-per-capita-eu27-uk/
But GDP is known to exaggerate the wealth of economies which largely recycle wealth made elsewhere – Luxembourg, Ireland, Gibraltar, London etc.
https://www.ft.com/content/6c7a0c9a-1913-30a2-a317-24d2623e1865
Does anyone know of an up to date source of GNP for EU countries and the UK’s nations and regions?