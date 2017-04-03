ICM/Guardian – CON 43, LAB 25, LDEM 11, UKIP 11

3 Apr 2017

ICM’s regular poll for the Guardian is out today and has topline figures of CON 43%(-2), LAB 25%(-1), LDEM 11%(+2), UKIP 11%(+1), GRN 4%(nc). The 25% for Labour equals the lowest in the ICM/Guardian series of polls, previously reached during the nadir of Gordon Brown’s government in 2009.

Looking ahead to the Brexit negotiations ICM also tested out some of the compromises that Theresa May may have to make in the years ahead:

  • By 48% to 28% people said they would be happy to give EU citizens preferential treatment compared to non-EU nationals when coming to work in Britain
  • People were also happy to accept, by 54% to 29%, continued freedom of movement during a transitional period
  • By 47% to 34% people said it would be not be acceptable to continue to follow ECJ rulings during a transititonal period (though given the widespread confusion between the European Court and European Court of Human Rights I do ponder how mant thought this was a human rights question)
  • The trickiest bits were, however, on spending – all three different financial settlements that ICM tested were rejected by the public: only 33% thought it would be acceptable to pay a £3bn “exit fee”, only 15% thought a £10bn fee would be acceptable, only 10% thought a £20bn “exit fee” would be acceptable. How and if the government manage to sell the financial settlement part of Brexit to the public is going to be interesting…

Full tabs are here


  1. Tancred

    @JOHN B

    “Were the UK to end up with a deal similar to that of Canada, the UK’s financial and industrial access to the EU would be severely diminished in comparison with the current situation.”

    And I think that is precisely what is going to happen.
    I don’t see how we can have anything more unless May does a monumental U-turn and accepts free movement, which will make her another ‘enemy’ according to the likes of the Mail and Express. I don’t see that as likely as she would have too much to lose. The most likely result will be a Canada style deal, only finalised several years after we officially leave the EU in 2019. The economic price will only become apparent in the mid 2020s – until then the Tory papers will continue to blurt out fake economic good news as ‘proof’ of the effectiveness of Brexit, forgetting that we will continue to be in the EU until March 2019 and most likely beyond that while the period of transition is underway.

    April 11th, 2017 at 10:19 am
  2. Danny

    Sae Change,
    “What I do think is that a free trade deal is in the financial interests of the peoples of Europe and if the EU institutions block that that will not be seen as fair by the British public”

    Why do people persist in thinking of the EU as a free trade organisation? It is a protectionist cartel designed to keep out non-members and their goods while encouraging internal trade.

    We just applied to be a non member. We must therefore expect to be outside its markets.

    Carfrew,

    My understanding is that declining emissions in the Uk have very largely been the consequence of outsourcing the more polluting heavy industries. Therefore the pollution happens in China instead. The figures are misleading because we are still the ones doing the consuming.

    April 11th, 2017 at 10:36 am
  3. Danny

    Sea Change,
    “As there is already regulatory equivalence between the UK and the EU what will need to be agreed is a way forward, this is much easier than starting from completely different positions.”

    But this is purely by accident because the UK has hitherto followed all EU rules automatically, and indeed negotiated and set them. In the future regulatory equivalence can only be guaranteed if the Uk undertakes to continue to follow all EU rules. I gather this contradicts one of the leave demands regarding independnce from the EU, so it would not be possible.

    Are you saying that you want or expect that Uk in the future to still accept all EU rules? There is an irreconcileable contradiction in your argument if you do not.

    April 11th, 2017 at 10:56 am
  4. john b

    Danny

    ‘Why do people persist in thinking of the EU as a free trade organisation? It is a protectionist cartel designed to keep out non-members and their goods while encouraging internal trade.’

    And as such, the EU is doing exactly what every other country and trading block does. The UK was only ‘free trade’ when it suited. The fact that special preference was often given to Empire and, later, Commonwealth countries in specific sectors just goes to show that, even at its height, the UK’s commitment to ‘free trade’ was nothing like 100%.
    And that’s before we start talking about the use of gunboats to bully people into buying things they didn’t want – hardly ‘free’ trade!’ – such as heroin products……

    April 11th, 2017 at 10:58 am
  5. Tancred

    There is no such thing as totally ‘free trade’ and there can never be such a thing. It’s all very well to shout out that we need global free trade etc but that would not be a good thing as it would result in cheap labour countries exporting very cheap goods to high labour cost countries and destroying their jobs. What we need is a controlled free trade that covers areas where free trade is mutually beneficial. Within the EU free trade worked extremely well as most EU economies are compatible and similar, but global free trade just wouldn’t work.

    April 11th, 2017 at 11:51 am
  6. Pete B

    The opium trade existed long before we got involved. Just as with slavery, we were just more efficient than our competitors.

    April 11th, 2017 at 11:52 am
Messagespace