ICM’s regular poll for the Guardian is out today and has topline figures of CON 43%(-2), LAB 25%(-1), LDEM 11%(+2), UKIP 11%(+1), GRN 4%(nc). The 25% for Labour equals the lowest in the ICM/Guardian series of polls, previously reached during the nadir of Gordon Brown’s government in 2009.
Looking ahead to the Brexit negotiations ICM also tested out some of the compromises that Theresa May may have to make in the years ahead:
- By 48% to 28% people said they would be happy to give EU citizens preferential treatment compared to non-EU nationals when coming to work in Britain
- People were also happy to accept, by 54% to 29%, continued freedom of movement during a transitional period
- By 47% to 34% people said it would be not be acceptable to continue to follow ECJ rulings during a transititonal period (though given the widespread confusion between the European Court and European Court of Human Rights I do ponder how mant thought this was a human rights question)
- The trickiest bits were, however, on spending – all three different financial settlements that ICM tested were rejected by the public: only 33% thought it would be acceptable to pay a £3bn “exit fee”, only 15% thought a £10bn fee would be acceptable, only 10% thought a £20bn “exit fee” would be acceptable. How and if the government manage to sell the financial settlement part of Brexit to the public is going to be interesting…
Full tabs are here
Filed under: ICM, Voting Intention
I meant Prime Minister instead of President
and so it goes on & on :-
http://www.aljazeera.com/news/2016/11/explosion-hits-egypt-tanta-161127070517863.html
Danny @1.44 am
“it might, but we are seeing the voters squeal even within the EU where we have just a teeny bit of redistribution towards the least advantaged.”
We are also beginning to see voters within England “squealing” about the high share of infrastructure funding that goes to London and not other English regions, now that academic reports on that are being published.
However, that gets little coverage in a London based media (now, why should that be?) so awareness isn’t great.
Of course, I accept that all of us are selfish to a lesser or greater degree when we make decisions, but unless the argument for “enlightened self-interest” isn’t made forcibly and powerfully, then nothing will change.
I thought there was to be the usual Yougov poll or have I missed it? After all this is a polling site ????
Andrew111 @7.36 am
re STV at local elections
“I would have larger wards though so that the more popular ones in an area have more than one councillor. Then councillors have a bit more competition and even more people would have a representative close to their own views.”
STV should be sufficiently flexible to allow for a variety of wards, depending on geographical circumstances, not laid down by central government that wards must have either 3 or 4 councillors.
In densely populated areas, I would go along with your suggestion, and have 5 or 6 councillor wards (any more and you risk seeing the “lazy” councillor phenomenon re-emerging).
At the other end of the scale, it seems silly to have the island of Arran being in the same ward as the mainland port of Ardrossan.
Arran could be a ward with only 1 councillor elected by STV – which would make it effectively an AV election to decide the person with the greatest support to represent the island.
If England is ever fortunate enough to have STV elections for its array of council structures [1] then it would make sense to plan wards on some such similar basis – though I think you have fewer small islands!
[1] Although, as an outsider, I find the variety of council structures in England a bit confusing, that doesn’t matter. Having an array of structures, which reflect the variations in population and geography seems eminently sensible.
Sine Nomine
Sea Change kindly linked us to the new Ashcroft poll on the “new political landscape” (Thanks SC)
Ashcroft’s analysis reasonably and inevitably concentrates on that new landscape in England & Wales [1], and I’m surprised that there has been so few comments on that poll.
Sea Change did provide a good summary of it, so perhaps there is no need for further comment?
[1] The landscape in NI was always different, and “Ireland” isn’t mentioned at all. The Scottish political landscape altered prior to Brexit – though there are on or two interesting possibilities that arise from the data tables.
On, why are the LibDems doing so badly, perhaps the answer is at p.23 of the Lord Ashcroft breakdown: http://lordashcroftpolls.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/ALL-CHANGE-Lord-Ashcroft-Polls-April-2017.pdf.
The question is as to what people think is the position of the parties on Brexit.
– 37% of people say they don’t know the LibDem position
– 3% say they backed Leave, so discount them – they don’t know and just guessed!!
– But 40%, i.e. 2/3rds who had an opinion, went for:
“Thinks leaving the EU would be a mistake, and would still like to prevent Brexit from happening if at all possible (40)!”
– Only 11% thought LibDems took the line of:
“Wanted the UK to remain in the EU, but believes the referendum result to leave the EU must now be implemented on the best possible terms for Britain”
But wanting the best terms for Brexit – as opposed to seeing no-Brexit as the ideal to aim at in negotiations – is the most popular line among Remain voters. See p.21.
In short, the LibDems current line of taking the EU’s side in every dispute is not going to work among many.
And, there is one further piece of analysis to do – my guess is that those who back the LibDems on its cheerleading for the EU in negotiations probably include a lot of people who regard the LibDems as sell-outs for going into coalition with the Tories. Such people probably already have fairly hardline Remainer Labour MPs – and probably are in short supply in the sort of South Western constituency where they used to be strong.