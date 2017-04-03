ICM’s regular poll for the Guardian is out today and has topline figures of CON 43%(-2), LAB 25%(-1), LDEM 11%(+2), UKIP 11%(+1), GRN 4%(nc). The 25% for Labour equals the lowest in the ICM/Guardian series of polls, previously reached during the nadir of Gordon Brown’s government in 2009.
Looking ahead to the Brexit negotiations ICM also tested out some of the compromises that Theresa May may have to make in the years ahead:
- By 48% to 28% people said they would be happy to give EU citizens preferential treatment compared to non-EU nationals when coming to work in Britain
- People were also happy to accept, by 54% to 29%, continued freedom of movement during a transitional period
- By 47% to 34% people said it would be not be acceptable to continue to follow ECJ rulings during a transititonal period (though given the widespread confusion between the European Court and European Court of Human Rights I do ponder how mant thought this was a human rights question)
- The trickiest bits were, however, on spending – all three different financial settlements that ICM tested were rejected by the public: only 33% thought it would be acceptable to pay a £3bn “exit fee”, only 15% thought a £10bn fee would be acceptable, only 10% thought a £20bn “exit fee” would be acceptable. How and if the government manage to sell the financial settlement part of Brexit to the public is going to be interesting…
Full tabs are here
I’m disturbed by those here and elsewhere who are celebrating that Trump has “obviously” done the right thing – and by those who are reflexively complaining that it is not. The truth is, it’s a complex matter, and we will not be able to judge, until we see how it plays out.
We need to know if it makes any difference: already, there are reports that Syrian aircraft have been taking off from the damaged airfield. Will there be more strikes to follow up?
How will Russia react? Will they take some sort of retaliatory action – to be followed by still more military response by DT?
Thankfully, there do not appear to have been any civilian casualties from this incident. Will that still be the case, if there are any more?
Remember – in the (second) Iraq war, military success appeared to come quickly, prompting Bush to declare “Mission accomplished”. That was premature.
It’s not yet clear whether Trump’s strike was “the right thing” to bring an early end to the Syrian tragedy, or an appalling mistake that will complicate and drag it out still further.
@bobinnorfolk
“Not necessarily Scotlands priorities but the SNP’s priorities – she needs to get back to Holyrood and get on with the day job and deal with Scotlands real problems.
You need to remember that the SNP do not speak for all Scottish people only those that support the SNP agenda.”
On that basis, we can equally say that May does not speak for the whole of the UK and she should get back to her day job as clearly the English health service, care service, prisons and so on are calling apart!
@saffer
Indeed. We now know that the USA alerted Russia about the attack which in effect means Syria was alerted too so the actual effect of the strike on Syria was most likely minimal. In practise therefore it appears that the President’s complete foreign policy u-turn could be as much about deflecting from his domestic failure and plummeting poll ratings as anything else.
@Saffer
Reading the statements from DT administration officials (civilian and military) it appears that the US action was very much a one-off gesture in response to a chemical weapons attack on Syrian civilians. Reports today seem to indicate that the US will respond again were there to be another chemical weapons attack.
Other than in that specific premise it’s very much BAU. The US appears to have no plan to confront Assad in any other way whatsoever. He can carry on killing his own people (or his opponents – if you prefer) with complete impunity provided that he does not use chemical weapons to do so.
In my view Russia really couldn’t care less that the US has pulled Assad up on such a specific issue as it has no real bearing on Russia’s intentions in Syria, or the march of Assad’s forces to recapture the remainder of the country he does not yet control.
@oldnat @alec
The Gateson Institute is headed by John Bolton which says a lot about its political orientation.
There has also been a lot of fake news from right wing websites re migrants in Germany including an attack on a church which never took place!
@toh
Interesting that you pull up @couper2802 on her NS post but not @sthomas on this:
“Not content with annoying TM mighty mouse has gone to America to forge an alliance of the losers with Hilary Clinton.
How is it in scotlands interests that she upsets DT?How many other world leaders can she turn to enemies.’
Sturgeon was in the USA for Scotland Week and the US government designated annual Tartan Day. She met Hillary Clinton backstage at a United Nations conference which they were both participating in. How is this “forging an alliance” with anyone?
It’s hard to understand the rationale for the Syrian chemical attack in the first place, but if we assume that it was intended as a “test” to see what the US would do about it, with a view to rolling out tactical use of chemicals later in the war, then the US response makes sense.
Had the reaction been to condemn it and bring an emergency resolution that Russia would veto, this might be taken by Syria as a greenlight to plan a WW1 style offensive using chemicals as a target softener.
Trump’s advisors presumably believe that this reponse was sufficient signal that Syria should rule out such a plan.
I don’t think it was really designed to degrade Syrian forces, or alter the balance of power in Syria. It appears that the only planes destroyed were defective ones awaiting repair that therefore couldn’t be moved when the advance notice was received.
@Hireton
Perhaps next week David Milliband can hold a high level meeting with the Governor of New Mexico, and we can all get excited about that?
Only time will tell whether Trump’s actions should have been supported or not. The Government’s response was expected, as was the divided reaction of Labour. The clear message from Tim Farron was quite bold, and I will give him the benefit of the doubt and say he probably did not make it with electoral consequences in mind.
However, with local elections coming up where the battleground is the Tory shires, it was a wise stance, which will benefit the LibDems. He does not always interview well, but he is managing to come across as sincere, whilst steering a clever course politically.
More poor performances in local by-elections for Labour: they were down in all four seats that were contested this week. It would appear that the Rallings and Thrasher predictions of 50 seat losses for Labour on May 4 are optimistic. They did ok last time, and it is difficult to see them picking up much from UKIP who are set to decline significantly.
Over 100 losses seems much more likely for Labour, imho.
MILLIE
I was surprised at Farron’s stance.
I get the impression that it is born of the same sentiment which made Trump U turn on Syria/Russia-a very human reaction to the gassing of innocent children. It won’t do Farron any political harm I suspect because that reaction must be shared by millions.
It certainly stands in contrast to the Stop The War Coalition script from Corbyn .
For Trump too-though I hesitate to comment on US politics-his supporters might be the sort of people who share a visceral revulsion at the Sarin attack on innocents , rather than a detached resort to intellectualisation of all the geopolitical ramifications.
However, the truth is that whilst this sort of playground justice might be generally approved of, it must be leaving many world leaders very very nervous at a POTUS who can act so swiftly in such an unpredictable way. I’m guessing Putin was the most shocked.
So if we detach ourselves a little from those dead children-if that is at all possible-we cannot judge this episode until we see whether Trump just handed out a smack to a bully ( and an ineffective one by military reports) -or whether there is any semblance of strategic thinking involved.
HIRETON
In answer to your question. I did not notice it, simple as that. I am just back from holiday and when I quick scan I tend to only read posts by those who I disagree with rather than those who I often have some agreement with.
Hope that helps. I’m flattered you were interested enough to ask me.