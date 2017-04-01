This week Phil Cowley at Queen Mary University of London released some new YouGov polling of London. Topline voting intention figures for London are CON 34%(-1), LAB 37%(-7), LDEM 14%(+6), UKIP 9%(+1) – changes are since the general election in 2015.
The most useful way to interpret regional voting intention polls is to see whether it is behaving similarly or differently to the country as whole. Does it suggest that any change in support is the much the same as everywhere else, or does it show a party is doing better or worse than in other parts of the country? There is often an assumption that London is the core of Jeremy Corbyn’s support and that’s where Labour will being doing best. In fact the polling suggests Labour are doing about as well in London as elsewhere. YouGov’s GB polls tend to show Labour at around 25%, down six points since the general election. This poll suggests a very similar seven point drop for Labour in London.
The more interesting figures are the Conservatives and Liberal Democrats. Across the country as a whole the Conservatives have gained support since the general election, but this poll suggests that’s not reflected in London. Equally, while many national polls suggest an improvement for the Lib Dems since 2015, it’s not as much as the six point increase this poll suggests has taken place in London. It’s not particularly surprising to find the Conservatives doing worse and the Lib Dems doing better in the one region of England that voted to remain in the European Union, but it’s nice to have evidence to actually back it up.
Full tabs are here.
John B
The point is we should look to do deals with everyone – not just think ,like a lot here, that “Europe” is the be all and end all. As if the EU is some perfect entity.
We need to look after ourselves – treat the French the same as the Saudis, the same as the Mexicans.
Britain first !
Have some faith – instead of doing your country down!
Somerjohn
All sounds lovely.
You’d think the Gib people would be banging on the door to be let into such a wonderful country….wouldn’t you?
All this sabre rattling from Tourist boycotts to Taskforce 2 reminds me of why I turned Against Nuclear Deterrents.
When I was studying the theory at Uni I came across an interview which I think was with Kissenger during the MacNamarra period.
He laid out how it works and the theory of escalation and how it could contain a conflict from either going Nuclear or getting beyond battlefield use.
All very well as was his outline of how the Us would match a Soviet response and then slowly step to the next level excreting a bit more pressure to make the Soviets back down.
Then the killer section. He was asked two things; was he sure the Soviets would back down and if they didn’t would the US. His answers….Yes and No!
At which point the whole thing fell apart.
For Deterrance to work you need two rational players, both of whom can make clear logical decisions. Kissenger knew, understood and believed that. But his believe that the Soviets would always back down first and assertion that the US never would wasn’t rational.
If there was no point at which we would back down he was effectively saying that we’d rather have global nuclear devastation than accept defeat and that’s insane not rational.
Equally the thought that the other guy might be as willing to die as us didn’t register because he felt we were just superior.
The idea of Deterrence, like self regulating Financial Markets that won’t crash, is based on actors functioning in a rational way in line with the theory, but in the real world people do daft things and doing daft things with nuclear warheads is not a good idea.
Boycott Spanish holidays, sure go ahead, and if in an equally childish way some Spanish take their anger out on retired expats… Then what.
Do we think it through before hand and say, maybe a boycott could have unintended consequences and lead to dangerous escalation that causes unnecessary harm, or do we just get tough and when they match it just notch it up further till they build a Trump style wall with Wind turbines on top along the main runway at Gibraltar effectively sealing the border.
Do we go to War… We have an Army of 80k, they have 75k, we have Typhoons and Tornados, they have Typhoons and F-18’s, we have 200 Challenger 2’s they have 270 Leopard 2E’s. We have a bigger Navy, but they have a land border with both Gibraltar and France and Portugal
We are militarily stronger but can only project a tiny fraction of it.
From an fairly innocuous mention of Gibraltar Brexiteers seem to want to man the barricades with little or no thought as to how far this might go and what it might cost.
No wonder on the continent they are shaking their heads in disbelief. I am not sure what it is they are stifling, Yawns or Giggles!
Peter.
J22: “You’d think the Gib people would be banging on the door to be let into such a wonderful country….wouldn’t you?”
No, I wouldn’t think that. The people of Gibraltar like the status quo for the same reason that CI and IOM don’t want to become part of the UK. All of these territories do very well out of their offshore status. In Gibraltar’s case, it’s online gambling, tobacco smuggling and lax company registration and taxation that underpin its economy.
However, given your view of the UK, perhaps you should be asking why Gibraltar isn’t “banging on the door to be let into such a wonderful country.”
SOMERJOHN
“I spend about a quarter of my time living in Spain and I’m at home there at the moment, so it’s interesting that some posters here see it as some sort of basket-case economy that can be brought to its knees by a Sun-inspiired boycot by British tourists”
__________
I voted for Brexit and still want to see us leave the EU project but I don’t like the tone coming from the UK towards Spain, nationally and also on this forum.
But we’ve been here before with Scotland. The same smears and sneering at how the UK government could bring Scotland to its knees and so on.
It’s this English obsession that we think we are better than everyone else and everyone should look up to us. I can honestly say having lived in Scotland for 12 years and now living back in England, there is nothing superior about the English from a Scottish perspective. In fact, it’s probably quite the opposite.
David Colby
Since it seems unlikely that you are actually stupid, I can only assume that your intention in acting that way, is to be thoroughly objectionable.
Quite why you wish to reduce this site to that level is incomprehensible.
So sad that decent folk like TOH have such unpleasant people sharing their platform.
AC: I can honestly say having lived in Scotland for 12 years and now living back in England, there is nothing superior about the English from a Scottish perspective.”
Indeed. There’s nothing like living outside England for a bit to lend perspective to our national self-delusions.
Somerjohn @ AC
“There’s nothing like living outside England for a bit to lend perspective to our national self-delusions.”
Hah! The arrogant assumption that only you have national self-delusions!
We have lots of them too. :-)
SOMERJOHN
Totally agree….
OLDNAT…
:-) :-)
@somerjohn:
Where you are in Spain, do the beggars hold up cards beginning with “Soy espanol”? Then relate how they were made employed, how their benefits ran out, how they have children? Do they do the thing where they on their knees, heads lowered?
Because, in my wife’s home city, there are more of them every time we visit. The place is in a bad way. We all know economic growth indicators can tell a story divorced from reality – has been doing so it n the UK for years.
This whole brouhaha reminds me of Yes Minister’s “6 Diplomatic Options”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t3zNCg55kiw&t=75s
Oldnat: “The arrogant assumption that only you have national self-delusions!”
Ah, well, respecting the admirable spirit of pedantry that keeps us all on the straight and narrow, I should perhaps ask you to reference the point at which I assumed that only the English have self-delusions. And maybe also ask why you assume I’m English (though, actually, your assumption is 50% justified).
However, I prefer to acknowledge the alternative spirit of gentle self-mockery that informed your comment, and so salute your lack of the nationalist bombast so evident recently!
Rawlings and Thrasher are normally fairly close for Tories and Labour, but over-optimistic for LDems (by 3% on average) according to some analysis I saw earlier (I can’t remember where and can’t find it again – apologies!)
I would expect Tories to do a bit better than this implies, all of LDems, Labour and UKIP a bit worse, and also for Independents and Residents to have good year.
Solid gains for Tories, LDems and Independents, losses for Labour and UKIP IMHO…
@AC – I agree completely about your thoughts Ldem prospects for the locals (there’s a first!)
Interesting (to me) to see that in the national poll quoted by AC, UKIP VI is holding up despite their recent chaos and loss of Farage. Of course it’s unlikely to lead to lead to any seat gains, but at 10/11/12% they can still have influence, particularly in Tory/Labour marginals.
Joseph1832: “Where you are in Spain, do the beggars hold up cards beginning with “Soy espanol”? ”
Nope. There’s a Romanian lady who hangs around outside Lidl, and there’s a Brit who has a more-or-less permanent post outside another shopping centre. But this morning he was smoking a cigar as he chatted to the (Spanish) street cleaner so I guess things are looking up for him too.
I think I remember you referring to Galicia or Asturias before, which I guess is Spain’s equivalent to Sunderland or Michigan. My bit is more akin to California.
@Joseph1832
I don’t know about Spain, but the number of beggars on my route to work in London each day has increased steadily since 2010.
I suspect both your and my anecdotes tell us something about the situation of the respective countries, but by no means convey a full picture…
@Alan Christie
“Mike Smithson? @MSmithsonPB 24h24 hours ago
More
Full Rallings & Thrasher forecast national equivalent vote compared with 2013 is Con 31% (+5), Lab 29% (nc), LD 22% (+9) UKIP 10% (-12).
And as we can see, what is happening at local level doesn’t seem to be translating into the same sort of juicy VI for the LibDems nationally.
Not bad for the Tories, Labour flatlining and UKIP imploding..”
I really do not understand you. This is forecast is precisely what I posted yesterday, soon after it was published by Br Elects – which you rubbished as a “poll” which cannot be trusted. But it’s not a poll – but an academic forecast, based on actual local election results.
You go on to say “So, it just goes to show local elections can’t be used as a barometer for what is happening nationally..This poll confirms this”
But that is precisely what Rallings and Thrasher have done, here. They have used the results of local elections to produce a forecast for May, just as they have done every year, for some time past.
Latest polls continue to show a picture of Tories slightly off their highs but cruising very comfortably, Labour flat-lining in disaster territory, LDems improving but ever so slowly, UKIP slowly declining…
Running average of last ten:
Con 42.4%
Lab 26.4%
UKIP 10.4%
LDem 10.2%
Other 10.6%
Average of the most recent poll from the five large pollsters:
Con 42.7%
Lab 26.6%
UKIP 10.0%
LDem 11.0%
Other 9.3%
Cross-over getting closer….?
I agree totally with S Thomas, leave indeed did win 52/48.