This week Phil Cowley at Queen Mary University of London released some new YouGov polling of London. Topline voting intention figures for London are CON 34%(-1), LAB 37%(-7), LDEM 14%(+6), UKIP 9%(+1) – changes are since the general election in 2015.
The most useful way to interpret regional voting intention polls is to see whether it is behaving similarly or differently to the country as whole. Does it suggest that any change in support is the much the same as everywhere else, or does it show a party is doing better or worse than in other parts of the country? There is often an assumption that London is the core of Jeremy Corbyn’s support and that’s where Labour will being doing best. In fact the polling suggests Labour are doing about as well in London as elsewhere. YouGov’s GB polls tend to show Labour at around 25%, down six points since the general election. This poll suggests a very similar seven point drop for Labour in London.
The more interesting figures are the Conservatives and Liberal Democrats. Across the country as a whole the Conservatives have gained support since the general election, but this poll suggests that’s not reflected in London. Equally, while many national polls suggest an improvement for the Lib Dems since 2015, it’s not as much as the six point increase this poll suggests has taken place in London. It’s not particularly surprising to find the Conservatives doing worse and the Lib Dems doing better in the one region of England that voted to remain in the European Union, but it’s nice to have evidence to actually back it up.
Re British ‘aggression’
The War of the Spanish Succession was kicked off by the French attacking the Dutch in the Spanish Netherlands. We were allied with the Dutch, so joined in, and took Gibraltar as part of the campaign because Spain and France were allied.
Article X of The Treaty of Utrecht:
“The Catholic King does hereby, for himself, his heirs and successors, yield to the Crown of Great Britain the full and entire propriety of the town and castle of Gibraltar, together with the port, fortifications, and forts thereunto belonging; and he gives up the said propriety to be held and enjoyed absolutely with all manner of right for ever, without any exception or impediment whatsoever.”
Candy
But nothing lasts for ever. Morover, Spain could reasonably claim that the Treaty of Utrecht was signed under duress .Treaties are often revoked by the countries that signed them!
@GRAHAM
“Whilst Germany would not wish to return such territories would it be reasonable after 75 years for the defeated countries to launch an attack on Germany to regain them?”
It depends. It depends largely on how much the territory seized would be and also what Germany would be willing to give in return.
An interesting analogy is the Franco-Prussian war of 1870-71 in which Alsace-Lorraine was seized by Germany as the price for peace with the defeated France. In 1918, after 47 years, France still insisted on the return of Alsace-Lorraine as a condition for an armistice.
Personally, I don’t think Spain would ever launch a military attack to seize Gibraltar. The issue is a matter of pride for the Spanish, nothing else. The territory is too small for Spain to make a big issue out of it, nevertheless it plays well with the Spanish populace if Spain is seen to be acting tough. It’s just posturing in my opinion.
@Graham
Spain 300 years ago was a superpower – hard for someone in that situation to claim they were acting “under duress”!
Graham
In actual fact, though there were concessions on both sides, the Franco-Spanish side ‘won’ because their candidate became the new Spanish king, which was what the war was all about.
@TANCRED
‘The territory is too small for Spain to make a big issue out of it, nevertheless it plays well with the Spanish populace if Spain is seen to be acting tough. It’s just posturing in my opinion’
I am sure that is correct.
Interesting article in the FT:
quote
Central banks are dumping euros amid concerns over political instability, weak growth and the European Central Bank’s negative interest rate policy — and favour sterling as a long-term, stable alternative.
Despite uncertainty over Brexit — formally triggered last week by prime minister Theresa May — central bankers from around the world see the UK as a safer prospect for their reserve investments than the eurozone, a new poll reveals.
According to a survey published Monday of reserve managers at 80 central banks, who together are responsible for investments worth almost €6trn, the stability of the monetary union is their greatest fear for 2017.
The results — compiled by trade publication Central Banking Publications and the bank HSBC earlier this year — show some respondents have cut their entire exposure to the euro, while others have reduced their holdings of investments denominated in euros to the bare minimum.
end quote
Re. Rallings and Thrasher and the local elections
Historically they have generally ovwrpredicted lib dem performance in local elections. On May 4th expect the lib Dems to do well, but not that well. With Ukip collapsing I expect the Tories to make the most net gains.
@PETE B
The histrorical background does not detract from the seizure of Gibraltar and its cession as a spoil of war. There is also the issue of whether a treaty signed over 300 years ago should still have value in a modern, integrated Europe. Many people would argue that some ‘give and take’ is necessary and a shared sovereignty should be a realistic option.
Andrew
Thank goodness for a post about polling! I think your analysis quite reasonable, though I’m not sure how many gains the Tories will make because I believe they already control most of these councils?
Tancred
Both the Foreign Office and the Department of Business, etc bled a lot of civil servants (so did other relevant departments) in the last decade (Boar of Industry and Trade about 20,000 civil servants in the early 1990s).
Recruiting civil servants (it is happening) cost a lot of pension, and relatively high salaries (as they would need to be at a high grade). So, the difference is not that much. Mind, probably quite a few of these consultants are former civil servants (certainly in the Departmwnt of Business, etc).
But something has to be done. Inveating into AI could also help (just tomgo,through the millions of pages).
@CANDY
“Spain 300 years ago was a superpower – hard for someone in that situation to claim they were acting “under duress”!”
Not relevant. America was a superpower during the Vietnam War but still had to accept a less than satisfactory outcome from their perspective.
Alec
Your post regarding Gibraltar and the support you were showered with praise by fellow travellers shows why you are incapable of not being Partisan. It is not the duty of “brexiteers”at all. That is all over it ended on june the 23rd 2016. Difficult for you to grasp i know. It is the now the British Government that is negotiating over Gibraltar not remainers or brexiteers.
The Government are putting into the effect the democratically expressed will of the majority of the British People supported (and this is where it gets difficult for you) by both houses of parliament comprising both sides in the referendum.
If they have moved on is it not time you did the same?.
I know that you have told us that you would wear any football kit save one of the home nations but can you not accept that it is your country and not a sect which is negotiating with the EU.
Some one somewhere may do a study as to why the most vociferous remainers and the scottish nationalist posters are shouting loudest in support of the bullying of Gibralter by a foreign country.
Just pedantry, really:
By the time of the Utrecht Treaty Spain was not super power, butma regional one (imports destroyed the home economy – the same happened to the Dutch).
The superpower was the British Empire (even if not by name) that defeated the most powerful military of the Continent several times in a hundred years in the 18th, early 19th century.
@LASZLO
True, but consultants take their knowledge and expertise with them, while civil servants keep it in-house. In IT, where I work, employing outside consultants is a hot issue precisely for this reason.
I see the dialogue of the deaf continues and becomes ever more fractious. Not even new polling can save us from the new tribalism: move over Lilliput and Blefuscu we now have Brexitland and Remainia
@GRAHAM
[email protected]
“In other words, it is effectively the product of past aggression.”
It is the product of a war – I refrain from using the politically charged word ‘aggression’.”
It is the product of the terms of a peace treaty, along with a lot of other territorial provisions which it would be hard to undo now.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Treaty_of_Utrecht
@LASZLO
True, Spain’s heyday was in the 17th century, not the 18th. Britain was already well moving into the ascendancy by 1713. Thereafter only France was strong enough to challenge Britain until German unification in 1871.
@Candy – “The Spanish have made a panicky response today, so it is working.”
Well, that’s one point of view.
I think most independent observers will see a massive panic within the UK government, who invented the entire sovereignty issue, and a very laid back Spanish response, even poking fun at the UK’s reputation for level headedness.
The fact that there has been absolutely no reaction from Spain, other than a very mild expression of surprise at the reaction within the UK, indicates that you are dreaming, again.
Spain will be very, very comfortable with the current position. They have the UK exactly where they want us to be, and some of the Brexit brigade are realising that they really should have thought about Gibraltar before 23rd June.
There are reasons why they voted 96% to stay in the EU!
TANCRED
@ALLAN CHRISTIE
I think the more relevant question is this one:
“If the status of Gibraltar was the only thing preventing the UK from getting a much better Brexit deal, would you support passing at least some sovereignty over the territory to Spain?
Yes I would 37%
No I would not 46%
Don’t know 17%”
Obviously a lot more evenly split
__________
It’s hardly a surprising.
WB
i have been to Blefuscu. Is it just outside Cardiff?