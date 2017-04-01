This week Phil Cowley at Queen Mary University of London released some new YouGov polling of London. Topline voting intention figures for London are CON 34%(-1), LAB 37%(-7), LDEM 14%(+6), UKIP 9%(+1) – changes are since the general election in 2015.
The most useful way to interpret regional voting intention polls is to see whether it is behaving similarly or differently to the country as whole. Does it suggest that any change in support is the much the same as everywhere else, or does it show a party is doing better or worse than in other parts of the country? There is often an assumption that London is the core of Jeremy Corbyn’s support and that’s where Labour will being doing best. In fact the polling suggests Labour are doing about as well in London as elsewhere. YouGov’s GB polls tend to show Labour at around 25%, down six points since the general election. This poll suggests a very similar seven point drop for Labour in London.
The more interesting figures are the Conservatives and Liberal Democrats. Across the country as a whole the Conservatives have gained support since the general election, but this poll suggests that’s not reflected in London. Equally, while many national polls suggest an improvement for the Lib Dems since 2015, it’s not as much as the six point increase this poll suggests has taken place in London. It’s not particularly surprising to find the Conservatives doing worse and the Lib Dems doing better in the one region of England that voted to remain in the European Union, but it’s nice to have evidence to actually back it up.
I’ve watched the Gibraltar debate play out on here in some amazement.
What I have not seen anyone explain is how the EU’s statement that the UK’s exit deal will not be automatically extended to Gibraltar, over the head of the EU member with which it shares a border, has been blown up into a threat of annexation.
What is the connection between the UK’s exit deal and the territorial integrity of Gibraltar? I genuinely don’t see the grounds on which the UK press are stirring up jingoism. Isn’t this a clear example of fake news?
One point that is becoming clear to me, though, is that the seeming eagerness of much of the UK public to swallow this stuff bodes ill for the the government’s freedom to agree a compromise deal. The baying hounds of Brexit (for which, read DM, Telegraph and the dark metadata forces marshalled by Banks et al) will set upon any hint of reasonableness.
The recent fall in house prices is good news but the last thing we need at the moment is a house price collapse.
Fortunately, more by luck than design, a lot of the numbers are going in the right direction.
We are presently experiencing a dose of inflation, which is generally a good thing, as house prices can now drop in real terms without distress.
Wages are not really responding, which again is good news: although this means short term pain for the working population, we don’t want inflation becoming established. It looks like it won’t.
Meanwhile, a devalued pound benefits exporters, and that could be a longer term sustained advantage.
We have a multitude of economic problems, and we are in a very precarious position, but we are leading a charmed life at the moment.
The Housing White Paper is a dreadful document, but fortunately it is so useless that it will make almost no difference, other than to slightly increase house prices, the opposite of its stated objective.
I see that house prices in Sydney have risen 20% in a year ( that’s a bubble ). We have something less bubble-like: long term sustained high house prices. We need them to come down, but gently. The way to do that is not to build all over the place, but change the taxation circumstances, which are presently over-generous towards home owners.
The good news is that the number of people who own their homes outright, rather than via a mortgage, has increased a lot in recent years, so a rise in interest rates might not have the impact it would have had in the past.
We are generally heading in the right direction, but we are still at great risk.
@SAFFER
The LibDems are doing much better than polls indicate and this bears it out. No surprises there.