This week Phil Cowley at Queen Mary University of London released some new YouGov polling of London. Topline voting intention figures for London are CON 34%(-1), LAB 37%(-7), LDEM 14%(+6), UKIP 9%(+1) – changes are since the general election in 2015.
The most useful way to interpret regional voting intention polls is to see whether it is behaving similarly or differently to the country as whole. Does it suggest that any change in support is the much the same as everywhere else, or does it show a party is doing better or worse than in other parts of the country? There is often an assumption that London is the core of Jeremy Corbyn’s support and that’s where Labour will being doing best. In fact the polling suggests Labour are doing about as well in London as elsewhere. YouGov’s GB polls tend to show Labour at around 25%, down six points since the general election. This poll suggests a very similar seven point drop for Labour in London.
The more interesting figures are the Conservatives and Liberal Democrats. Across the country as a whole the Conservatives have gained support since the general election, but this poll suggests that’s not reflected in London. Equally, while many national polls suggest an improvement for the Lib Dems since 2015, it’s not as much as the six point increase this poll suggests has taken place in London. It’s not particularly surprising to find the Conservatives doing worse and the Lib Dems doing better in the one region of England that voted to remain in the European Union, but it’s nice to have evidence to actually back it up.
Full tabs are here.
“The Remainers are betraying their lack of morals by saying “Think of the money, we must betray people, and tear up treaties because money, money, money is all that counts””
Hmmm…
I tale a couple of days off, and come back to find a former Tory leader talk of Gibralter and war, and the Daily Telegraph running stories about how a Royal Navy, while much weakened since the Falkland war, could still ‘cripple’ Spain.
I’m afraid this is the searing stupid mindset of ardent Brexiteers that demonstrates that one abiding argument in favour of the EU is that it has been a magnificent force against war between European powers. We can see how easily some people get the red mist attack at the slightest hint of a problem.
There is no prospect of Spain trying to force a conflict over Gibralter. The A50 response says nothing about territorial sovereignty, and only stipulates Spain has to agree terms with the UK. Spain had a veto over any deal anyway. This is nothing new.
The reason why this emerged as a specific issue, is that Spain is sick and tired of the UK allowing Gibralter to act as a tax haven and base for smuggling and criminal activity, with UK connivance.
If the UK agrees to fix these problems, there will be no Gibralter issue with a trade deal.
The EU has warned us not to underestimate the ability of the UK press to scupper a deal, and we are seeing that here.
While Gibraltarians do wish to stay British, perhaps it’s time for the British to tell Gibralter what being British actually means. For me, one of the things it should mean is that we don’t help to look after criminals and tax evaders.
@Candy – “The question is, how much pain does the rest of the EU want to undergo in order to annex territory that isn’t theirs?”
You really don’t understand what’s going on.
All this stuff about Gibraltar seems pretty odd to me. Lets just summarise the situation.
1) The Uk is forcing Gibraltar to leave the EU against its will.
2) Spain benefits financially from its people working in Gib, and Gibraltarians visiting Spain.
3) If Gibraltar was not a British protectorate it would not have special tax rules and would have a standard of living exactly the same as adjacent Spain, whereas now it is massively more. In other words, if it becomes part of Spain it would become a net drain on Spain. I doubt the EU would permit Spain to operate it as a tax haven.
4) Spains real interest is to preserve its current tax status, which only works if it remains independant, and preserve Spanish access, which only works if it remains a member of the EU somehow.
In other words… Spain wants Gibraltar to stay as it is, and the UK is the one threatening its situation!
@Danny – That’s the ridiculous bit of this. Gibralter would face ruin if it stayed with the UK out of an EU trade deal.
Because of EU passporting rules, Gibralter – population the size of Ramsgate – has 17 major international banks registered there. It has more registered companies than people. It advertises itself a place to register businesses to make use of EU access in a low tax environment.
Michael Howard is a completely witless knob for introducing the thought of war. And to think he once wanted to be PM.
We are witnessing the very stupidest parts of conservative Britain embarrass themselves on a grand world stage.
Rolling this around in my head, I do wonder if this will be wrapped up with the EU’s desire to place restrictions on the UK’s abilities to organise the undercutting of EU states on tax.
The sensible thing to do would be to place limitations of UK’s flexibility to carry out the tax haven threat Hammond made a while ago, and ensure this applies to Gibralter also.
As with so many other elements of this, it’s yet another case of Brexiteers disappearing so far up their own backsides that they had no idea of the implications arising from the things they were talking about.
A yes/no referendum of Gibraltar’s residents would settle the issue (‘for a generation’), but only after the terms of the U.K. departure from the EU are agreed…. so voters know what they’re voting for, right?
I think our Scottish contributors here should be leading the call. After all, I believe they all think that Catalonia should have a binding vote and I know they think Scotland should have one ASAP, so surely it would be an ‘outrage’ and an ‘injustice’ if the people’s voices on Gibraltar weren’t heard.
The EU’s proposition that the ‘Two Kingdoms’ should just do a dirty deal sounds a lot like something pre-WW1 that the Hapsburgs and the Kaiser might have cobbled together.
“A yes/no referendum of Gibraltar’s residents would settle the issue (‘for a generation’), but only after the terms of the U.K. departure from the EU are agreed…. so voters know what they’re voting for, right?”
Not according to UN resolutions.
Gibraltarians are viewed under international law as largely colonial, rather than native population, so under UN resolutions their opinion is not relevant.
David Colby
“I think our Scottish contributors here should be leading the call.”
I thought the Scots were already somewhat over-represented in this discussion.
You already have the mindless imperialism of S Thomas, who is a “Proud Scot But” leading all kinds of calls, and Alec who takes a more traditional Scots approach to these matters by using facts and drawing appropriate conclusions from them.