YouGov/QMUL poll of London

1 Apr 2017

This week Phil Cowley at Queen Mary University of London released some new YouGov polling of London. Topline voting intention figures for London are CON 34%(-1), LAB 37%(-7), LDEM 14%(+6), UKIP 9%(+1) – changes are since the general election in 2015.

The most useful way to interpret regional voting intention polls is to see whether it is behaving similarly or differently to the country as whole. Does it suggest that any change in support is the much the same as everywhere else, or does it show a party is doing better or worse than in other parts of the country? There is often an assumption that London is the core of Jeremy Corbyn’s support and that’s where Labour will being doing best. In fact the polling suggests Labour are doing about as well in London as elsewhere. YouGov’s GB polls tend to show Labour at around 25%, down six points since the general election. This poll suggests a very similar seven point drop for Labour in London.

The more interesting figures are the Conservatives and Liberal Democrats. Across the country as a whole the Conservatives have gained support since the general election, but this poll suggests that’s not reflected in London. Equally, while many national polls suggest an improvement for the Lib Dems since 2015, it’s not as much as the six point increase this poll suggests has taken place in London. It’s not particularly surprising to find the Conservatives doing worse and the Lib Dems doing better in the one region of England that voted to remain in the European Union, but it’s nice to have evidence to actually back it up.

Full tabs are here.


Filed under: London, YouGov
8 Comments »

8 Responses to “YouGov/QMUL poll of London”

  1. David in France

    I suppose London is a “region”. But many large cities voted to Remain too, didn’t they?

    Bristol, Liverpool, Newcastle, Leeds, Manchester.. and some smaller places like Exeter, and Oxford and Cambridge.

    I wonder how the LibDems are doing in those places?

    April 1st, 2017 at 6:59 pm
  2. Sea Change

    Is there anywhere that Corbyn is actually popular?

    April 1st, 2017 at 6:59 pm
  3. Sea Change

    @DAVID IN FRANCE

    There were 12 regions. 9 voted Leave and 3 voted Remain
    http://www.bbc.com/news/uk-politics-36616028

    April 1st, 2017 at 7:05 pm
  4. Laszlo

    David in France

    I’m quite sure that the LibDems will take some council seats in Liverpool in May. On the other hand we qill have the Metro mayoral elections, so it may mitigate.

    Labour is quite desperate to mobilise their members, but instead they are busy to fight each other (without a solid basis to secure victory for either wing, but there are some decent centrists).

    April 1st, 2017 at 7:12 pm
  5. ExileinYorks

    Approval ratings for Sadiq Khan by party affiliation are:

    LD +83 (Well 89, Badly 6)
    Lab +64 (Well 77, Badly 13)
    Con + 9 (Well 47, Badly 38)
    UKIP -68 (Well 10, Badly 78)

    More popular with the LDs than his own party – make of that what you will.

    April 1st, 2017 at 7:26 pm
  6. jasper22

    Khan will crash and burn.

    He’s all mouth and trousers.

    April 1st, 2017 at 8:00 pm
  7. John Smith

    Well based on that Sadiq knows what he has to do – defect to the LDs.

    All joking aside that result seems resonable, that people who are clearly very pro remain will back a pro remain mayor. Especially when there is never much chance of a LD alternative in the council house, just a Tory (aka Brexit in LD eyes atm)

    April 1st, 2017 at 8:03 pm
  8. John Smith

    @David in France

    The West of England Metro mayor election may give some insight into Bristol shortly.

    I would suspect LDs should be licking their lips at Cambridge. Especially as Huppert has not ruled out standing again (iirc)

    April 1st, 2017 at 8:04 pm

Leave a Reply

NB: Before commenting please make sure you are familiar with the Comments Policy. UKPollingReport is a site for non-partisan discussion of polls.

You are not currently logged into UKPollingReport. Registration is not compulsory, but is strongly encouraged. Either login here, or register here (commenters who have previously registered on the Constituency Guide section of the site *should* be able to use their existing login)

«

Basic GB swingometer

Provisional boundaries swingometer

Graphical swingometer

Advanced swingometer


Latest Voting Intention

19 Feb4426 8 13Con +18
16 Feb4027 8 14Con +13
14 Feb4029 13 9Con +11
13 Feb4024 11 15Con +16
10 Feb4126 11 11Con +15
6 Feb4024 11 14Con +16
5 Feb4227 10 12Con +15
1 Feb3730 8 14Con +7
31 Jan4026 11 12Con +14
24 Jan4024 10 14Con +16
22 Jan4226 10 13Con +16
17 Jan4225 11 12Con +17
16 Jan4331 11 6Con +12
13 Jan3829 10 13Con +9
12 Jan3830 7 14Con +8
8 Jan4228 9 12Con +14
4 Jan3926 10 14Con +13
19 Dec3924 12 14Con +15
16 Dec3831 6 13Con +7
12 Dec4029 14 9Con +11
11 Dec4127 9 14Con +14
5 Dec4225 11 12Con +17
29 Nov3927 9 14Con +12
27 Nov4428 7 12Con +16
22 Nov4128 9 12Con +13

...More



Poll Graphs

 

All

YouGov

ICM

Populus

Ipsos MORI

ComRes


European Polls

EU Referendum

European Elections


Scottish Polls

 

2015 Voting Intention

Historical Voting Intention

Independence

2014 Referendum


London Polls

 

Mayoral Voting Intention 2012

Mayoral Voting Intention 2008

Historical Polling

AV Referendum 2011

2005-2010

2001-2005

 

1997-2001

 

1992-1997

 

1987-1992

 

1983-1987

 

1979-1983

1974-1979

1970-1974

Messagespace