This week Phil Cowley at Queen Mary University of London released some new YouGov polling of London. Topline voting intention figures for London are CON 34%(-1), LAB 37%(-7), LDEM 14%(+6), UKIP 9%(+1) – changes are since the general election in 2015.
The most useful way to interpret regional voting intention polls is to see whether it is behaving similarly or differently to the country as whole. Does it suggest that any change in support is the much the same as everywhere else, or does it show a party is doing better or worse than in other parts of the country? There is often an assumption that London is the core of Jeremy Corbyn’s support and that’s where Labour will being doing best. In fact the polling suggests Labour are doing about as well in London as elsewhere. YouGov’s GB polls tend to show Labour at around 25%, down six points since the general election. This poll suggests a very similar seven point drop for Labour in London.
The more interesting figures are the Conservatives and Liberal Democrats. Across the country as a whole the Conservatives have gained support since the general election, but this poll suggests that’s not reflected in London. Equally, while many national polls suggest an improvement for the Lib Dems since 2015, it’s not as much as the six point increase this poll suggests has taken place in London. It’s not particularly surprising to find the Conservatives doing worse and the Lib Dems doing better in the one region of England that voted to remain in the European Union, but it’s nice to have evidence to actually back it up.
Full tabs are here.
I suppose London is a “region”. But many large cities voted to Remain too, didn’t they?
Bristol, Liverpool, Newcastle, Leeds, Manchester.. and some smaller places like Exeter, and Oxford and Cambridge.
I wonder how the LibDems are doing in those places?
Is there anywhere that Corbyn is actually popular?
@DAVID IN FRANCE
There were 12 regions. 9 voted Leave and 3 voted Remain
http://www.bbc.com/news/uk-politics-36616028
David in France
I’m quite sure that the LibDems will take some council seats in Liverpool in May. On the other hand we qill have the Metro mayoral elections, so it may mitigate.
Labour is quite desperate to mobilise their members, but instead they are busy to fight each other (without a solid basis to secure victory for either wing, but there are some decent centrists).
Approval ratings for Sadiq Khan by party affiliation are:
LD +83 (Well 89, Badly 6)
Lab +64 (Well 77, Badly 13)
Con + 9 (Well 47, Badly 38)
UKIP -68 (Well 10, Badly 78)
More popular with the LDs than his own party – make of that what you will.
Khan will crash and burn.
He’s all mouth and trousers.
Well based on that Sadiq knows what he has to do – defect to the LDs.
All joking aside that result seems resonable, that people who are clearly very pro remain will back a pro remain mayor. Especially when there is never much chance of a LD alternative in the council house, just a Tory (aka Brexit in LD eyes atm)
@David in France
The West of England Metro mayor election may give some insight into Bristol shortly.
I would suspect LDs should be licking their lips at Cambridge. Especially as Huppert has not ruled out standing again (iirc)